If you’ve been looking for an at-home espresso machine that delivers barista-quality drinks, look no further. The top-rated De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine can grind, brew and pour your favorite drinks from the comfort of your own kitchen, and you can get it for almost 40% off on Amazon right now. But move fast: This Deal of the Day likely won’t last long.

This espresso machine has everything you need for that perfect morning mug of coffee. With the touch of one button, you can access seven customized coffee drinks, including espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffees and more, according to the brand. It also has a conical burr grinder with 13 grind settings, meaning that you can prep your coffee beans for precise extraction. The machine comes with an automatic milk foamer that works with both regular and alternative milks (which, as many coffee drinkers know, can be harder to properly froth). Plus, you can also use its My Latte setting to personalize and save your favorite drink recipes for easy access at any time, according to the brand. The machine has removable, dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning, and has a 4-star average rating from 5,146 reviews on Amazon.

