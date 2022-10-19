25 best gifts for sisters, for any occasion

No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.

Best gifts for your sister in 2022

To help you find the best gifts for your sister this year, we revisited our previous expert guidance on everything from hair care to tech and rounded up items aligned with Select-reader interest. Additionally, we consulted our in-house shopping experts on staff — many of whom are sisters or have sisters — to pull inspiration. We also included some highly rated items we think Select readers (and their sisters) will love.

This Select reader-favorite lip mask is formulated with antioxidants and shea butter to help moisturize your lips and is designed to be applied before bed. It also comes in several flavors, like Apple Lime and Pumpkin Spice. Each pot comes with a tiny applicator so your sister doesn’t have to dip her finger into the jar.

The Stone Diffuser uses ultrasonic vibrations to disperse essential oils into the air as a cool mist, which means it does not emit heat, according to Vitruvi. The diffuser can be set to run on a four- or eight-hour schedule, and the brightness of its ambient LED light is adjustable, a feature Select associate reporter Mili Godio is fond of. Vitruvi says it covers rooms up to 500 square feet.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a favorite pick of two Select staffers for its ability to record workouts and options to either talk-to-type or use a full keyboard to send messages. It has an IPX6 water-proof rating and up to 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple. The watch also offers fall detection and can contact emergency services on behalf of the wearer if needed.

This indoor gardening system from Aerogarden, a Select reader favorite, is perfect for anyone who doesn’t have the space or climate for an outdoor garden. The hydroponic system can grow up to six plants at a time, and its control panel alerts when it’s time to add more water or plant food and can automatically turn the LED grow lights on and off, according to the brand. It comes with six seed pods to start.

This portable speaker was recommended by Select experts for its size, sound quality and affordability. The speaker has an IP67 water- and dustproof rating and can run for up to 15 hours on a single charge, according to the brand. It connects to other Boom speakers for a surround-sound experience and the app gives users easy “one touch” access to their music.

Hiring a private chef for your sis might be out of budget, but getting her a subscription to a meal delivery service can help make meals easy. Epicured, which is a prepared meal delivery service, says all its meals are 100% gluten-free and low-FODMAP, which means they don’t use certain carbohydrates and additives that can be hard for some people to digest. The Chef’s Favorite Bundle includes a wide variety of options from arepas and buckwheat pancakes to gazpacho.

This oversized down jacket from Orolay, which some call “the Amazon coat” after it first went viral for its chic look and affordable price on the site, is made of 100% polyester with a 90% duck down and 10% duck feather filling. It has a fleece-lined hood and six large pockets. The brand says the jacket is wind- and water-resistant and Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who wore the jacket in Chicago blizzards, confirms this is true.

If your sister is into ambiance, these Select reader-favorite, color-changing smart bulbs are Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with voice assistants like Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa. The globe-style light bulbs, which come in a pack of two, can be paired with the Cync app to set lighting schedules, turn the bulbs on and off, create color scenes and more.

This recent launch from Select reader-favorite brand Our Place, which is behind the popular Always Pan, includes demi bowls, midi plates and full plates to serve four. The ceramic plates and bowls are hand glazed and are microwave-, dishwasher-, oven- and freezer-safe, according to the brand. Also a good housewarming gift, the set is available in six color schemes to match lots of kitchen aesthetics.

If your sibling is the queen of game night, why not add a new board game to her collection? In Codenames, the resident spymaster must help their teammates avoid an assassin while figuring out which agents match which secret identities. The game accommodates any number of players, which also makes it great for a group.

If fitness or just athleisure wear is your sister's thing, these leggings have a crossover waistband to help keep them in place on her hips, according to Aerie. Malin likes these because the fabric, which is made from nylon and elastane material according to the brand, feels soft and smooth, but still dries quickly during a sweaty workout. The leggings are available in sizes XXS to XXL and the brand also sells bike shorts and flare leggings with the crossover waistband.

