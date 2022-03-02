Soon after, Johnson founded the nonprofit Coffee Coalition for Racial Equality, which provides support and mentorship for Black coffee professionals and develops training programs surrounding diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. She said the Coffee Coalition for Racial Equality's goal is to close the opportunity gap Black professionals in the coffee industry often face in regards to education, business development and capital compared to their white counterparts. Broadly speaking, Black-owned employer businesses are three times more likely than their white counterparts to report that a lack of access to capital had a negative impact on their profitability, as we reported in our guide to Black-owned businesses.

“There are no Black heroes in coffee,” she said, referring to the lack of Black leaders and mentors in the coffee industry. “There’s so much work to be done, but there are also so many beautiful stories to be told in this industry.”

Shoppers can participate in closing the opportunity gap for Black coffee professionals, too. Johnson said when you buy from Black-owned coffee companies, you’re economically supporting them and expanding their customer base. We rounded up Black-owned coffee companies based across the country, all of which you can shop from online to buy coffee beans in multiple roasts, including espresso. We also asked companies’ founders about why they started their businesses and their experiences in the coffee industry.

Black-owned coffee companies to shop online

To be considered a Black-owned business, the Census Bureau says a company must be at least 51 percent Black-owned. After asking each brand to confirm its ownership aligns, we rounded up a handful of Black-owned coffee companies you can shop from online and highlighted items you can buy from each business.

After working for corporate coffee companies, Edward McFields wanted to use his love for the beverage to support Black-owned roasters in the industry. He founded NoirePack, a platform through which you can shop for coffee from a handful of Black roasters the company works with. Roasters are located across the country and NoirePack sells their coffee as individual bags as well as in variety packs. McFields said his goal is to expose people to Black coffee roasters and help businesses reach a larger national customer base.

You can purchase different types of Coffee Roasters Sample Boxes from NoirePack, each of which features three bags of beans from Black-owned coffee companies. You can choose from packs highlighting different roasts, organic beans, women-owned coffee companies and more. NoirePack also allows you to select how you’d like the beans to be ground or you can buy them as whole beans to ground at home.

Amanda Harth and Felton Kizer founded Chicago-based Monday Coffee Co. in October 2020. Prior to opening, Harth said she and Kizer did not have much formal training in coffee. But she sees that as an advantage — Harth said Monday Coffee Co. was an opportunity to build a company based on their personal goals as business owners without feeling tied to industry norms or traditions.

“Our mission is to change the narrative around how people experience coffee and coffee culture,” Harth said. “It’s more important than ever to have conversations about representation in the industry.”

Monday Coffee Co. offers three different coffee roasts, all of which are sourced from a roaster in Michigan. Kizer said two of the roasts — No. 1 and No. 3 — are always available as staple menu items while roast No. 2 is seasonal and changes frequently, giving customers the opportunity to experiment with unique flavors. The company sells bags of whole beans for each type of roast it offers. You can also purchase 32-ounce containers of cold brew. Monday Coffee Co. offers bean and cold brew subscriptions, too, in addition to a body scrub made with its coffee.

Bad Beans Coffee owner Derek McKeith said while making drinks at Starbucks earlier in his career, customers often expressed their desire for a better-tasting coffee selection. “I heard this so much over time, I just wanted to solve the problem,” he said. McKeith is also a musician, and while traveling the world, he constantly found himself talking about coffee with audiences, emphasizing how many people are looking for high-quality options. These experiences inspired him to found Bad Beans Coffee.

McKeith said Bad Beans Coffee offers 13 flavor choices. Its Doctor House bag of beans is its secret blend, the company says. This type of coffee is a medium roast and has sweet, nutty and cocoa notes, according to the brand. The beans come whole in a 12-ounce bag.

According to Tio and Kenzel Fallen, co-owners and founders of Three Keys Coffee, the company connects music, art and coffee. Each bag of beans features an artistic design and corresponds to a curated Spotify playlist the company creates. The founders said their approach to coffee allows them to directly connect to consumers and “define [their] own lane” in the industry, which they said can be difficult to enter without having pre-established connections regardless of race — though it’s even harder as Black individuals, they said.

Three Keys Coffee’s Brazil Bossa Nova coffee is a single origin dark roast. The company says it features notes of dark chocolate, caramel, peanut butter and red fruit. You can purchase the coffee as whole beans, ground medium or ground coarse.

Quincy Henry said he and his wife wanted to combine being camping and hiking enthusiasts and coffee drinkers when establishing their business. They founded Campfire Coffee, which is based in Washington State and specializes in roasting beans over an open flame. Henry said Campfire Coffee’s “unconventional” roasting method has been met with opposition from some industry professionals, but he sees this type of innovation as looking towards the future.

“We represent a stark contrast from the norm, but that brings about a great opportunity to re-write the playbook of what coffee can aspire to,” Henry said.

Campfire Coffee says its Mountain Top Espresso Blend has chocolate and smokey notes and tastes a little earthy. The blend comes as whole beans in a 12-ounce bag and features Central American and East African coffees.

After his medical retirement from the Coast Guard, Calvin Harris spent two years traveling to 50 different countries and meeting coffee producers. He later founded Reveille Trading Company, which Harris told us has direct-trade relationships with coffee producers around the world. Harris said these relationships allow him to offer shoppers specialty roasts from Latin America, Africa, India and beyond.

In addition to being Black-owned, Harris said Reveille Trading Company is a certified veteran-owned business. You can purchase individual bags of beans from the company as well as a Coffee Subscription box that arrives every one to four weeks depending on the schedule you select. You can choose from ¾ pound, 1 ½ pounds or 3 pounds of coffee in light, medium, dark or espresso roasts for your subscription box and specify whether you want beans to arrive whole or ground.

More Black-owned coffee companies to consider

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.