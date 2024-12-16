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Laundry detergent — it can make or break your load of laundry. Not only is picking the correct type of detergent important, but it’s also crucial to use the correct amount. If you don’t use enough, your clothes won’t get clean. Use too much and it can wreck your washing machine.

To help you perfect your laundry game, we asked experts exactly how much detergent you should use depending on the load you’re doing. We also asked them how to know if you are using too much or too little detergent so that you can keep your clothes in the best shape possible.

SKIP AHEAD How much laundry detergent should you use? | What happens when you don’t use the right amount of detergent? | Highly rated laundry detergents to consider

How much laundry detergent should you use?

While many detergents come with a cap to help you measure or instructions that advise you on how much to use, experts say these guidelines often have you using more than necessary to keep your clothes clean. “I encourage people to use less detergent than the recommended amount on the product,” says Alex Varela, General Manager of Dallas Maids, a house cleaning service in Dallas, Texas.

So, how much should you be using? It depends on how much laundry you are doing. “Small loads need about two tablespoons of liquid detergent, medium loads take three to four tablespoons and large loads require five tablespoons,” says Matt O’Connor, co-founder of NoScrubs.io, a laundry delivery service in Austin, Texas. “If you are using powder, up the amount by a bit because it is less concentrated.”

It’s also important to understand that various factors may influence the above guidelines. For example, Varela notes that high-efficiency washing machines require less detergent because they use less water. “For every tablespoon you use in a regular machine, you should only use a teaspoon in an HE washer,” he says.

Another thing that may influence how much detergent you use is stains. “I always suggest applying a bit more detergent directly to the stain, letting it sit for five minutes and then throwing it in the washing machine,” says Varela. If you are not dealing with stains but have a filthy load, you should also increase the amount you use. “Add about fifty percent more than you normally would,” says O’Connor. Conversely, when washing delicates (think lingerie or sweaters), you should use about half the amount you usually would.

What happens when you don’t use the right amount of detergent?

Use too little detergent and your clothes will come out of the wash still dirty or stinky. But there is also such a thing as too much of a good thing. “Not only will you be wasting product unnecessarily, using too much can leave residue on your clothes — which, in turn, can attract more dirt,” says Varela. “Plus, over time, you’ll create excessive soap scum that can clog your washing machine’s plumbing system.”

Both experts agreed that most people err on using too much detergent rather than too little. “Most people eyeball how much they’re using, which leads to using way too much,” says O’Connor. “Instead, mark your detergent cap for different-sized loads — that way, you know exactly how much you are using.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Alex Varela is the general manager of Dallas Maids, a house cleaning service in Dallas, Texas.

is the general manager of Dallas Maids, a house cleaning service in Dallas, Texas. Matt O’Connor is the co-founder of NoScrubs.io, a laundry delivery service in Austin, Texas.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed experts on how much laundry detergent you should be using.

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