The body of this chic 27-ounce gooseneck electric kettle is stainless steel and its handle and lid are covered with cork to improve grip and protect hands from heat, according to the brand. It also has an auto shut-off feature designed to kick in once the water boils.

This massage gun from Select reader-favorite brand Therabody has five built-in speed settings and comes with four differently shaped head attachments. Therabody says it is 70% quieter than previous generations and can run for up to two hours on a single charge. Your sister can also follow guided massages with Apple Health or Google Fit with the Therabody app.

Roller skating is making a comeback: To help your sister get in on the fun, consider this highly rated pair of skates from Australian brand Impala. The vegan rollerskates are made with PVC heels and soles, aluminum alloy trucks and baseplates and nylon core urethane wheels, according to the brand.

Dipping fresh bread into delicious olive oil may be one of a foodie’s greatest joys. This collection of herbs and spices can help take it to the next level. The kit comes with 15 different spices, including rosemary, air dried tomatoes, smoked paprika and thyme. There are also recipes and suggested bread pairings.

If your sister is a Nintendo Switch fan, a new game can be a fun gift. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the most current iteration of the popular racing game from Nintendo, features 42 characters and 48 race courses. Players can drift and use item boxes to gain an advantage, or they can throw a distraction — like a banana peel — in the way of other drivers.

This expert-recommended Hot Tools curling iron heats up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit and does so evenly for uniform curls, according to the brand. It comes in eight barrel sizes from ⅜ of an inch for tighter curls, to 2 inches. The stylist who recommended this curling iron said that it was easy to use and its even heat distribution allows for faster styling.

These pull-on style leather Rometty Chelsea Boots “stack” an extra heel on the Dr. Martens classic platform sole, giving the boot a little more than 2 inches of extra height, according to the brand. The boots are designed to be easy to pull on and feature Dr. Martens’ signature yellow stitching and heel loop. (If my own siblings are reading this, these boots are on my wish list.)

The three hot sauces in this set dominate the online wish lists of Heat Hot Sauce Shop’s customers, according to the brand. The set includes two medium-heat sauces: the Secret Aardvark, made with roasted tomatoes and Habanero chiles, and the Dia Del Perro, an Alderwood smoked Serrano pepper sauce. The set also includes the Char Man Caribbean, which is a hot combination of Manzano, Guero and Habanero chiles, with a hint of mango and pineapple.

This adorable ambient light from Smoko is shaped like a chubby little potato character. It turns on and off with a tap and offers three brightness settings. The light is also rechargeable and made of soft PVC material. The potato is just one of the fun ambient lights that Smoko offers — other options include a snail, a sunflower and a Boba tea.

For the sister who is always snapping pictures, consider this instant-print camera. The Mini Evo uses Instax’s mini film and has a small reflective mirror on the front to aid in taking selfies with friends. It's also Bluetooth compatible, so with the Instax app, your sister can use her phone as a remote control for shooting, save digital copies of the photos and print them off her phone.

If your music-loving sibling is a fan of vinyl, Select experts have recommended the Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB record player for its user-friendly design. The record player can connect to a computer or home stereo system, and because it's a manual model, your sister can drop the needle onto the spinning record herself, old-school style.

If your sister always has a candle burning, here's one to add to her rotation: The Capri Blue Spiced Cider candle is Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara’s favorite fall candle thanks to its scent, which includes a mix of berry, grape and apple, plus notes of vanilla, cinnamon and Canadian fir. It comes in a pretty printed tin, and the brand says the candle should burn for 40 hours.

The Chargefeel sneaker, designed specifically for women’s feet, is a cross between a running shoe and a trainer, according to Lululemon: The sneaker mimics the bounce and forward motion of a running shoe while providing the stabilizing side-to-side motion of a trainer. The Chargefeel’s outsole also provides traction and flexibility while you’re working out, according to Lululemon, and is available in a mid top design.

Ana Luisa jewelry is a favorite on social media, and my sister has and loves the Frida Earrings — mini gold hoops with a tiny, dangling pearl. Ana Luisa says the earrings are lightweight and hypoallergenic, and they come with a 365-day warranty.

