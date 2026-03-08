You’re going on a trip, so you throw the cords and chargers to all your devices in a bag. Then, when you arrive, they’re a jumbled mess. If that sounds familiar, this deal is for you.

FYY’s Travel Cable Organizer can keep cords, power banks and more neat in your bag so that nothing gets tangled or lost. The best part? It’s currently 31% off on Amazon — which brings the price to under $9.

Deal of the Day

This compact tech organizer is slightly bigger than an iPhone and has two layers of storage space to hold your devices and chargers. One of the zippered sections has six mesh pockets that can store cords, flash drives and other smaller items. The other section has two bigger pockets for items like power banks or laptop chargers.

The case is also incredibly lightweight, weighing in at just 3.2 ounces and it is covered in a water-resistant nylon material. It also has a hand strap for easy carrying. The small size is what is on sale for under $9, but the brand does make a medium, large and extra large size if you need even more room.

Why this sale is worth it

Under $9

Water-resistant

Lightweight

Lots of internal compartments for easy organization

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.