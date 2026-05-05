Coway makes some of the best air purifiers, and one of our favorites for small spaces, the Airmega 100, is 35 percent off right now. It’s a great option for bedrooms, offices and bathrooms, but it’s a lightning deal on Amazon, so you’ll want to act fast.

Deal of the day

This air purifier is easy to set up and intuitive to use. Every button on the top panel is clearly labeled and useful. The purifier has a built-in light that acts as an air quality indicator, changing color depending on the detected air quality in the room. You can also change it to an amber-colored night light, or turn it off completely.

Another highlight: The filters last 12 months before needing replacement — longer than many other popular brands.

Why this deal is worth it

It’s 35% off, putting the price at under $85

NBC Select staff has tested it for years — it’s stood the test of time

It has an auto mode that controls filter speeds

The built-in light acts as an air quality indicator

You only need to replace the filters every 12 months

Other air purifiers on sale

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Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, the outdoors and deals, including recent stories on fitness trackers, wireless earbuds and point-and-shoot cameras. I’ve been writing about HVAC systems and air purifiers for years. For this piece, I checked Coway prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

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