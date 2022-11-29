Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about shopping — the National Retail Federation estimated about 166 million Americans would participate in the shopping weekend. In fact, Black Friday raked in a record $9.12 billion in online sales this year, according to Adobe Analytics. But now that the weekend has come and gone, Giving Tuesday is here for us to give back and do good, all while engaging in what the official GivingTuesday website calls “radical generosity” in our everyday lives. With all the money being exchanged during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday — which falls on the day after Cyber Monday (Nov. 29 this year) — acts as a charitable foil to these large shopping holidays and serves as a way for buyers to give back to the community.

Here at Select, we’ve spent the weekend combing through all the deals and sales. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales come to a close, we’ve also found companies that are participating in Giving Tuesday by donating a portion of their sales to charitable causes.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Founded in 2012 as a collaboration between New York City’s 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday began as a “day that encourages people to do good,” according to the website. It has since become its own nonprofit, as well as a nationwide movement: In 2021, 35 million people participated in Giving Tuesday, raising $2.7 billion in the U.S. for charitable causes — a 9% increase compared to 2020 and a 37% increase from 2019, according to the nonprofit. Last year, major brands and companies like Disney, Instacart and Dell participated by donating a portion of their sales to charities from all over the world.

“All of that money [being spent after Thanksgiving] is coming from the same wallet,” Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday (as the organization's officially stylized), said in 2018 to the American Bar Association. “We wanted to appropriate a little bit of that money for the nonprofit world.”

How to participate in Giving Tuesday

One of the most popular ways to participate in Giving Tuesday is by donating directly to your favorite nonprofit. Certain organizations will also match donations day-of or through the rest of the year — for example, LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD is matching all donations made on Giving Tuesday up to $50,000 with the help of Heather Dubrow. Some companies will also give a percentage of sales to a nonprofit of their choice, offer matching grants to local organizations, participate in team volunteering and more.

Beyond donating money, you can participate simply by doing things like being kind to your neighbor, volunteering, giving thanks to essential workers or taking part in other acts of generosity. You can also spread the spirit of doing good by sharing posts on social media that highlight people giving back with the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

Brands giving back on Giving Tuesday 2022

Below, we compiled a list of products that involve brands donating a portion of their sales to regional and global nonprofits and charities. These products are from Select reader-favorite brands and span shopping categories like beauty, wellness and more.

For every unique order made from today through the end of 2022, cookware brand Our Place will be donating two meals to Food Banks Canada, which helps to address the root causes of hunger. We’ve extensively covered the brand’s cookware offerings in the past, including the Select staff favorite Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Baloo will be donating 100% of the profits of its Baloo Hope Rose Weighted Blanket on Giving Tuesday to The Ladies of Hope Ministries, a nonprofit that works to end poverty and incarceration of women and girls. One of the best weighted blankets you can buy, Baloo’s blanket is filled with glass beads and comes in various sizes, ranging from a mini 9-pound version to a 25-pound option sized for a King or California King mattress.

Josie Maran says 100% of sales from its Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter will be donated to the Coral Reef Alliance, which works to keep coral reefs healthy at the local, regional and global levels. The body butter is formulated with hydrating argan oil and the brand’s Pro-Retinol, which Josie Maran says is a gentle form of retinol that won’t irritate the skin. It’s designed to firm fine lines and smooth out uneven texture on the skin, according to the brand.

From now through Sept. 30, 2023, Michael Kors is donating 100% of the profits from its Watch Hunger Stop LOVE Tote Bag to the United Nations World Food Programme, which helps feed children. Made from cotton canvas, this tote bag features a custom print by multimedia artist NEWYORKSOMETIMES. The bag comes in black and equips a back slip pocket for convenience.

Sips By’s Tea for a Cause features a selection of teas and curated collections — and the brand donates a percentage of proceeds from those products to related charitable causes. The collection includes curated boxes to support Black-owned and women-owned tea brands. It also includes Sips By’s Breast Cancer Awareness Tea Collection, which comes with three loose leaf teas that the brand says can make more than 90 cups. For each one purchased, Sips By will donate $3 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

On Nov. 29, Anthropologie is donating 100% of all candle proceeds made in stores and online to YoungArts, an organization that invests in the lifelong creative freedom of exceptional young artists. Part of the retailer’s candle offerings include the bestselling Capri Blue candles, which feature the brand’s popular Volcano scent that mixes scents like tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes.

Wellness brand Homedics partnered with Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) — a nonprofit dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health — to donate a portion of every Drift Sandscape sale on Giving Tuesday and pledging up to $100,000 to BC2M. Designed to promote mindful moments throughout the day, the Drift is a metal sphere that quietly rolls through sand and creates patterns and designs. The device is app-controlled, so you can choose the ambient lighting, set your speed, create a custom playlist and more.

More brands to shop this Giving Tuesday 2022

We list popular companies and Select reader-favorite brands that are currently donating goods or a portion of their sales to charities when you purchase their products this Giving Tuesday.

How other companies are giving back

