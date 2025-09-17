Check your kitchen cabinets: Some of your cookware may be potentially toxic, according to an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On Aug. 13 2025, the FDA first issued a warning about a list of imported cookware that may be leaching “significant levels” of lead. The organization recently updated the warning on Sept. 12, adding three more products to the list of affected items.

Below, I talk more about the affected products, how to identify them, why you should avoid them and what safe alternatives you should use instead.

Why did the FDA issue a warning against some imported cookware?

The FDA is warning customers and retailers against using and selling a line of imported cookware; and if you have any of the affected cookware, the FDA encourages throwing them away. After testing several pieces of cookware made from aluminum, aluminum alloys (also called Hindalium and Hindolium) and brass, the FDA found that they leached lead into food during cooking. Lead, even at small levels, is toxic to humans and can cause health problems, particularly in infants and fetuses, according to the FDA. Symptoms of high lead exposure include headache, fatigue, stomach pain and vomiting.

What products did the FDA issue a warning about?

The FDA tested the following products and found they may leach lead into food. Be sure to check the label on your products to see if the information matches any of the affected items below. If you find that you have a compromised item, the FDA recommends throwing it away. Since this isn’t an exhaustive list, the FDA will continue to update this list with any updates on newly affected products.

Brand/product name: Kadai/Karahi Tiger White

Product label: RTM NO: 2608606 AN ISO 9001:2015 Certified Co. SARASWATI STRIPS PVT. LTD. INDIA

RTM NO: 2608606 AN ISO 9001:2015 Certified Co. SARASWATI STRIPS PVT. LTD. INDIA Retailer: Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, NY

Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, NY Photos: View photos here

Brand/product name: Silver Horse

Product label: (7 6554273084 5 Aluminium Mathar Kadai 26) & (7 6554272863 7 Aluminium Milk Pan 4)

Retailer: Patel Brothers in Schaumburg, IL

Photos: View photos here

Brand/product name: JK Vallabhdas

Product label: (Aluminium Kadai India Bazaar #3 2000000772)

(Aluminium Kadai India Bazaar #3 2000000772) Retailer: Indiaco in Hoffman Estates, IL

Indiaco in Hoffman Estates, IL Photos: View photos here

What should you do if you have impacted cookware?

If you believe that you have come in contact with the cookware on this list, the FDA recommends contacting your health care provider.

What nonstick cookware brands are safe to use?

The products below are from brands that explicitly state that their products are made of nontoxic materials and that they are free of lead and other chemicals like cadmium, PFAS (“forever chemicals”), PTFE and PFOA. These are also brands NBC Select editors use themselves.

This set includes 8-, 9.5- and 11-inch frying pans. They’re made of stainless steel with a ceramic scratch-resistant, nonstick coating. They’re also oven and broiler safe, according to the brand. I’ve been using the brand’s nonstick cookware set for two years and it’s still in incredible shape today. I use mine almost every time I cook, and I love how easy every pan is to clean (they’re dishwasher safe and don’t get damaged at all, in my experience). Plus, I can confirm that the inside of the pans are indeed scratch resistant — they don’t have a single visible mark.

This Caraway 10.5-inch fry pan is made of nontoxic chemicals and has a ceramic coating that helps it remain nonstick. It’s compatible with all cooktops and can fry, saute and more. Caraway’s cookware is a favorite of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin who loves that it’s easy to clean and care for. “I use Caraway cookware almost daily and have never had an issue with anything sticking to it,” she says. “I use it to make eggs, sautéed vegetables, fish and pancakes.” Though the brand doesn’t recommend putting it in the dishwasher, you can clean by hand with warm soapy water and a nonabrasive sponge.

This popular nonstick 5.5-quart Dutch oven is ideal for cooking soups, boiling pasta and a lot more. It’s oven and broiler safe, and the lid has a self-basting function to help keep food moist. Plus, the lid has an opening on the side that, when lined up with the spot on the side of the pot, helps release steam as your food boils. It also comes with a wooden spoon and has a 10.5-inch diameter. Malin also tested the Perfect Pot and loves how quickly and evenly it heats up, which is ideal when cooking grains.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about kitchen trends, appliances, cookware and more. I also report on product recalls and have written extensively about forever chemicals, nonstick cookware and plastic cooking alternatives.

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