Some of the best Cyber Monday deals have the Select staff pouring a few more coffees than normal. Many of us take our coffee pretty seriously, and with the holidays quickly approaching, there’s a good chance that someone on your gift list is a java lover — or is depending on it to get through such a hectic season. To put Americans’ love of coffee into context: In a 2021 survey from the National Coffee Association, 60 percent of more than 1,500 respondents said they’d had a cup of coffee in the past day — fewer than half of the respondents said they'd had water over the previous day.

Retailers from Amazon to Walmart have dropped prices on coffee machines, offering steep Cyber Monday discounts, some new and some a continuation of those offered during Black Friday. In some cases, retailers started their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales as early as October this year, thanks in part to global supply chain issues. But now that Cyber Week is officially here, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond are just a handful of the merchants that are offering serious savings through Cyber Monday — and beyond.

To help you knock out your holiday shopping list — and, of course, get the best deals while doing it — we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend which sales to take advantage of, keeping in mind Select reader interest and using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Cyber Monday 2021: Coffee machine sales from Bed Bath and Beyond, Target and more

We've compiled this list of the current note-worthy Black Friday coffee machine sales that are still available based on Select reader interest and previous coverage.

Cyber Monday 2021: The best coffee machine deals still available on espresso machines, pod coffee makers and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals across different types of coffee machines, comparing the current prices against price-comparison tools like Honey. We also came across some notable deals whose brands don’t share information with price trackers but whose discounts we thought you’d want to know about.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 317 reviews on Williams Sonoma

This coffee machine is Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing you to control it from your phone when paired with the companion app, and it connects to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It can brew up to 10 cups of coffee in four different strengths: Gold, Light, Medium and Bold. The coffee maker comes with an insulated stainless-steel carafe and you can customize brewing temperature between 185 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 95 reviews on GE Appliances

In addition to a 24-hour programmable auto brew function, this coffee maker boasts adjustable brew strength — you can choose between Regular or Bold options. It also comes with a reusable and dishwasher-safe coffee filter, and a glass carafe.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews on Crate & Barrel

KitchenAid’s espresso machine features a dosage selector, allowing you to choose between brewing one or two espresso shots. The included 58 millimeter portafilter is designed with two recessed spouts, and the machine is built with a cup warmer on top. It also features a steam wand to froth milk.

4.1-star average rating from 310 reviews on Target

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

You can choose between seven different brew sizes with this coffee maker, from single servings to up to 10 cups using the included carafe. The coffee maker allows you to choose your brew strength — Light, Gold or Bold — or brew over ice. It also has an auto on function to schedule brews in advance.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 4,243 reviews on Williams Sonoma

You can make coffee in a 12-cup carafe using this machine, or use it as a single-serve coffee maker — it brews 6, 8 and 10-ounce cups when paired with Keurig K-Cup pods. The carafe brewer offers a 24-hour brew-start, ready alert and bold setting for a stronger coffee flavor.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 949 reviews on Amazon

Compatible with Lavazza BLUE and Lavazza Expert capsules, you can brew espresso or Lungo beverages with this machine. The capsule drawer holds up to five capsules, and you can remove the cup support to fit larger mugs.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 3,104 reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond

The Keurig K-Mini is capable of brewing cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces using Keurig’s K-cup pods and features a removable drip tray to accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. You can also brew cups back to back without having to wait for water from the 66-ounce reservoir to reheat and the MultiStream Technology uses multiple streams of water to more evenly saturate coffee grounds within the pod for fuller flavor, according to the brand.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 7,451 reviews on Amazon

This coffee maker and espresso machine from Breville can brew up to four cup sizes, ranging from a 1.35-ounce espresso shot to a 7.7-ounce cup of coffee. This coffee maker only works with Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules — which the machine automatically ejects and stores away after brewing — and this model comes with a complementary set of 12 capsules.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 11,186 reviews on Amazon

This Ninja coffee maker allows you to choose between four brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty Brew (which includes lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos). In addition to the 40-ounce water reserve that’s removable for easy refills, there’s also a built-in milk frother and the ability to choose from six brew sizes, ranging from single to full carafe.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 652 reviews at Bloomingdales

Available in Black with Silver or Rose Gold detailing, the sleek Vertuo Next Premium with Centrifusion brews coffee, espresso or milk-based drinks with just the touch of a button. Compatible with Nespresso pods, this machine makes 5-, 8- and 14-ounce coffee and 1.35- and 2.7-ounce espresso drinks. The bundle comes with the Aeroccino milk frother and a one-year warranty.

Lowest price ever after discount code GRAVY at Nutribullet.com, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 28 reviews at Target

Nutribullet’s Brew Choice Pod + Carafe is a brand new release and offers a unique design that lets users switch between pod and filter brewing methods depending on what you’re in the mood to make. Within each category, there’s also settings for different brew sizes: It comes with a reusable pod and filter, a 12-cup glass carafe with a removable lid and a 67.2-ounce removable water reservoir.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 1,506 reviews on Amazon

This automatic drip-brewer from kitchen-favorite brand OXO gets SCA’s stamp of approval. Thanks to the double-wall carafe, you can take your pot to the breakfast table to ensure your coffee stays hot for longer so that, as Jessica Easto, author of “Craft Coffee: A Manual,” previously explained, the compounds that give your coffee the flavor you love don’t get destroyed on the hot plate. If you’re brewing a cup just for yourself, there is a single-serve function that makes enough for just one mug. The 8-cup OXO model also features a Rainmaker showerhead that evenly distributes water over the coffee grounds to help extract the best flavor, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 269 reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond

Breville has come up as one of the best brands every time we’ve spoken to experts about espresso makers. Graham Peeples, director of beverage at Methodical Coffee, specifically called out the brand’s Infuser Espresso Machine, noting that it’s a great option that won’t break the bank. It uses 15 bars of pressure — well above the 9-bar minimum recommendation coffee experts gave us — to deliver water through the coffee beans, and electronic PID temperature control allows you to consistently control the temperature of your brew down to the degree. For milk-based drinks, the machine also has a steaming wand to froth milk.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 21,145 reviews on Amazon

This flexible coffee maker can either help you brew Keurig's K-Cups or brew up to 12 cups of coffee into the included carafe. You can program the coffee maker to make your brew fresh in the morning and it also has an automatic shut-off feature to protect the machine.

