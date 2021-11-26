Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday deals are finally here and with global supply chain issues still prevalent, experts are encouraging shoppers to act sooner than later — for most gifts, upgrades and other bargain hunters, there’s lots to scroll through across Black Friday. For those looking to treat themselves to an upgrade to their own kitchen or a substantial gift to the master chef in their lives, Black Friday could be a good time to cash in some deals on major kitchen supplies brands, and Select readers favorite KitchenAid has sales across retailers this Black Friday.

To help you build your Black Friday shopping list, we compiled our favorite KitchenAid sales and deals from top retailers, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you will get noteworthy savings.

KitchenAid Appliance and Attachment Sales

Best Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers and more

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 36,931 reviews at Macy's

Cookbook author and Select contributor Jonathan Bender previously recommended this stand mixer. It comes with a flat beater for mixing batter, a wire whip for whipping cream or beating egg whites and a dough hook for mixing and kneading bread dough.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 150 reviews at Target

While the same Artisan model as the product above, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a Target exclusive and comes in a special dark green color.

Lowest price since February 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 832 reviews on Amazon

This blender features a ribbed jar, asymmetric blade and Intelli-Speed Motor Control, which automatically senses ingredients and adjusts the speed, according to the brand. It also features a speed dial and three preset programs. Plus, it comes in five colors, including Blue Velvet, Matte Black and White.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 1,688 reviews on Amazon

KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer boasts a rechargeable battery and comes with a charger — a light turns on when you need to repower the appliance. It offers seven mixing speeds and includes two dishwasher-safe beaters. You can purchase the mixer in colors like Black Matte, Blue Velvet, White and more.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 2,325 reviews on Best Buy

As recommended in our guide to hand mixers, this option from KitchenAid offers five speeds, a beater ejector button and a lockable swivel cord, allowing you to keep it in place. The mixer is available in a variety of colors like White, Ice, Empire Red and more.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 3,216 reviews on Amazon

Featured in our guide to immersion blenders, this option from KitchenAid sports a removable 8-inch dishwasher-safe blending arm and a four-point stainless steel blade to make cake batter, smoothies, mashed potatoes and more. It comes with a removable pan guard that you can add to the blade to protect your cookware from getting scratched, as well as a 3-cup blending jar with a lid. The hand blender comes in colors like Pistachio, Matte Black, Aqua Sky and more.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.