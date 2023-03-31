Hate cleaning? You’re not alone. Luckily, there are many clever gadgets on the market that can take the stress out of scrubbing bathrooms, dusting blinds and polishing floors.

“You should thoroughly clean your kitchen and bathrooms, dust all the surfaces in your home and vacuum and clean all hardwood once a week,” says Michelle Spitzer, who owns MaidPro, a professional home-cleaning service in Naples, Florida.

To help lessen that burden, we rounded up some highly rated Amazon products that will make cleaning your space fast and easy.

Our top picks

How we picked top-rated Amazon cleaning gadgets

We chose the below items based on their high ratings. We also looked for items with reviews that mentioned durability and ease of use as reasons shoppers love these products. Additionally, we relied on expert guidance from the owner of a professional home-cleaning service on how often you should clean your home.

Best Amazon cleaning gadgets to shop in 2023

We rounded up a variety of products, including many budget-friendly options, for anyone who hates to clean — or simply doesn’t have the time or patience to tackle messy chores. All of these gadgets are highly rated and available on Amazon right now.

4.3-star average rating from over 5,800 reviews on Amazon

Spitzer says you should mop tile and hardwood weekly. This all-in-one mop-and-bucket system will save you time and effort when washing floors, baseboards, showers, walls and windows thanks to its 360 degree rotation that lets you get into tight spaces, according to the brand. The bucket has two chambers — one that dampens your mop and scrapes away any leftover hair or dirt; the other chamber squeezes your mop head dry. The mop has an adjustable stainless-steel handle that extends to 50 inches and machine washable microfiber pads you can reuse. This cleaning system comes with a bucket, four mop handle rods, one mop head with a pad, two extra pads and an instruction manual. You can also store everything inside the bucket when not in use, according to Joymoop.

4.4-star average rating from over 17,000 reviews on Amazon

If you have pets who frequently shed, keeping up with all the excess hair can be a nightmare. This Ordora tool acts like a reusable lint brush. To use it, drag the roller over your desired area and it'll remove hard-to-reach hair, dust and lint in one swipe, according to the brand. To empty the built-up hair, just open the lid and remove the fur.

4.3-star average rating from over 5,000 reviews on Amazon

This fun, eco-friendly tool lets you clean your microwave without scrubbing. Just remove the Mama’s hair and fill her head with vinegar and water before reattaching. Then microwave her for 7 minutes and let the steam from Mama’s head rise and do its thing. The steam softens any messes and stains, and once Mama cools down, you can use the leftover liquid inside her to wipe the microwave clean, according to the brand. You can even add a squeeze of lemon juice for a clean citrus smell, according to Topist. Angry Mama is dishwasher-safe and made with heat-resistant nontoxic materials. She comes in four colors, including purple, green, blue and yellow.

4.4-star average rating from over 68,000 reviews on Amazon

These brushes attach to almost any cordless drill to help you get stubborn cleaning jobs done fast, according to the brand. The brushes are commercial grade and come in various sizes to clean grout, floors, tubs, showers, tile, and bathroom and kitchen surfaces. The kit also comes with an extender attachment to help clean tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas such as stove grates, drip pans and your car’s crevices. The brand also offers 22- and 30-piece brush kits, which include scouring pads, scrub sponges and white wool pads to clean even more areas of your home.

4.1-star average rating from over 17,000 reviews on Amazon

This duster brush helps turn dirty blinds clean. It comes with five machine-washable microfiber cloths that slip over its three arms so you can dust several blades at once, according to the brand. It’s designed to clean vents and air conditioners too.

4.5-star average rating from over 4,000 reviews on Amazon

Smaller than a golf ball, the Sauberkugel collects crumbs, sand and dirt that pool at the bottom of your bags. It has an outer shell with holes that allows debris in as it rolls around, while an inner sticky ball captures the junk particles and holds them in place. It’s made of 100% recyclable materials and you can use it over and over again — just open the outer shell, rinse off the inner ball with water and snap it together.

4.1-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon

These one-size-fits all unisex mop slippers fit over bare feet or shoes and will help you clean floors — leaving your hands free to do other things. As you walk around, these slippers, which are a mix of soft chenille and microsoft fibers, pick up dust, dirt and pet hair without damaging the surface of your floor. You get five pairs in a pack in various colors including orange, blue, pink, green and purple. You can also fasten them to your mop head and throw them in your washing machine once you’re done, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from over 13,000 reviews on Amazon

This mini desktop vacuum cleaner suctions up crumbs, seeds and dust from hard-to-reach places like a computer keyboard. Despite it being a vacuum, it’s not loud, says Select editor Lindsay Schneider. Its batteries last about 2.5 hours, and it has a 360-degree rotatable design so you can wheel it around in all directions, according to the brand. There is an attached brush under the vacuum to swipe away stubborn crumbs. To remove waste, pull out the bottom cover and empty it over a trash can. It’s made of plastic acrylic and comes in a rechargeable version.

4.7-star average rating from over 680 reviews on Amazon

This all-purpose cleaning scrubber is a handy feel-good tool. It comes in a two-pack and unravels like strands of spaghetti. These strands are made of peach pits, which reduce or eliminate the need for soap, as detailed on the brand’s website. The spaghetti scrub is great for cleaning cast iron, dishes, cookware, wood, plastic, glass, metal and high-quality nonstick pans, according to Goodbye Detergent. You can wash the scrubs on the top rack of a dishwasher or in the microwave for 10 seconds to disinfect.

4.1-star average rating from over 65,000 reviews on Amazon

This eco-friendly cleaning gel is designed to clean crevices and hard-to-reach places like the corners of drawers, vents, keyholes, TV remotes, dashboards and consoles. Just press the cleaning gel into any little cracks, press and peel off — the gel lifts the dust away. It has a lavender fragrance and you can reuse it. After use, store it in its sealed box in a cool, dry place.

4.6-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews on Amazon

This list wouldn’t be complete without Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser, which Spitzer calls “a must for every household.” The Magic Eraser can tackle a wide variety of seemingly impossible-to-clean messes including removing wall marks and silver tarnish — all with just water, according to the brand.

How often should you deep clean your home?

You should deep clean your space every six months, Spitzer says. This includes cleaning grout on tile floors, removing soap scum and lime from fixtures, organizing cabinets and closets, disinfecting wastebaskets and dusting light fixtures, blinds and ceiling fans.

How often should you regularly clean your home?

Spitzer recommends a weekly or biweekly maintenance cleaning, which involves tasks like vacuuming all carpeting, washing hardwood floors, wiping baseboards and cleaning bathrooms throughout the home.

Meet the expert

Michelle Spitzer is the owner of MaidPro Naples. She has six locations serving southwest Florida and Fort Lauderdale.

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth has written a number of guides on bestselling and highly rated products you can buy on Amazon that simplify your life including bestselling kitchen gadgets and car accessories. For this piece, Barbara interviewed a cleaning expert and researched dozens of top-rated travel products on Amazon.

