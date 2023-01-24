Although your mattress and pillows play a major role in how soundly you sleep, a quality set of bed sheets can be just as integral to your rest as other sleep tools. Experts previously told us a good set of sheets can help thermoregulate your body and have either a cooling or thermal effect depending on the material you choose. The experts we consulted noted there are several factors to consider when shopping for a new set of bed sheets, including material, thread count and eco-certifications, and you can find plenty of high quality bed sheets on Amazon across various brands and price points.

Since bed sheets can make or break your nighttime routine, finding the right set matters. Here's a summary of the qualities that experts we spoke to recommended paying attention to:

Material : The type of material can be essential for different types of sleepers. For example, bedding sets made from bamboo, cotton or microfiber are best “if you are looking for sheets that have a cooling effect,” whereas a flannel material can be a warmer option for colder nights, according to stylist and former textile technologist Lindsay Stedman.

: The type of material can be essential for different types of sleepers. For example, bedding sets made from bamboo, cotton or microfiber are best “if you are looking for sheets that have a cooling effect,” whereas a flannel material can be a warmer option for colder nights, according to stylist and former textile technologist Lindsay Stedman. Thread count : A high thread count is great, but it may not mean much if the materials and construction are subpar. Stedman told us that how the individual fibers are brought together can make sheets feel great regardless of the thread count.

: A high thread count is great, but it may not mean much if the materials and construction are subpar. Stedman told us that how the individual fibers are brought together can make sheets feel great regardless of the thread count. Oeko-TEX certification: An Oeko-TEX certification ensures no harmful substances were involved in the manufacturing of a product. Experts told us that this certification is a bonus if you're primarily concerned about textiles and how they impact the environment.

To help you determine the right bed sheets for you, we used our experts’ guidance to compile some top-rated bed sheets available now on Amazon for all types of sleepers.

Bed sheets on Amazon to consider

Below, we rounded up a few highly rated and expert-recommended bed sheets available on Amazon that are worth considering based on our experts’ guidance. Each of the following options — which vary in fabric type — are machine-washable, though they may differ when it comes to drying settings and the type of laundry detergent you’ll want to use.

Sizes : Twin to split king

: Twin to split king What’s included : One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases

: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases Rating: 4.5-star average rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews

Stedman recommended this set of bed sheets for hot sleepers since they have a 1500 thread count and are designed from a poly-fiber material that’s hypoallergenic, breathable and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. They’re pill- and wrinkle-resistant, as well as antimicrobial, PeachSkinSheets says. You can purchase them in 24 colors like eggplant, sage green, toasted marshmallow and more.

Size : Twin to split king

: Twin to split king What’s included : One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases

: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases Rating: 4.5-star average rating from over 182,000 Amazon reviews

These sheets are made from a bamboo viscose fabric blended with microfiber that makes these sheets ultra-soft, wrinkle-free and hypoallergenic, according to the brand. Due to their cooling percale weave, the sheets can help regulate temperature to keep you cool, LuxClub says. The set is available in over 40 colors, including Aqua, Cream, Gold and more.

Size : Twin to split king

: Twin to split king What’s included : One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases

: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases Rating: 4.5-star average rating from over 333,000 Amazon reviews

Mellanni says its microfiber sheets are made from 100% polyester with an 1800 thread count, and are resistant to fades, stain, shrinking and wrinkles. The sheets are available in more than 40 colors — including beige, pink, green and brown — and you can purchase sheets with extra deep pockets if you have a thicker mattress, according to the brand.

Sizes : Twin to California King

: Twin to California King What’s included : One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases

: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases Rating: 4.2-star average rating from over 1,700 Amazon reviews

We previously recommended these bed sheets in our guide to silk bedding due to their breathability and sustainable construction. They’re made of 100% lyocell, an environmentally sustainable fiber made from eucalyptus tree pulp, according to the brand. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and static-free, the brand says. They’re available in seven colors — including Sage, Lavender and Oat — and six sizes, so you can find an option to fit your personal style.

Size : Twin to split king

: Twin to split king What’s included : Fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size)

: Fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size) Rating: 4.9-star average rating from over 5,000 Cozy Earth reviews

Similar to the LuxClub sheets, this set from Cozy Earth is also made from viscose bamboo fabric, which the brand says is breathable and moisture-wicking to help keep you cool. The machine-washable set comes in five colors: brown, white, black, cream and gray. It comes with a 100-night sleep trial plus free shipping and returns.

Sizes : Twin to split king

: Twin to split king What’s included : Fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size)

: Fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size) Rating: 4.4-star average rating from over 5,000 Sheex reviews

The Sheex Performance Sheet Set is Stedman’s pick for good quality moisture-wicking sheets. She added that they’re both soft and breathable due to their polyester and spandex materials. The sheet set is available in seven colors, including Graphite, Khaki and Pearl Blue.

Sizes : Twin to split king

: Twin to split king What’s included : Fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size)

: Fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size) Rating: 4.5-star average rating from over 96,000 reviews on Amazon

Made from soft microfiber, this sheet set comes in 19 colors and seven sheet sizes. The fitted sheet has 16-inch-deep pockets to provide an easy fit around most mattresses, according to the brand. The set is also lightweight and wrinkle- and fade-resistant, CGK Unlimited says.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Lindsay Stedman is a stylist and former textile technologist for Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret. She is also the founder of lifestyle blog Stay Sweet.

