There are few worse ways to ruin an outing than spilling coffee, wine or a bright red tomato sauce on your favorite white T-shirt or a new pair of jeans. If you’re prone to spills and messes, you know just how hard it is to make those stains disappear during a regular wash cycle. A laundry stain remover can help, and the right one can mask any semblance of a stain, making your clothes look good as new.

But not all stain removers are formulated the same, and choosing one that actually does what it says can be tricky. To help, we spoke to cleaning experts and laundry enthusiasts about how exactly stain removers work and what makes a good one. We also rounded up their recommendations for the best stain removers, as well as Select staff-favorite options to consider.

How we picked the best stain removers

Though stain removers have a similar goal, they’re not all the same — many vary in ingredients and target certain types of stains. When shopping for the best stain remover, our experts recommend considering the following factors:

Ingredients: There are a few main ingredients to consider in stain removers, depending on the type you purchase. Most are enzyme-based, which means they have enzymes that break the stain up into smaller pieces and are used in conjunction with surfactants — which are simply strong soaps — to lift and suspend stains, according to Marla Mock, president of home cleaning service Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. You’ll also find solvents like alcohol that help dissolve oil-based stains. Oxygen-based stain removers contain oxidizing agents like hydrogen peroxide and sodium percarbonate to remove color-based stains, says Mock. (We go more in-depth about enzyme-based vs oxygen-based stain removers below.)

The type of stain you have will determine what type of stain remover you need and how to use it. For example, protein-based stains usually require cold water to avoid setting the stain and enzyme-based removers, while oil-based stains need warm water and oxygen-based remover, says Mock. Formulation: There are four main types of stain removers: powders, sprays, gels and spot treatments. Most modern stain removers are very concentrated liquids in spray bottles, according to Zachary Pozniak, vice president and operations director of luxury dry cleaning service Jeeves New York. There is no set formulation type that’s better at removing stains than others (this is usually determined by the type of stain and the ingredients), according to our experts. The type you choose is based on personal preference.

There are four main types of stain removers: powders, sprays, gels and spot treatments. Most modern stain removers are very concentrated liquids in spray bottles, according to Zachary Pozniak, vice president and operations director of luxury dry cleaning service Jeeves New York. There is no set formulation type that’s better at removing stains than others (this is usually determined by the type of stain and the ingredients), according to our experts. The type you choose is based on personal preference. Fabric type: Consider the type of fabric or color of the garments you’re treating. The most important consideration is color fastness, or how resistant the garment’s color is to fading or running. Make sure you’re testing the remover on a hidden part of your garment to see if there are any color changes, experts told us. For example, you should avoid stain removers with bleach if you’re washing non-white clothing. If you’re unsure, review the product label or seek professional cleaning advice, says Mock.

The best stain removers of 2023

Below, we compiled expert-recommended laundry stain removers that remove most stains from clothing based on our experts’ guidance. We also listed some Select staff-favorite options that we use on a regular basis.

Best stain remover overall: OxiClean

Since I’m extremely stain-prone, this spray is a staple in my laundry routine, and it’s a favorite among our experts and Select staff. Its spray bottle makes it easy to target even the smallest stains on clothes, and I’ve managed to get out tomato sauce, coffee, ink and other tough spills before my normal wash cycle. It’s also unscented and safe to use on both white and color fabric, in my experience. The brand recommends letting the product sit on your garments for five minutes before washing, or for up to seven days for tougher stains. Keep in mind that, despite the “Oxi” in its name, this is an enzyme-based stain remover, which means it uses enzymes to chemically break down stains rather than oxygen to camouflage it, according to our experts.

Formula: Spray | Application: Let sit for up to 7 days | Scent: Original OxiClean scent

Best spray stain remover: Grandma’s Secret

This stain remover spray comes recommended by personal stylist Samantha Brown, who sprays this on tough stains before her normal wash cycle. It can tackle stains from blood, grass, pets, coffee, chocolate, egg, grease and more, according to the brand. Grandma’s Secret recommends leaving the formula on the stain for five to 10 minutes before washing.

Formula: Spray | Application: Let sit for 5-10 minutes | Scent: Citrus scent

Best stain remover stick: Tide

Try to address stains as soon as possible — they’re harder to remove once they’ve dried or set into the fabric over time, according to our experts. The best way to do this if you’re on the go or don’t have access to a stain remover is using a spot remover, like this Tide To Go Pen. “I never leave home without this. I must have a dozen at this point because I stick them in every bag I own,” says Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. This stain remover has gotten rid of coffee stains, salad dressing and even pen ink, she says. Like in most spot treatments, the main ingredient is hydrogen peroxide, which camouflages the stain and makes it less visible, according to our experts.

