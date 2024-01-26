Visit our Dry (Skin) January homepage for more dry skin essentials.

Accutane can be an effective solution for combating moderate to severe acne, but it comes with a unique set of instructions and some uncomfortable side effects. One reaction many Accutane users notice is dry, flaky skin, making the skin care products you use while taking Accutane important when it comes to keeping skin moisturized.

“Accutane reduces sebum production, which can lead to dryness across the body,” says New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michele Green. “While this dryness can be very uncomfortable, it is harmless and can be managed with over-the-counter moisturizers.”

We spoke to experts about what to look for when shopping for skin care products to use while on Accutane. We also put together a list of what to shop based on their recommendations and guidance.

How we picked the best products for Accutane users

Shortly after starting Accutane, most patients develop dry skin, which can persist throughout the treatment course, according to our experts. When shopping for skin care products to use alongside Accutane, experts recommended considering the following factors:

Ingredients: While on Accutane, the skin care ingredients you choose should address the inevitable dryness with moisture-rich ingredients. “It is important to focus on skin care ingredients that support hydration and barrier repair,” says board-certified dermatologist Shoshana Marmon. Look for products that include a variety of moisturizers like humectants to draw water to the skin, occlusives to trap moisture in and emollients to soften and restore the skin barrier. Likewise, the skin care products you use should be gentle so as not to irritate the skin or cause further dryness. This means avoiding harsh formulas including those with acids, retinol and fragrances, as they can aggravate skin sensitivity and increase dryness, says Marmon.

The best products for Accutane users in 2024

We spoke to dermatologists about their favorite skin care products for Accutane users and put together their recommendations below. We also included a few products we love based on their guidance. Our list includes products across skin care categories including cleansers, sunscreens and lip balms.

Green recommends this cleanser from CeraVe because it’s gentle enough for those experiencing dryness and sensitivity as a result of Accutane. It has hyaluronic acid and ceramides in it that cleanse the skin without disrupting its natural moisture, she says. Rather than a foaming or gel consistency, which can feel dehydrating on those with dry skin, this has a creamy texture that may help keep the skin feeling moisturized for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It’ll also help cleanse away dirt, oil and makeup sitting on top of the skin, which can clog pores. You can also use it as a body or hand wash.

Key ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid | Fragrance-free: Yes

Serums deliver a higher concentration of active ingredients to the skin and are a good option if you’re looking for potent products. For those struggling with dryness, Green is a fan of this serum from Kiehl’s, which has hyaluronic acid. “The serum is fragrance-free and formulated with minimal ingredients, making it excellent for those experiencing sensitivity,” says Green. To use, apply two to three drops after cleansing, using passing motions to press the formula into the skin.

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Fragrance-free: Yes

NBC Select production coordinator Kelsey Fredricks is a fan of this cream from First Aid Beauty. It has colloidal oatmeal to calm itching, shea butter to maintain the skin’s moisture barrier and allantoin to hydrate. “My skin was severely dry during my time on Accutane and this was my go-to moisturizer since my skin was extra dry and sensitive while on it,” she says. “I used this on my face and neck morning and night and couldn’t go a day without it.”

Key ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, allantoin | Fragrance-free: Yes

Sunscreen is a daily necessity, especially for Accutane users since the medication can lead to photosensitivity, says Green, who recommends this formula from Aveeno. It’s a chemical sunscreen that converts UV rays into heat energy and releases them from the body and has SPF 60 along with a trio of oats — oat oil, oat extract and oat flour — to keep the skin soft and moisturized, according to the brand.

I use this sunscreen and love the dewy finish it gives my extremely dry skin. It doesn’t leave behind a white cast when blended, which makes it a great pick for days I’m not wearing makeup. Because it has a runny consistency, I recommend shaking the bottle thoroughly before squeezing out the product.

Key ingredients: Oat oil, oat extract, oat flour | Fragrance-free: N/a

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Barry Goldman, the most classic presentation of Accutane-related dryness is on the lips in the form of dry, peeling skin. Accutane causes the skin on the lips to shed so quickly that it can cause thick, chunky flakes to come off, which can worsen and become red if you pick the skin off, says Goldman. He recommends this repair balm from Aquaphor, which has two types of moisturizers: shea butter, an emollient, and panthenol, a humectant. It also has chamomile essence, which helps soothe skin and is particularly helpful if your lips feel chapped or raw from picking, according to Aquaphor.

Key ingredients: Shea butter, chamomile essence, vitamin C, vitamin E, panthenol | Fragrance-free: Yes

Marmon says this moisturizing gel from Clinique helps combat dryness and irritation during the treatment course. Though it has a gel consistency, which is more suited for those with oily skin or combination skin types, it’s gentle, noncomedogenic and has moisture-attracting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, says Marmon. The formula is also free of any harsh ingredients like fragrance, acids or exfoliants.

Key ingredients: Sunflower seed cake, hyaluronic acid, cucumber fruit extract | Fragrance-free: Yes

Regularly using sunscreen is critical since Accutane can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, says Marmon, who recommends this facial sunscreen from EltaMD. This is a mineral sunscreen that won’t clog your pores, so you can continue to use it after you’ve completed your treatment course to prevent future breakouts. It features a medley of nonproblematic ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and antioxidants, and because it’s tinted, it won’t leave a white cast after application, says Marmon.

Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants | Fragrance-free: Yes

If you’re experiencing dryness on your body, consider this Goldman-approved lotion from Cetaphil. As with most products in Cetaphil’s line, this is fragrance-free and gentle enough for reactive skin types. This is one of my favorite body lotions as I’m transitioning my skin care from fall to winter. While it’s not rich like a body butter, it has a lightweight, nonsticky consistency along with glycerin, panthenol and avocado oil to keep skin hydrated. I also appreciate the pump applicator because it makes things less messy to apply compared to body lotions housed in a tube you’d have to squeeze.

Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, panthenol, avocado oil | Fragrance-free: Yes

This scalp oil is primarily for those struggling with scalp conditions like eczema, psoriasis or dermatitis, but because it helps alleviate itchiness and dryness, it makes for a great treatment for Accutane-related dryness. It has tea tree leaf oil to clarify buildup on the scalp, and to keep the scalp moisturized, it has aloe vera juice as well as olive and jojoba oil, according to the brand.

I love using this scalp oil on the day or two before I’m about to wash my hair, which is when my scalp tends to get dry, itchy and flaky. There are a few different ways to use this oil. You can apply one to three drops onto your fingers, work it into your scalp and style as needed. Or, you can use it as a pre-shampoo treatment by applying it to your scalp for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing out.

Key ingredients: Tea tree leaf oil, lavender oil, olive and jojoba oil, aloe vera juice, vitamin E | Fragrance-free: Yes

Frequently asked questions What is Accutane? "Accutane, also known as Isotretinoin, is an oral prescription medication that is primarily used to treat severe acne, specifically cystic or nodular acne," says Green. "It is an effective medication particularly when other treatments have failed." Accutane is a type of retinoid, which is derived from vitamin A, and typically requires a treatment course of about five to eight months depending on the severity of the acne and how well it responds to the treatment. How does Accutane work? Accutane works by targeting the sebaceous glands, or the oil-producing glands found in the skin. By shrinking the size of the sebaceous glands, Accutane helps reduce oil production and thus, the chance of clogged pores that can lead to acne. The medication also decreases inflammation, inhibits the growth of acne-causing bacteria on the skin's surface and initiates cell turnover, which helps boost new cell growth, says Green. Accutane is FDA-approved for nodular cystic acne, and may be a good option for those who have exhausted all other options, be it over-the-counter topical treatments or oral antibiotics, says Goldman. Dermatologists can prescribe Accutane to treat any type of acne, including cystic acne, nodular acne, blackheads and whiteheads, says Green, however the medication is not for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Also, if you have a history of liver disease, diabetes, musculoskeletal conditions, mental health disorders or obesity, you should consult with their doctor. It's important to follow your doctor's specific protocol while on the treatment, but generally speaking, you should discontinue any oral antibiotics prior to starting Accutane. Goldman says to discontinue any topical acne regimens including retinoids, as an oral retinoid like Accutane will supersede a topical retinoid. What are the side effects of Accutane? While Accutane can be effective at treating moderate to severe acne, it comes with a host of side effects. Below, we highlight what experts say to look out for. All-over dryness. This happens because Accutane decreases the size and output of the sebaceous glands responsible for producing the skin's natural oil, known as sebum, says Marmon. Because Accutane causes the skin to turnover faster, the outer layers of skin are less able to retain water, says Goldman. The most classic presentation of Accutane-related dryness is on the lips, which can appear dry, chapped or cracked. You may also notice a dry, flaky scalp as well as dryness, burning, stinging and blurry vision on the eyes. Some people notice dryness or discomfort along the nasal passages too, says Marmon.

Joint and muscle pain. While more research is necessary to discover why Accutane may lead to joint and muscle pain, studies have shown that the medication can cause musculoskeletal side effects in the form of inflammatory back pain when on higher doses.

How to shop for skin care while on Accutane

Experts note that Accutane-related dryness is common on all parts of the body, particularly for skin on the scalp, face, lips and body. Here are their suggestions to consider while shopping for the best products for Accutane users.

Choose ingredients wisely

While taking Accutane, it’s important to seek gentle, hydrating formulas that are noncomedogenic or oil-free to avoid clogging pores, says Green. Some key hydrating ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and glycerin to help lock in moisture. Since Accutane disrupts the skin barrier while taking it and for several months after, you’ll want to incorporate ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides to help to reinforce the skin barrier and make it less prone to irritation during the treatment course, says Goldman.

To minimize skin sensitivity, you should avoid certain ingredients like benzoyl peroxide and chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid, glycolic acid and lactic acid, which can be extremely irritating while on Accutane, says Goldman. Finally, skip face scrubs, dermaplaning and at-home peels until the treatment course is completed.

Consider your entire skin care routine

Rather than incorporating a single hydrating product like a serum or moisturizer into your skin care routine, consider your routine as a whole. “A gentle, hydrating cleanser, a serum enriched with hyaluronic acid, a ceramide-based moisturizer and a broad-spectrum sunscreen will increase moisturization, strengthen the skin’s barrier and protect against UV exposure while avoiding irritation,” says Marmon.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Barry Goldman is a board-certified dermatologist in New York and founder of Goldman Dermatology. He is a clinical instructor at Cornell New York Presbyterian Hospital.

is a board-certified dermatologist in New York and founder of Goldman Dermatology. He is a clinical instructor at Cornell New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Shosana Marmon is a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Professor of Dermatology at New York Medical College.

is a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Professor of Dermatology at New York Medical College. Dr. Michele Green is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City. Her areas of research include noninvasive cosmetic dermatology and aesthetics.

Why trust NBC Select?

Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke to board-certified dermatologists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

