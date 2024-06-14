Are you a super fan of gymnastics? Or perhaps you love watching a rousing soccer match. Whatever your sport of choice, chances are you’ll be able to find it during the 2024 Summer Olympics, which officially begins on July 26, 2024.

This year, top athletes worldwide have descended upon Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Over 16 days, multiple events across various sports will take place — with nearly all the events being streamed live for your viewing pleasure.

To help you ensure you don’t miss your favorite sporting events, we’ve outlined exactly when the Olympics are happening and how you can watch them.

When are the Olympics happening?

The 2024 Summer Olympics officially open on Friday, July 26, 2024, with an opening ceremony in the heart of Paris. There will even be boats on the river for each national delegation. For the first time in the Summer Olympics’ history, the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium. Instead, it will be held along the River Seine. The ceremony will be hosted by sports commentator Mike Tirico, singer and television host Kelly Clarkson and former football player Peyton Manning.

A few events (like rugby and soccer) will actually begin before the opening ceremony on July 24 and 25. Nearly 11,000 athletes will compete in this year’s Olympics, and over 200 nations will be represented. The games will conclude on August 11, 2024.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics in Paris

If you pay for cable, you can view at least nine hours of daytime events on NBC and Telemundo between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. Some events will also air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!. The NBC Olympics website will also air the opening and closing ceremonies, some medal ceremonies and highlights for free.

To view the full schedule for the 2024 Summer Olympics, you can visit the official site for the event, NBColympics.com. You’ll also find scores, stats, standings, team rosters and more on this site.

If you’ve cut the cord with your cable provider and still want to watch full events, a handful of streaming services you can sign up for will allow you to view the 2024 Summer Olympics. The streaming providers below will allow you to watch the Summer Olympics.

Peacock is $7.99 monthly, and you can stream all medal events live. They also have a function called Discovery Multiview, allowing you to stream four sports simultaneously. You can create a viewing schedule and set reminders to avoid missing your favorite athletes or events. If you can’t watch live, you may want to consider upgrading to Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99 a month. This service lets you download and save some live event content to watch later.

Get a combo of on-demand entertainment and live television for $83 a month with Hulu+ Live TV. Through the live TV offering, you can access your local NBC stations, CNBC, NBCSB, the USA Network and the Olympics Channel. You also can record events, so if you can’t watch them live, you can go back and view them later. You automatically get up to 50 hours of recordings and can pay extra for up to 200 hours.

You can access live television for $79.99 monthly, including NBC, CNBC, NBCSB the USA Network and the Olympics Channel. DirectTV Stream offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, meaning you can record as many events as you want to watch later. These recordings will be stored for up to nine months. This platform also allows you to stream some events in 4K for higher-definition viewing.

FuboTV’s Pro plan offers access to all the channels needed to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics for $79.99. This plan includes access to 193 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and you can watch on up to 10 screens simultaneously.

You can now subscribe to YouTube TV for $64.99 monthly for the first four months. After that, you’ll be charged $72.99 monthly for the base plan. With this plan, you’ll get access to over 100 channels, including all the channels needed to watch the Olympics. You can record as many shows as you like; just know they’ll disappear after nine months. If you want to view the events in 4K, you can pay an additional $9.99 monthly for the 4K Plus add-on.

Disclosure: Peacock is the streaming service of NBC News parent company NBCUniversal; NBCU is owned by Comcast, which is a co-owner of Hulu.

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