Finding the right products for your skin can be quite the investment of both time and money, and deals and discounts can be hard to come by if you’re selective about which brands you use. Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event is giving skin care and beauty aficionados a chance to score some of their favorite products at up to 20 percent off. The sale runs through March 10 — it’s not quite a sitewide sale, but included products are clearly labeled, and the event includes thousands of items.

Shoppers can find discounts on skin care, hair care, makeup and tools and devices. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite deals on products we've previously recommended for full price. Using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, we also verified that these are worthwhile deals.

Select writer Michelle Rostamine loves this sunscreen oil for her dry skin because it hydrates and protects it without leaving white residue or a sticky feeling behind, she noted. Supergoop! says the oil was designed for those with dry skin in mind, but it should still work for those with normal and combination skin types who experience flaky skin in colder months. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 200 reviews at Sephora, and it’s currently available at its lowest price ever during Dermstore’s sale.

One of the best scalp scrubs, according to experts, Briogeo’s scrub uses charcoal to remove impurities from the scalp as well as moisturizing coconut oil to prevent flakiness, according to the brand. It boasts a 4.1-star average rating from over 2,700 reviews at Sephora, and it’s currently available at its lowest price since 2019.

Experts recommend sleeping on a silk pillowcase since it’s gentler on your skin and hair, and the Slip Silk Pillowcase was specifically recommended to Select as a high-end option to splurge on. The pillowcase comes in 11 different colors and it has a 4.7-star average rating from over 400 reviews on Amazon. It’s currently available at its lowest price in over a year.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick recommended this scalp sunscreen to Select as a quality option with broad-spectrum coverage. It’s available in four shades and can be used to touch up your makeup, according to Colorescience. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 800 reviews at Colorescience, and it’s currently available at its lowest price since December.

This cream was recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu as a good option for people with dry skin. According to the brand, it’s also helpful for those with redness and eczema. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 11,500 reviews on Amazon and is currently available at Dermstore at its lowest price in a year.

This sunscreen is a Select reader favorite and an expert-recommended pick for acne-prone skin. According to EltaMD, the sunscreen is formulated to moisturize and refine the skin to clear pores and reduce shine. It boasts a 4.8-star average rating from over 4,200 reviews at Dermstore and is currently available at its lowest price since November.

