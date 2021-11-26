Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you’re looking to redecorate or furnish your home, retailers are hosting a plethora of furniture sales during Black Friday. Big box stores and direct-to-consumer brands alike — including Amazon, Wayfair, Burrow, Interior Define and more — are offering deals on everything from couches and bed frames to dining room tables and shelving units. Retailers are also discounting outdoor furniture so you can stock up ahead of the warmer months.

Due to global supply chain issues, retailers are currently facing challenges like shipping delays and low inventories — as a result, shopping experts told us you shouldn’t wait to make a purchase if you have your eye on a specific item. If an item sells out, it might not be restocked quickly or discounted again in the near future. Many Black Friday furniture sales are available to shop both in stores and online, while some are highlighting online-only deals.

Using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, we compiled worthwhile furniture sales and deals from top retailers that you can shop this Black Friday.

Black Friday 2021: Furniture sales from Burrow, Wayfair and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday furniture sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: Furniture deals on couches, desks and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals across furniture sales, comparing the current prices against price-comparison tools like Honey. We also came across some notable deals whose brands don’t share information with price trackers but whose discounts we thought you’d want to know about.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 1,016 reviews on Herman Miller

One of our favorite ergonomic desk chairs, this chair from Herman Miller boasts a head cushion and high mesh back, as well as wheels on the legs. The chair comes in Small, Medium and Large sizes, and you can customize features like the arm pad material, back support and more.

5-star average rating from 820 reviews on FlexiSpot

We previously recommended FlexiSpot models in our guide to standing desks. This option sports a rectangular desktop and comes in multiple colors like Black, Maple and more. You can raise the height of the desk using the buttons on its keypad and customize features like the desktop size, keypad type and more at an additional cost. Select editor Morgan Greenwald uses this desk at home and loves how easy it is to transition from standing to sitting.

Select writer Jessica Migala previously recommended this Allform sofa, which she said is large enough to comfortably fit her family of four. You can custom design the couch online, choosing features like fabric and leg finish. It comes disassembled in boxes and you can arrange it in multiple formations.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 115 reviews on on Burrow

Burrow’s Range collection was launched last year, offering customers armless seating options. You can arrange this modular sofa in multiple formations, and the end panels can swap from side to side. The universal seat model can turn into a freestanding ottoman, too. The sofa is available in four fabric colors — Stone Gray, Heather Charcoal, Navy Blue and Moss Green — and three leg finishes: Walnut, Oak and Black Metal.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

If you’re hosting guests this holiday season, a bar cart can act as a place for people to mingle. This option from Pottery Barn is on wheels, allowing you to move it around your home. It features a lower glass shelf and a white marble top, and comes in two finishes: Bronze and Brass.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

After turning on this propane-powered fire pit by pressing a button that sparks ignition, you can enjoy the warmth it gives off outdoors. The fire pit is filled with included lava rocks and has a glass fiber reinforced concrete frame.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 84 reviews on Article

Article’s Forma Chair is designed with a brass-colored steel frame and padded, angled seat. It’s available in two colors: Milkyway Ivory and Meteorite Gray.

Lowest price since March, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 432 reviews on Amazon

In addition to storage draws under the tabletop, this desk boasts a hutch with multiple cubbies, a draw and shelf space. It’s designed with solid wood legs and comes in White or Light Gray.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 188 reviews at Target

Sold as a set of two, these bar stools feature faux leather seats and raised backs, as well as a low foot rail to rest your feet on. The stools are 34 1/2 inches high and come with tools for assembly.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 2,685 reviews at Walmart

Woven Paths says this TV stand can support TVs up to 65 inches. It sports barn door-inspired cabinet doors and adjustable open and closed shelving space. The TV stand is available in multiple colors, including Barnwood, Gray Wash, Reclaimed Barnwood, Stone Grey and White Oak.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 1,586 reviews on Amazon

You can lift up the top of this coffee table to create a raised floating surface, and the hidden compartment beneath provides storage space. The coffee table also features a side drawer with a removable shelf. You can purchase the coffee table in Charcoal Black or Rustic Oak.