Formula: Spot treatment | Application: n/a | Scent: Original Tide scent

Best powder stain remover: OxiClean

OxiClean’s stain remover powder is recommended by Malin, who purchased it when she adopted her cat, Wanda. “I have a white comforter and her paws sometimes track dirt and dust from the litter box onto it. Now, whenever I wash it, I add OxiClean’s powder, which removes stains and brightens the overall white color of the comforter,” she says. She’ll also use this powder when cleaning the small machine-washable rug in her kitchen, which is prone to stains from splashes and drips while she’s cooking. To use, add a scoop to your washing machine and wash with laundry detergent as normal. You can also mix it with water (following the label instructions) to use as a pre-wash spot treatment or a cleaning solution on most surfaces, like kitchen counters, floors and more, according to OxiClean.

Formula: Powder | Application: Let sit for 1-5 minutes before washing when used as a spot treatment, 1-6 hours when used as a soak | Scent: Original OxiClean scent

Best liquid stain remover: Method

This liquid stain remover comes in a squeezable bottle with a built-in brush tool to help better work the product into the stain, which our experts consistently recommend doing before washing. I’ve used this enzyme-based stain remover on tough stains like soy sauce and oils after the brand sent me a sample to try, and the formula has managed to get them out every time from even the lightest color clothes. Once the stain is saturated, let it sit for five minutes before washing as usual, according to the brand.

Formula: Liquid | Application: Let sit for 5 minutes | Scent: Fragrance-free

Best plant-based stain remover: Brooklinen

If you’re sensitive to certain chemicals or fragrances, this Brooklinen stain remover spray is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and doesn’t have artificial dyes, according to the brand. It’s also plant-based and has surfactants made from naturally derived coconut, which experts told us are a more environmentally-friendly alternative to harsher chemical ones. This stain remover is a favorite of Malin’s, who says it’s gotten balsamic vinegar out of a white tank top and marinara sauce out of her favorite white sweatshirt. “I’m continuously amazed at how well it removes stains from fabric, even when I think I’m doomed,” she says. “Since it’s a spray, I can treat larger stains quickly, as well as target small areas.”

For the best results, Brooklinen recommends letting the formula saturate the stain for five minutes — and no more than 30 minutes –before throwing it into the wash.

Formula: Spray | Application: Let sit for 5 minutes, but no more than 30 minutes | Scent: Fragrance-free

Best stain remover wipes: Shout

These wipes are what Brown uses on her own clothing. “I keep these in both my purse and my styling kit,” she says. The textured, double-sided cloths help break up stains and are easy to swipe across individual stains, according to the brand. They come individually packaged, so it’s easy to throw them in your purse or backpack when you’re on the go. You also don’t need to wash your garments after using these wipes to see a visible difference, according to the brand (though our experts do recommend running your clothing through the washer to fully reduce the appearance of a stain). However, a little goes a long way, and keep in mind that these wipes do come saturated in liquid — personal stylist Allison Berlin says she typically blots off the excess solution on the back of her hand or a paper towel before applying it to a fabric.

Formula: Spot treatment | Application time: n/a | Scent: Original Shout scent

Best unscented stain remover: Seventh Generation

The Seventh Generation stain remover spray uses four plant-based enzymes to remove tough stains from grass, wine, ketchup and more, according to the brand. I’ve used this spray on some of my most common stains like makeup and coffee, and it has left my garments looking good as new. It’s also free from dyes or fragrances, so it’s a great option for those with sensitive skin, according to Seventh Generation. For the best results, the brand recommends washing your clothes within 24 hours of applying the stain remover.

Formula: Spray | Application: Let sit for 5 minutes or wash within 24 hours | Scent: Fragrance-free

How to properly use a stain remover

The following steps are recommended by our experts to ensure you’re using your stain remover properly and getting the most effective results:

Address the stain sooner rather than later. The longer the stain sets, the harder it’ll be to remove, according to our experts. Before going in with a stain remover, blot the stain with a paper towel to get rid of excess food or liquid, says Berlin. Also, rinse your clothing item first if possible (consider how water temperature affects the specific stain you’re targeting), then treat it with your stain remover. Gently blot the fabric to work in the stain remover (avoid rubbing it). Let it sit for at least 15 minutes, an hour is more ideal, and overnight is best, according to Pozniak. Without rinsing, launder the item in the washing machine, adhering to recommended dosing instructions on the stain remover label, says Randall. Wash and inspect your item to see if the stain is still there before drying. If it’s still visible, do not put your clothing in the dryer and repeat the process using your stain remover.

