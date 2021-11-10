Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Google has just released its Google Shopping Holiday 100 for 2021, its list of 100 of the top-trending gift ideas based on Google searches this season. They’re letting people know what the hot holiday presents will be this year in categories including gaming, fragrances, tech, health and beauty, sports and wellness, kitchen gear and toys.

The list is published over at Google Shopping, which is an online shopping companion that also lets you buy directly from merchants. To make the best use of it, you can search by product name and follow suggestions to shop for the lowest prices across a selection of retailers.

Though Google wouldn’t share all of its raw data with us, a Google spokesperson confirmed to us that its new list is based purely on Google search data — companies can’t pay to be included. Otherwise, Google did share some interesting trends that came out of this year’s Google Shopping Holiday 2021:

Google searches for the term “Christmas gift ideas” are already accelerating, growing 30 percent from mid-October to the last full week in October.

Searches for “best perfume” have grown globally by 40 percent year over year.

Searches for “wireless gaming headset” grew by 100 percent.

And, perhaps not surprisingly in the midst of a pandemic, Google searches for the term “single player games” have grown a whopping 600 percent.

To jump-start your season of giving this year, we’ve perused Google’s list of 100 trending gift ideas, matched them against our previous reporting and highlighted some of our favorites based on current high ratings and what we think Select readers will want to consider for the giftees in their lives.

7 highly rated holiday gift ideas from the Google Shopping Holiday 100

To highlight some of the most relevant gifts in Google’s list, we picked our favorite and highest-rated options from each of the list’s seven categories.

For the techie in your life

Tech expert Whitson Gordon called Apple’s entry into the over-ear noise-canceling headphone market “incredibly powerful” and noted that the built-in H1 chip makes pairing with Apple products a breeze — and more stable. Other features include adaptive equalization and spatial audio for this “especially fancy pair of headphones.”

For the beauty expert you’re buying for

The Dyson Airwrap made it onto our list of the 6 best curling irons of 2021. Able to dry and curl your hair simultaneously, the AirWrap comes with 0.8, 1.2 and 1.6-inch barrels that, combined with a shot of cool air, will lock in your new style. It can pair with 11 different accessories and comes in three colorways.

For the person who loves smelling great

This scent from the singer of “Thank U, Next” is meant to evoke the happiness she feels, and includes hints of lavender blossom, juicy pear, bergamot, creme de coconut, vanilla orchid, pralines and musky woods. It has earned an average of 4.5 stars from over 5,000 reviewers on Google Shopping and 4.6 stars out of over 8,000 on Amazon.

For the person who needs a good cup of morning coffee

Allowing you to make coffee that you can personalize but that it “won’t require too much work if you don’t want it to,” according to Select editorial director Gideon Grudo, the pod-based VertuoPlus is for those who want their java fast, but without too much hassle. It made the Select list of 7 best espresso machines for at-home baristas in 2021.

For the fitness fanatic you know

Certified personal trainer and registered nurse Tara Allen called the Peloton “my favorite because it has all the important tech features of a stationary bike (such as power output), offers a smooth ride and also comes with a screen to connect with instructors and fellow riders in a live or previously recorded class.” That’s why we included the Peloton stationary bike on our list of the best exercise bikes.

For the younger kids in your family

Barbie Roberts’ Dream House has come a long way since it debuted in 1962, when it was made entirely of plastic. This modern version of Barbie’s fantasy pad includes a pool, slide and transparent elevator. It has earned an average of 4.8 stars from over 16,000 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.6 stars from over 2,300 on Google Shopping.

For the gamers you know

Nintendo Switch OLED (currently out of stock)

The just-launched, enhanced version of the bestselling game console has already racked up an average of 4.7 stars from over 1,000 reviewers on Google Shopping, and features a 7-inch OLED screen, adjustable stand, wired LAN port, 64GB internal storage, improved audio and improved angles for comfort, according to the brand.

The full Google Shopping Holiday 100 list

Gaming

Tech products took up 20 percent of Google’s top 100 list, ranging from gaming consoles to games for the PS5, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Health and beauty

Ten of Google’s list of 100 were in health and beauty, including skin creams, lipstick, hair curlers and more. But the list would have been longer if not for one notable change this year.

Fragrances

That’s right, fragrances are now their own category in Google’s list of trending 100 gift ideas. Why? When fragrances were a part of the health-and-beauty lineup, they dominated that category, so Google decided to give them their own section in 2021. Here are the top 10 trending fragrance holiday gift ideas on Google this year.

Kitchen equipment

With a hefty 15 entries on the list of 100, kitchen gear makes an impressive showing among Googlers’ interest — especially anything involving caffeine or frying.

Sports and fitness

Sports and fitness equipment popular this year may reflect life in the pandemic, with stay-at-home fitness equipment like stationary bikes and games like indoor table tennis doing well.

Toys and games

Naturally, kids’ toys and games are in the forefront of families’ minds as they start shopping for gifts to leave under the tree or in stockings. This year saw a bundle of building sets, superhero-themed sets, retro favorites and classics like the Easy-Bake Oven, Barbie and Pokemon.

Tech

Tech gear rounded out Google’s top 100 with 20 entries ranging from perennial favorites like Apple products to video doorbells, virtual-reality headsets and plenty of earbuds.

