IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 Bestselling products from Cyber Monday 2022 so far

From smart plugs and garage door openers to tumblers, teeth whitening strips and more, here’s what Select readers are interested in.
Here are the bestselling products we’ve covered during Cyber Monday 2022 so far.
Here are the bestselling products we’ve covered during Cyber Monday 2022 so far.
By Shari Uyehara

Black Friday has come and gone — and with Cyber Monday 2022 well underway, we’ve got you covered with the best deals on everything from home and beauty to tech and more. To give you an idea of what Select readers have been shopping for, here are the most purchased products from our Cyber Monday coverage so far. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least the three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).

Yeti 20 oz Rambler With MagSlider Lid

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2

Nintendo Switch Bundle

Crest 3D Whitestrips

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200

MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen with OLED Display

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo

Tile Mate (2022)

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhancer 1.0

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.