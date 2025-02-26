Everyone has facial hair, whether it’s noticeable or not. My “peach fuzz” has never bothered me before, but there have been moments in my life — especially in high school — when the little hairs above my lip were a little too noticeable for me. While facial hair is completely normal, removing any hair is a personal decision.

If you’re well-versed in removing these tiny hairs or are hesitant (like I was) about doing so, I spoke to board-certified dermatologists, a nurse practitioner and an esthetician about the most effective methods (including shaving and waxing), misconceptions about facial hair removal and how to prepare and care for your skin afterward. I also compiled a list of their product recommendations and highly rated options for removing female mustaches.

How I picked the best female mustache removers

There are several options for removing facial hair, and there isn’t just one best way. Each has its purpose and is best for different reasons and personal preferences, according to Abeyta. Below, I gathered their suggestions about what to consider when shopping for a tool:

At-home methods can provide quick results with short-term and long-term solutions. You can try dermaplaning and hair removal creams for shorter results because they will remove the hair right at the surface. For longer results (not permanent), you can choose an epilator or wax strips since these will remove the hair from the follicle—more on the difference between each of these methods below. Price: The cost of female mustache removal tools varies depending on the method used. Dermaplaning tools, wax strips and creams are more cost-effective, while reusable devices like an epilator may have a higher price point.

The best products for female mustache removal

Best budget cream

Before undergoing laser hair removal to remove her dark facial hair, Dr. Alicia Zalka, a board-certified dermatologist and an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University, would use this depilatory cream. “The active ingredient in this is thioglycolic acid, which breaks the disulfide bonds in the hair and weakens the hair,” she says. “So when you put it on, it literally melts the hair away just on the surface.” She also loves that because it’s a cream, and you’re not dealing with sharp objects.

Best epilator

Braun Face Epilator Facespa Pro 911 $ 109.39 Amazon What to know What we like Portable

Has multiple settings

Comes with extra attachments Something to note Higher price point

Although epilating can be uncomfortable initially, it’s effective at removing short hairs, according to Freeman. This rechargeable epilator not only precisely removes hair with its 10 micro-openings but also doubles as a cleaning brush and skin care device. One attachment cleanses and preps the skin before removing any hair, while the other massages. Regardless of the attachment you’re using, it has a 20-second timer that will alert you when it is time to move on to another area.

Best dermaplaning tool

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy Freeman recommends this removal tool, which leaves the skin feeling smooth and soft because it has exfoliating benefits. While the blade helps remove fine facial hair, it’s also reducing dead skin for a brighter and more even complexion, according to Gillette. One blade can last up to three uses before needing to be replaced and swapped out for one of its refills, according to the brand.

Best wax kit

Athena Club Wax Kit for Face $ 11.00 Athena Club What to know What we like Not messy

Results can last up to 28 days

Comes with post-wax care Something to note Can be painful

This wax kit is one of the quickest and easiest options to use and even comes with post-wax care, according to Freeman. The strips, which don’t require heat activation, are made with plant-based wax that helps secure short hairs without needing additional tugging as it removes the hair from its root, according to the brand.

After using the strips, you can wipe the skin with its post-wax wipes (which have ingredients like sweet almond oil to condition, soften and smooth the skin) to clean the skin and then apply the Skin Calming Serum (which has ingredients like aloe leaf juice and hyaluronic acid) to soothe and moisture the skin, according to Athena Club.

Best multipurpose

Zomchi Dermaplaning Tool $ 16.99 Amazon What to know What we like Multiple blade sizes

Comes with silicone cover

Ergonomic design Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Reviewers love this dermaplaning tool because it’s refillable and comes with 11 blades, which helps prevent them from purchasing disposable ones over and over again. They also love that it has two blade sizes: micro (beginner-friendly and especially good for the face) and wide-distance blades (for larger areas). Each blade is sharp but doesn’t cause any cuts, reviewers say.

Best cream

The depilatory cream from Flamingo is easy to use with its built-in applicator. It has a thick formula, which is less irritating than other alternatives, according to Freeman. All you have to do is apply an even layer on the skin and leave it on for five to 10 minutes before gently wiping it off, going against the grain of hair growth, according to the brand. Once the skin is dry (after you rinse it with water after removal), you can apply the accompanying Calming Serum to soothe it, according to Flamingo.

Best faux laser light removal

Braun IPL Silk·Expert Pro 5 $ 429.99 Amazon What to know What we like Can use for face and body

Sensitive modes for comfort

Results can last a year Something to note Higher price point

Needs consistent usage

If you’re looking for longer results, this option is highly effective and easy to use at home, according to Abeyta. The tool uses intense pulsed light (IPL) to break the hair growth cycle by targeting the melanin in the hair follicle without causing ingrown hairs, bumps or cuts, according to the brand. To do this, it uses its built-in sensor to automatically adapt to your skin tone so that it’s gentle and targets the hair enough to remove the hairs, according to Braun.

