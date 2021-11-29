Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are live — here are the best 23 deals

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As Cyber Monday sales proliferate right now, Amazon’s Cyber Monday savings event is going full force, and the retailer is continuing to offer deals during this weekend's shopping holiday. You can find deals on items across the spectrum, from furniture and home and kitchen items to tech and fashion. Some sales and deals only last 24 hours, so if you see something you’ve had your eye on, be sure to purchase it before the discount period is over. You’ll be able to take advantage of other savings throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday — we’ll keep everything updated throughout the end of next week.

Large retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s, Walmart and Target are also continuing their Black Friday sales events right now. But no matter where you shop, experts warn that discounts may be limited amid global supply chain issues paired with the threat of delayed holiday gifts.

Amazon's Cyber Monday sales are plentiful, but not every deal is the best. To help you make the most of the retailer’s ongoing sales, we compiled worthwhile discounts in line with Select reader interest and previous coverage. To ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Best Black Friday sales

Amazon's Early Black Friday sale is massive. Below, we highlight some of the sales we think you'll want to know about, based on what Select readers have shown interest in and our previous coverage of tech, wellness and other products. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021: Best Cyber Monday deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Lowest price since March 2021, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 82,307 reviews on Amazon

This award-winning straw helps filter out bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water, the brand says, a welcome addition to any camping scenario. Its microbiological filter is also long-lasting: It can provide up to 4,000 liters (or 1,000 gallons) of safe drinking water, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 18,199 reviews on Amazon

If you’re tight on space at home, this weight bench can fold up when you’re not using it for easy storage and offers seven back positions, three seat positions and a 700-pound weight capacity. Select editorial director Gideon Grudo highly recommends this bench, having bought it at normal pricing nearly a year ago and finding it reliable, solid and actually "very easy to fold and store away."

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 540 reviews on Amazon

Compared to previous versions, the new Kindle Paperwhite is designed with a larger display and an adjustable warm light to shift the screen's color from white to amber. It also offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge and 20 percent faster page turns, according to Amazon.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.2-star average rating from 2,851reviews on Amazon

Beyond its -3 to 15 percent incline range, this Bluetooth-ready model can support users who weigh up to 300 pounds and are looking to run up to 12 mph. Users can stream premium on-demand fitness classes via iFit on the 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen while the treadmill automatically adjusts its incline and decline levels to match the iFit trainers' exercise routines. In a previous guide to treadmills, Anthony Crouchelli, master and founding trainer at Grit Bxng noted, “Nordic hands down has some of the best on-demand trainers in the business, as they provide no stop top-tier programs across the board.”

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 66,612 reviews on Amazon

Once you connect this smart robot vacuum to Wi-Fi and pair it with the compatible app, you can schedule cleanings or use voice commands to control it through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The vacuum boasts a three-stage cleaning system and an edge-sweeping brush, as well as sensors that allow it to navigate under and around objects as well as prevent it from falling down the stairs. It also learns your cleaning habits to offer customized schedules and runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from over 301 reviews on Amazon

This 55-inch smart TV from Amazon has 4K resolution and is HDR 10 and HLG compatible, according to Amazon. It also comes with the Fire TV smart TV platform, where you can view streaming services, and comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 39,328 reviews on Amazon

This classic Columbia fleece jacket was designed to keep you cozy during cold-weather adventures. Along with zip pockets and front closure, this machine-washable jacket has an adjustable drawstring hem that hits at the waist and is available in a range of both sizes and colors.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 36,061 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Omni Pro offers 14 different cooking functions, including air fry, convention oven, proofer and more. It has a 18-liter capacity and comes with accessories like a temperature probe and rotisserie spit. You can choose to cook food at temperatures between 170 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 911 reviews on Amazon

This ceiling fan can be used in your home or covered patios, and it offers a motor that can be run in reverse during the winter to circulate warm air. The fan offers three speeds and the brand says it’s suitable for rooms between 350 and 450 square feet.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 232 reviews on Amazon

SodaStream’s new Terra offers improved features compared to the brand’s previous models, including Innovative Quick Connect technology, which helps you easily lock the gas cylinder into place. It also offers a wide, ergonomic carbonation button — you can control the fizz level of your water by manually pressing the button. The cordless device is compatible with the brand’s 0.5-liter and 1-liter dishwasher-safe reusable bottles. Terra comes in four matte colors: White, Black, Misty Blue and Red.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from more than 3,461 Amazon reviewers.

One of our favorite exercise bikes, the NordicTrack S22i comes with a 22-inch touch-screen display, Bluetooth headphone connectivity and studio sessions on demand. It also includes a 30-day iFIT membership, through which trainers are able to actually control your bike’s resistance, incline and decline in the live interactive classes.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from more than 1,850 Amazon reviewers.

