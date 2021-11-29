Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As the Cyber Monday sales period inches toward the final moments of Cyber Week, we’ve taken time to reflect on products we’ve recommended either ourselves or via experts. Now we’ve filtered those down to the ones currently on deep discount.

Below are products we think are worth buying at full price — except now they’re quite lower than that.

4.6-star average rating from 326,813 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Why the Amazon Kindle is a bibliophile's digital must-have

5-star rating from 95 reviews at Great Jones

Covered in 6 best Dutch ovens of 2021, according to experts

4.6-star average rating from 326,813 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush: What to know

Catan (formerly Settlers of Catan)

4.9-star average rating from 438 reviews at Target

Covered in 12 fun board games for adults 2021

4.2-star average rating from 21,136 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The best wireless earbuds and wireless headphones of 2021

4.1-star average rating from 255 reviews at Walmart

Covered in Roomba robot vacuums: Everything you need to know

4.6-star average rating from more than 15,000 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in How to shop for a space heater in 2021, according to experts

4.8-star average rating from more than 4,300 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in 6 top-rated food processors in 2021 for cooking and baking

4.8-star average rating from 488 reviews on Open Spaces

Covered in 8 best shoe racks in 2021, according to professional organizers

4.7-star average rating from 13,137 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 10 best electric toothbrushes of 2021, according to dentists

4.7-star average rating from 1,399 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The best wireless earbuds and wireless headphones of 2021

4.8-star average rating from 995 reviews on TRX

Covered in 10 suspension trainers for home gyms in 2021

4+-star average rating from 20,721 reviews on Our Place

Covered in Our Place Always Pan: My best all-in-one cookware upgrade

4.6-star average rating from 168 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 5 top-rated sleep masks for a better night’s rest in 2021

4.9-star average rating from 6,943 reviews at Target

Covered in Why the KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer is my last mixer

