The change in weather often sparks the urge for spring cleaning. So it’s the perfect time to grab our favorite small-space storage bins — a cleaning and organizational must-have — on sale for under $20.

The Fab Totes Storage Bags, which we love so much that we included them in our list of the best closet organizers, are on sale on Amazon for almost 30 percent off. Below, I talk more about why the bags are a dream for stowing away items, and why this deal is worth it for those who want to organize their homes this spring.

The Fab Totes storage bags are incredibly versatile and since they’re stackable, they help you build vertically — a necessity for those who have a small home or apartment or simply don’t have a ton of storage space. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans owns a set and loves that even after she's stored away her things, the double zippers on the bags makes them accessible.

“I can put away my summer clothes in the winter, but the little window lets me see inside so if I take a tropical vacation in January, I can easily find my bathing suits,” she says.

The bags are available in 60- or 90-liter sizes and in several sets up to 10. Each bag holds around 17 to 23 gallons, and is made of a breathable, multi-layer fabric that makes them perfect for storing clothing, bed sheets, comforters and more. Each one also has handles on the sides for carrying and for easy stacking. Plus, no metal reinforcement inside means they can collapse completely flat when you’re not using them.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth it because for less than $20 you can get up to six 60-liter storage bags that you can stack in a small closet, which is ideal for apartment living. They’re also collapsible and help you save room in your home when not in use, which isn’t the case with traditional plastic storage bags that also often cost more.

Under $20

Great for organizing in small spaces

Available in multiple sizes and sets

Clear panels on the front for identifying items

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I cover home, kitchen, cleaning and organization. I write guides on how to clean hardwood floors, coffee makers and dishwashers. I also write about home and kitchen appliances and products.

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