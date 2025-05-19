Even on my best Sunday, when I have it in me to do a deep clean of my apartment, I always feel like I forgot about an area. A few places I’d bet a lot of people, myself included, forget to clean (or perhaps didn’t even know they should clean) are the walls. Yes, whether paint-coated, scuff-covered or veiled in dust, walls (including baseboards) require a good cleaning every now and then, according to Robin Murphy, the president of Maid Brigade and author of the blog Who Likes It Dirty?.

The first and most important step (and one I think a lot of people may skip) is dusting, according to Kadi Dulude, the owner of the cleaning company Wizard of Homes. To learn more about the proper order for cleaning walls, I spoke with Murphy and Dulude for advice and product recommendations.

The best products for cleaning walls

All of the cleaning products below are either direct recommendations from our experts, NBC Select staff, or are from brands we’ve covered in the past. Additionally, some of the products are highly rated with at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

A common step that a lot of people, myself included, probably forget when it comes to cleaning walls (or really cleaning in general) is dusting. Both Murphy and Dulude recommend dusting first and foremost when cleaning walls. While it’s tempting to go in with a spray simply, dusting prevents particles from being pushed around and into the air — the texture of dusters makes them great at acting like a magnet for dust particles. This extendable duster from Swiffer is three feet long, and the end bends perpendicularly, so you don’t have to bend down to reach baseboards. You can also use it to clean dust on your electronics, shelves and tables.

After dusting, you should use a mop with a microfiber pad to clean walls, such as this one from Bona, which has a 4.5-star average rating from 18,355 reviews on Amazon, and which we featured in our guide on how to clean hardwood floors. This set includes a spare microfiber pad, a bottled cleaning solution that attaches to the length of the mop and a spraying mechanism at the bottom. For cleaning walls, dampen the microfiber pad and use an up-and-down motion to clean. Avoid using too much soap or going in many different directions to prevent streaks.

Dulude recommends using a Magic Eraser to help remove stains on particularly tough walls. This extra-durable option works similarly to the regular one, except it has grooves on the surface to make scrubbing away stains and scuff marks easier. To use it, follow the usual directions: Saturate the sponge in water, squeeze out a lot of the excess and then use it to clean stains on the walls.

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown loves using reusable Swedish dish cloths for cleaning different surfaces in her home, and says they’re particularly great at cleaning up dust. A more sustainable alternative to microfiber, Swedish dishcloths are plastic-free, biodegradable and dishwasher safe for up to 30 uses, according to the brand. You can also use them as compost materials when you’re done with them.

How to clean walls: A step-by-step guide

How to clean painted walls

Start by using a handheld or full-length duster to clean walls, including the baseboards. This is an important first step that both Murphy and Dulude recommend. Dusting first before introducing moisture or soap prevents simply moving around solid particles. Glide the duster along the side of the baseboards and walls. Dust often settles the most on top of the baseboards and in corners, and a duster clings to it as you move it. You can also use a microfiber or Swedish dish towel to pick up dust by hand. Use a thin mop with a microfiber pad with a small amount of water and soap. Like cleaning floors, Murphy recommends against using a lot of water or soap to prevent damaging painted walls and/or leaving visible streaks behind. Dampen the mop pad with a small amount of mild plant-based soap like Mrs. Meyers, and use it to gently clean the surface of the walls, using an up-and-down motion. Use a hard-surface cleaning sponge to clean scuff marks and tough stains on the walls. If you’re dealing with particularly stuck-on stains, Dulude recommends using a lightly damp Magic Eraser to scrub away stains on walls.

How to clean walls with wallpaper

Follow steps 1 and 2 described above. It’s best to avoid getting wallpaper wet as much as possible to avoid damaging it. Instead, it’s best to start with a microfiber cloth or mop and use it to wipe down the surface of the walls and remove dust. If there are visible stains on walls with wallpaper, use a very small amount of water to dampen the microfiber cloth and repeat the step above.

How to clean textured walls

Follow steps 1 and 2 described above. Murphy recommends using a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment (sometimes called an upholstery attachment) to thoroughly review the walls. Be sure to clean the baseboards with the vacuum as well.

Frequently asked questions Can you use Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray to clean walls? Murphy recommends against using Dawn dish soap to clean walls because it’s mainly meant for getting rid of grease, often on surfaces that overlap with it, like countertops, tables and stovetops. Murphy and Dulude recommend using mostly water and very little soap to clean walls (as I mentioned above) to avoid leaving streaks or damage. If you do use dish soap to clean walls, Murphy recommends using a very small amount of mild plant-based soap. Are you supposed to mop your walls to clean them? No, you shouldn’t mop your walls with excessive water and soap to avoid damaging them and leaving streaks. You can, however, use a dry or damp microfiber mop or cloth to clean walls and a duster to clean baseboards. Additionally, you can use a Magic Eraser to spot clean walls.

