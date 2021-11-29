The best Cyber Monday deals on vacuums: Roomba, Shark, Bissell and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Even though Black Friday has technically ended, there’s still time to sweep up the savings on vacuum cleaners this holiday shopping season — Cyber Monday sales are already in full swing,

Major retailers across the board have been more than happy enough to extend Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday (Black Friday sales that started as early as October, thanks in part to global supply chain difficulties), and popular vacuum manufacturers like iRobot, Dyson and Shark have been joining everyone from Amazon to Walmart. In some cases, like Bissell, the Cyber Monday deals are actually better than the Black Friday ones.

To help you write up your Cyber Monday shopping list — and, of course, get the house really clean come spring — we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend which sales and deals to take advantage of during the holidays, keeping in mind Select reader interest and using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Cyber Monday 2021: Sales on vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday vacuum sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Cyber Monday 2021: Vacuum cleaner deals from Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more

Using our previous coverage and Select reader interest to guide us, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’d be getting genuine value.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from over 66,00 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum not only keeps Select SEO Editor Morgan Greenwald's home clean, it works on both carpets and hard floors, uses sensors to detect dirtier areas and spend more time cleaning them, according to the brand, and also ended up being a great Hanukkah present from her parents.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average review from over 500 reviews on Best Buy

This full-sized, powered liftaway includes a detachable canister, traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens and comes with a pet multitool, according to Shark.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 40 reviews at Walmart

Cordless vacuums are limited by their battery lives, according to experts, but Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes before recharging. Attachments it comes with include a floor brush, a metal hose, two crevice tools and a miniature motorized brush, and it can operate in low mode, mid mode or max mode.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 43 reviews at Walmart

The iRobot Roomba i1+ can empty itself into its base for up to 60 days, according to the brand. Roomba says the vacuum can detect and spend more time cleaning problem areas, and you can set it to clean while you’re away.

Lowest price since October, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 2,300 reviews at Best Buy

Like the iRobot Roomba i1+, this vacuum can empty itself into its base for up to 60 days, according to iRobot. But the manufacturer says this model uniquely features smart mapping, which enables the vacuum to learn the layout of your home. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant, all you have to say is, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table,” according to iRobot.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 1,700 reviews at Walmart

The CrossWave vacuums and washes your floors simultaneously, according to the brand, and can switch between hard floors and area rugs. It has swivel steering for easier movement, according to the brand. It doesn’t qualify for the CYBERSALE discount.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from over 900 reviews at Target

This stick vacuum has a detachable pod for above-floor cleaning, a HEPA filter, swivel steering, brushroll shutoff button and large-capacity dust cup. It comes with a 5.5-inch crevice tool and upholstery tool.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,233 reviews on Amazon

This Bissell vacuum removes stains through suction and a special brush that sports 10 rows of bristles, according to the company. It squirts out stain remover as it cleans, and the machine’s nozzle and brush roll are removable for easy rinsing, according to the brand. The carpet cleaner has a collapsible handle and weighs about 14 pounds.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 190 reviews on Bed, Bath & Beyond

This Shark robot vacuum includes a 60-day-capacity base, laser-guided navigation, mapping and app and voice control. It has up to 120 minutes ot runtime on a single charge, according to Shark, and includes the PowerFins brushroll for carpets.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 1,400 reviews on Target

Weighing under 9 pounds, this stick vacuum converts into a handheld and has swivel steering for tight spaces, according to the brand. It comes with tools for hard-to-reach areas and pet hair.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 600 reviews at Best Buy

The Vertex delivers the most suction of any Shark vacuum, according to Shark. Featuring a two-brushroll system, it digs deep into carpet and floors. Like other Shark vacuums, the device uses a HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside.