Frequently asked questions How exactly do stain removers work? Stain removers use chemicals and cleaning agents to break down and remove stains from fabric fibers in clothing. Essentially, they help convince the molecule that’s causing the stain to lift off the fabric and makes the water more attractive than the fabric itself, says Trisha Andrew, professor in chemistry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. When they’re used correctly, they can be effective at removing a wide range of stains, even difficult ones like blood or red wine. What are the different types of stain removers? There are four main types of stain removers: powders, liquids, gels and sticks. Each type has its benefits and limitations, and the type you choose depends on your personal preferences. Powders : These formulas work by sprinkling the powder over a stain and blotting or gently rubbing it, which allows it to better penetrate the stain, according to Mock.

: These formulas work by sprinkling the powder over a stain and blotting or gently rubbing it, which allows it to better penetrate the stain, according to Mock. Sprays and liquids : These stain removers are easy to use because you can spray and target the stain directly before putting your clothes in the wash, according to our experts. Most spray stain removers recommend letting it sit on the stain for 10-15 minutes before laundering.

: These stain removers are easy to use because you can spray and target the stain directly before putting your clothes in the wash, according to our experts. Most spray stain removers recommend letting it sit on the stain for 10-15 minutes before laundering. Gels : These stain removers are usually very concentrated and cling to stains to better penetrate them, according to Mock. Similar to sprays, you can apply gel stain removers before washing your garments, but you can also add some directly to your laundry if needed (always follow the manufacturer’s instructions).

: These stain removers are usually very concentrated and cling to stains to better penetrate them, according to Mock. Similar to sprays, you can apply gel stain removers before washing your garments, but you can also add some directly to your laundry if needed (always follow the manufacturer’s instructions). Spot removers: These are typically available as sticks or wipes and are intended to travel with you. They’re great for targeting smaller food or drink stains and can be helpful to remove a stain before it sets, especially if you’re away from home or don’t have access to a washing machine right away, according to Jessica Ek, senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute. Generally, always follow the directions on the stain remover product label. “Depending on the stain and stain remover, you may need to let the fabric sit before running the laundry to give it time to work,” says Ek. What’s the difference between enzyme-based and oxygen-based stain removers? Stain removers can be broken down into two main categories: enzyme-based and oxygen-based formulas. Each type removes a stain from fabric in a different way. Enzyme-based stain removers contain enzymes that break down proteins and stains into smaller pieces, making it easier for surfactants to lift the stain off the fabric, according to our experts. These enzymes usually end in -ase, like lipase or protease, on the ingredients list. Oxygen-based stain removers such as oxygen bleach often use sodium percarbonate or hydrogen peroxide, which oxidize stains to change their chemical structures, so the colored components are broken down and no longer visible, says Darenton Randall, a scientist at Tide. These essentially camouflage the stain so it’s no longer visible on your garments, says Andrew. For example, if you have a blood stain on your sheets and add hydrogen peroxide to it, its red color immediately goes away due to oxidation of iron-containing components in blood,” says Matthew F. Cain , associate professor of chemistry at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. “Now you have made molecules that are water soluble — throw it in the wash and you have [stain-free] sheets.” Do different stains require different stain removers? There are different kinds of stains, including protein-based stains (such as blood), oil-based stains, ink stains and more. Different stains respond differently to various cleaning agents, so the type of stain does influence your choice of stain remover, according to Mock. Protein-based stains : Most food, dairy and bodily-related stains are protein-based (also known as enzymatic stains), according to our experts. These stains will require enzymes to break down the proteins.

: Most food, dairy and bodily-related stains are protein-based (also known as enzymatic stains), according to our experts. These stains will require enzymes to break down the proteins. Oil-based stains : This type of stain includes common cooking oils like grease and butter. Look for solvents — commonly alcohols like propylene glycol — that dissolve oils, says Mock. For grease stains, warm water and dish soap or liquid laundry detergent will work best, according to Pozniak.

: This type of stain includes common cooking oils like grease and butter. Look for solvents — commonly alcohols like propylene glycol — that dissolve oils, says Mock. For grease stains, warm water and dish soap or liquid laundry detergent will work best, according to Pozniak. Particulate stains : This type includes stains from dirt, mud and sand. “Particulate stains require a product that can break up the metallic bonds between the dirt and fabric,” says Pozniak. He recommends using washing soda (sodium carbonate), baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) and borax (sodium borate).