Samsung is one of our picks for brands for smart TVs thanks to its QLED panels with improved colors, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This 60-inch option from the brand’s Q60A series features a slim design, an expanded range of colors, built-in Amazon Alexa and dual LED backlight that provides enhanced contrast, according to the brand. It’s also offered in various sizes ranging from 32 inches up to 85 inches.

Fell to its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4-star average rating from 199 reviews on Amazon.

The recently launched GoPro HERO 10 Black is currently discounted across retailers during Black Friday sales, including on Amazon. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera boasts an upgraded GP2 engine compared to previous models, improving its responsive touch controls, performance speed and more, according to the brand. You can shoot 23MP photos and 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, as well as capture moments in slo-mo. The brand says the camera is water-resistant up to 33 feet, and you can use the companion app to transfer content to your phone.

Fell to its lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from more than 3,300 reviews on Amazon.

The Fitbit Luxe features a slimmer design than other Fitbit models and a polished stainless steel case, and you can choose from a variety of band styles. It tracks your workouts, steps taken, calories burned and more, plus offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring at night. The Bluetooth-enabled smart fitness watch pairs with a companion app, which allows you to view a daily Stress Management Score, among other health reports —you can also get on-wrist guided breathing sessions to practice mindfulness during the day. You opt to receive calls, texts and app notifications through the watch, which the brand says is water-resistant up to about 164 feet (50 meters) and can give you up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.2-star average rating from more than 289 ratings on Amazon.

Available in Triple Black and White Smoke colors, these over-ear headphones from Bose offer Quiet mode for full noise cancellation and Aware mode, which allows you to hear some outside noise. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and 15 minutes of quick charging gives you up to three hours of play time, according to the brand. The headphones also feature volume-optimized Active EQ to keep the audio’s base consistent as you change the sound level.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from more than 685 reviews on Amazon

This Shark air purifier model utilizes six fans to distribute airflow across the True HEPA filter and has a cleaning capacity of up to 1,200 square feet, the brand says. It’s equipped with Clean Sense IQ technology to track indoor air quality and auto-adjust settings accordingly. Its control panel display shows information about air quality in real time, and you can dim the lit panel or turn it so it doesn't disturb you as you sleep. The air purifier has a built-in advanced odor guard on the filter to help reduce smells produced while cooking or cleaning, and you can control the device using the touchscreen panel or included remote. The brand sells a smaller model with four fans that’s marked down as well.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from more than 1,900 reviews at Best Buy.

After you plug this media player into your TV and connect it to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to stream movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD and control it using Alexa voice commands. The TV cube is built with a speaker and eight microphones, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather, set timers and more when the TV is off. The device also allows you to control your compatible cable and satellite box. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, and the media player comes with a Alexa Voice Remote.

Lowest prince since early 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 46,418 reviews on Amazon

Levoit’s Core 300 Air Purifier is built with a three-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. It has a cleaning capacity of up to 547 square feet, according to Levoit, and features a Sleep Mode, filter life indicator and timer. You can purchase a variety of replacement filters separately, which are designed to fit specific needs, like a Smoke Remover Filter and Pet Allergy Filter.

Lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 7,423 reviews on Amazon

You can make single or double shot servings of espresso, and 5- or 8-ounce servings of coffee using this single-serve coffee maker. It’s designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules and automatically adjusts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time according to the capsule you insert, the brand says. The machine boasts a 40-ounce removable water tank and an automatic capsule ejection system and can store up to 17 capsules, according to Breville.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon

In our guide to streaming devices in 2020, we previously highlighted Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices as notable for their Alexa voice control features. According to Amazon, this new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and is 40 percent more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 31,848 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Glow is a smart lamp designed for kids that pairs with compatible Alexa devices, which is required. You can control it with voice commands or by tapping it, changing the lamp’s color and brightness. You can also use the Echo Glow to set timers and alarms, according to Amazon.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 17,611 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (second generation) boasts a 2 MP camera, 5.5-inch screen, microphone and speakers, allowing you to use it for video calls, to stream music, shows and movies, and control compatible smart home devices, Amazon says. You can use Alexa voice commands to set timers, show your calendar or tell you about the weather, according to the brand, and when it’s not in use, you can turn the device into a digital frame — it’s able to show images uploaded through Amazon Photos or Facebook. Privacy features include a button to turn the camera and microphone on and off, a camera shutter and the ability to delete voice recordings. Amazon also offers a kid’s version of the Echo Show 5, which is also currently on sale.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from over 6,000 reviews on Amazon

This mesh Wi-Fi system from Amazon eero, which includes one router and two extenders, can provide Wi-Fi 6 coverage for up to 5,000 square feet, according to Amazon. The company says you can use up to 75 devices on the network, and the internet speed can be as high as 500 Mbps. The system also has smart home compatibility, according to Amazon, so you can use your Alexa devices to control Wi-Fi.