Best for travel

If you’re on the go and want to touch up your facial hair, the single-use Kitsch disposable dermaplaning tool is excellent to have with you and comes recommended by Zalka. This tool can also remove grime and dead skin cells from your pores, which helps minimize their appearance, according to the brand. Reviewers love to keep one in their purse or luggage for quick hair removal, with many saying it’s easy to use and hold, allowing precise movement without accidentally cutting yourself.

Best methods for female mustache removal

Hair removal is a personal choice, and choosing the best method for yourself depends on your skin type, pain tolerance, and desired longevity of results, according to Abeyta. While there are many methods, there are two main removal options: depilation and epilation.

Depilation

This option has short-term results because it cuts/removes hair from the surface instead of the follicle. For example, shaving, dermaplaning and hair removal creams fall under this category, according to Freeman.

Hair removal creams : These creams, also known as depilatory creams, use ingredients to weaken the hair and remove it from the surface, according to Zalka. This method only takes a few minutes and isn’t as painful as alternatives, including wax. However, it can still irritate the skin, she says.

: These creams, also known as depilatory creams, use ingredients to weaken the hair and remove it from the surface, according to Zalka. This method only takes a few minutes and isn’t as painful as alternatives, including wax. However, it can still irritate the skin, she says. Dermaplaning : Dermaplaning uses a scalpel blade to shave the skin while also exfoliating it since it helps remove dead skin, according to our experts. The hair will grow back like traditional shaving, but this method allows your skin to appear smooth, according to Abeyta. You can use a dermaplane at home or a practice where a licensed practitioner can do it.

: Dermaplaning uses a scalpel blade to shave the skin while also exfoliating it since it helps remove dead skin, according to our experts. The hair will grow back like traditional shaving, but this method allows your skin to appear smooth, according to Abeyta. You can use a dermaplane at home or a practice where a licensed practitioner can do it. Shaving/trimming: Using a traditional razor or trimmer can cut the hair from the surface and doesn’t cause as much irritation as other alternatives, making it great for even those with sensitive skin, says Abeyta. However, if you’re prone to ingrown hairs, she says you should avoid using a razor in this area to prevent them from appearing here.

Epilation

Epilation removes hair from the root (follicle) and provides long-term results since new hair growth needs to occur. Some forms of epilation include waxing, plucking, laser hair removal, electrolysis and threading, says Freeman.

Waxing: Applying hot or cold wax on the skit can remove hair as you remove the wax. It can be painful, and the skin may get irritated if it’s sensitive or reactive, according to Freeman. Wax strips are the most straightforward to use because all you have to do is unpackage, apply and remove it. Plus, unlike professional at-home wax kits, you don’t need much space to do this. Those kits require more steps and more space, which can be messy and more time-consuming, according to Zalka. If you don’t feel comfortable doing either of those two options at home by yourself, you can also have a licensed practitioner do this for you.

Applying hot or cold wax on the skit can remove hair as you remove the wax. It can be painful, and the skin may get irritated if it’s sensitive or reactive, according to Freeman. Wax strips are the most straightforward to use because all you have to do is unpackage, apply and remove it. Plus, unlike professional at-home wax kits, you don’t need much space to do this. Those kits require more steps and more space, which can be messy and more time-consuming, according to Zalka. If you don’t feel comfortable doing either of those two options at home by yourself, you can also have a licensed practitioner do this for you. Plucking: This method can cause inflammation around the hair follicle and lead to hyperpigmentation, which is why it’s Freeman’s least favorite modality.

This method can cause inflammation around the hair follicle and lead to hyperpigmentation, which is why it’s Freeman’s least favorite modality. Threading: Threading involves rolling two twisted cotton threaders over the hair to pull it out. This is especially great for small areas, including the eyebrows, says Freeman.

Threading involves rolling two twisted cotton threaders over the hair to pull it out. This is especially great for small areas, including the eyebrows, says Freeman. Electrolysis: This mode uses electric currents to target and cause damage to the hair follicle to prevent it from growing. Electrolysis is especially excellent for those with light hair and light complexions because it can target the hair more easily than laser hair removal, according to Zalka. It’s important to note that some individuals find this procedure to be painful, according to Freeman. Since this is one of two permanent treatments, this has to be done in the office by a licensed practitioner, says Zalka.

This mode uses electric currents to target and cause damage to the hair follicle to prevent it from growing. Electrolysis is especially excellent for those with light hair and light complexions because it can target the hair more easily than laser hair removal, according to Zalka. It’s important to note that some individuals find this procedure to be painful, according to Freeman. Since this is one of two permanent treatments, this has to be done in the office by a licensed practitioner, says Zalka. Laser hair removal: If you’re looking for long-term results, one of the more permanent methods and the “gold standard” is laser hair removal, according to Freeman. You’ll want to consult with your doctor to ensure you are a qualified candidate. This means that the lasers will be able to work on your hair type as well as your hair and skin color, says Zalka. Generally speaking, laser hair removal is great for those with thick, dark hair. This procedure (which can take roughly five to six treatments) must be performed by a board-certified dermatologist, according to Freeman.