: This type includes stains from dirt, mud and sand. “Particulate stains require a product that can break up the metallic bonds between the dirt and fabric,” says Pozniak. He recommends using washing soda (sodium carbonate), baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) and borax (sodium borate). Tannin stains: These are darker stains, like wine, tea, mustard and tomato sauce, that usually come from a natural compound found in fruits and vegetables. To remove them, you’ll likely benefit from using oxygen bleach (also known as color safe bleach) over chlorine bleach, according to Pozniak. “Powdered oxygen bleach has the active ingredient sodium percarbonate, [which] releases hydrogen peroxide when it comes in contact with hot water and corrects the color of fabric,” he says. The biggest tip our experts note is to use cold water on stains first and increase temperature later as needed, which helps extend the life of your garments and save electricity in the process, according to Allison Evans, co-founder of eco-friendly cleaning brand Branch Basics . “In fact, it’s best to avoid using hot water on stains of unknown origin — hot water can set protein stains like milk, egg or blood,” she says. What are the hardest stains to remove? Generally, protein-based stains like blood and oil-based stains are the hardest to remove on most fabrics, according to our experts. Also, stains that are not water- or oil-soluble, like grass stains, can be difficult to handle, according to Cain. But many stain removers will work on most stains depending on the formula — enzyme-based stain removers are most effective at removing those tougher stains like blood because they break apart the stain molecules. How do stain removers differ from regular laundry detergent? Like stain removers, laundry detergents usually have stain removing properties. However, stain removers have a more concentrated formula that allows them to be more effective at reducing the appearance of stains. “Using a stain remover before laundry detergent can help concentrate stain removal on the spot where it’s needed instead of spread out equally across a load of wash,” says Ek. When used together, you have the best chance of removing stubborn stains, she says. Are stain removers safe to use? Both oxygen- and enzyme-based stain removers are safe to use and most won’t damage your clothes or cause irritation, according to our experts. But keep in mind that every garment's textile, dye and fabric is unique, so you never know how a cleaning product will react with the fabric, says Pozniak. “If the fabric is delicate and you aren’t sure if it’s safe for the stain remover, use a little bit in an inconspicuous place on the garment first,” says Ek. However, there are a few environmental concerns to consider when shopping for stain removers. “Most conventional stain removers contain warnings and ingredients that are in fact harmful to aquatic life and the environment,” says Evans. The culprit is usually chemical surfactants in the formula, which are extremely harsh soaps and detergents that can dissolve even the gills of fish, according to Andrew. For environmentally-friendly options, look for coconut-based or palm-based detergents because they're chemically recycled back into the environment, she says. Skin sensitivities might also play a role in how you shop for a stain remover. “Home remedies like baking soda and table salt are the least toxic, so if you’re chemical sensitive, consider treating them that way before getting more aggressive with chemical treatments,” says Brown. “But sometimes you’ll need something more powerful.” How long does it take for stain removers to work? When it comes to stains, patience is key. Depending on how long a stain has been sitting and how large it is, one application of a stain remover may not be enough to remove it, says Ek. “In this case, you can try it again. Just don’t put the garment in the dryer until you are sure the stain is gone, because heat can set the stain,” she says. Tough stains will take a few tries to fully remove after washing (typically after about 2-3 applications, according to our experts). If the stain persists, let the stain remover sit for longer before putting your clothing item into the wash, and increase the wash water temperature, according to Pozniak.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Marla Mock is the president of home cleaning service Molly Maid.

is the president of home cleaning service Molly Maid. Zachary Pozniak is the vice president and operations director of luxury dry cleaning service Jeeves of Belgravia in New York City.

is the vice president and operations director of luxury dry cleaning service Jeeves of Belgravia in New York City. Samantha Brown is a New York City-based personal stylist and founder of Samantha Brown Style.

is a New York City-based personal stylist and founder of Samantha Brown Style. Allison Berlin is a New York City-based personal stylist at Style Made Simple.

is a New York City-based personal stylist at Style Made Simple. Trisha Andrew is a professor in chemistry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

is a professor in chemistry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Jessica Ek is the senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute.

is the senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute. Darenton Randall is a scientist and laundry expert at Tide.

is a scientist and laundry expert at Tide. Matthew F. Cain is an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

is an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Allison Evans is the co-founder of eco-friendly cleaning brand Branch Basics.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an editor at Select who has covered a wide range of home topics, including cooling pillows, vacuums and washable rugs. For this article, Godio spoke to eight cleaning experts and chemical engineers about how stain removers work, the different types of stain removers available and how to shop for one. She also rounded up expert-recommended and Select staff-favorite stain removers to consider.