Frequently asked questions If you remove female mustache hairs, will it grow back thicker? No. It is a myth that if you remove facial hair, it will grow back thicker, according to our experts. “When you shave, you are trimming the hair at its thickest part, so it seems that it is growing thicker when it is not,” says Freeman. Hair thickness is determined by genetics and hormones and not by removal methods, according to Abeyta. Why do some people have more facial hair than others? Some medical conditions can trigger facial hair growth, such as polycystic ovary syndrome, commonly referred to as PCOS. “If you feel like your facial hair is excessive, it is prudent to consult your physician to evaluate for an underlying medical condition, especially if you have other symptoms,” says Freeman. How do you prepare your skin for female mustache removal? Before removing any hair from this area, consider doing a patch test on another area of your face (not forward-facing) to determine the proper technique and/or dosage. You should also remove hairs at night since there may be some redness or irritation. By doing it at night, you can give that irritation time to decrease, according to Zalka. To prevent further irritation, stop using products with retinoids, including over-the-counter options and prescriptions, for at least three to five days. They can make the skin even more sensitive, says Zalka. Regardless of the hair removal method you want to undergo, you’ll want to ensure the skin is clean, dry and moisturized — including your lips — to avoid potential irritation, according to Zalka. “You want that skin to be really in its best shape, not irritated, not peeling, not exfoliated, just very boring,” she says. How do you care for your skin after female mustache removal? After removing these hairs, you should apply an occlusive product to the area — such as CeraVe Healing Ointment, Aquaphor Healing Ointment or Cetaphil Multipurpose Ointment — to moisturize the skin, seal it in and prevent outside aggressors from irritating it, according to Zalka. You’ll also want to keep in mind a few things post-mustache removal: Soothe irritation: You can apply emollients (skin care ingredients that soothe, protect and lock in moisture) to the area, according to Freeman. Some examples of emollients include squalane, lipids, colloidal oatmeal and more. You can find them in moisturizers and skin barrier creams. You can also apply ice if the skin looks red or slightly irritated. If it’s very irritated, you might need a mild cream, such as hydrocortisone 1%, for a few days.

You can apply emollients (skin care ingredients that soothe, protect and lock in moisture) to the area, according to Freeman. Some examples of emollients include squalane, lipids, colloidal oatmeal and more. You can find them in moisturizers and skin barrier creams. You can also apply ice if the skin looks red or slightly irritated. If it’s very irritated, you might need a mild cream, such as hydrocortisone 1%, for a few days. Avoid sun exposure: Protect the area from sun exposure with a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher for 24-48 hours to prevent dark spots, according to Copeland.

Protect the area from sun exposure with a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher for 24-48 hours to prevent dark spots, according to Copeland. Avoid heat: Avoid saunas, hot showers or intense workouts for 24 hours after hair removal to prevent irritation, according to Abeyta.

Avoid saunas, hot showers or intense workouts for 24 hours after hair removal to prevent irritation, according to Abeyta. Avoid exfoliating the area: You’ll want to avoid exfoliating the areas where hair has recently been removed or use scrubs with chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acid or benzoyl peroxides since these can irritate the skin, says Abeyta. When shouldn’t you remove your mustache hairs? Although removing mustache hairs is safe, there are times when you may want to hold off on doing so, including when you have a blemish in the area, have been in the sun or have an active or oncoming cold sore. This is because you don’t want to invite a breakout to start or cause it to spread, according to Zalka. If you’re on Accutane (an oral prescription medication to treat severe acne), you may want to hold off on removing these hairs. “I tell my patients on Accutane they should really avoid any waxing and be mindful of doing any of these other techniques, although they’re not out of the question, but anything that would involve heat or stripping the skin, like a waxing or a laser, I think I’d be a little concerned about, just because of the hype hypersensitivity,” says Zalka.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Amy Freeman is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group​ in Millburn, New Jersey.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group​ in Millburn, New Jersey. Dr. Alicia Zalka is a board-certified dermatologist and an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University. She is also the founder and CEO of Surface Deep, a skin care brand.

is a board-certified dermatologist and an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University. She is also the founder and CEO of Surface Deep, a skin care brand. Margarita Copeland is a California-based licensed esthetician and founder of Nabaya Beauty by Margo.

is a California-based licensed esthetician and founder of Nabaya Beauty by Margo. Melanie Abeyta is a licensed nurse practitioner and owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter at NBC Select, where she covered the latest product launches and all things beauty and wellness, including stories on the best body lotions for mature skin and blackhead treatments. For this article, she interviewed dermatologists and estheticians about female mustache removal and included their recommendations and highly rated options.

