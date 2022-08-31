Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, which means you can find discounts on everything from mattresses and vacuums to grills and air purifiers. Major brands and retailers have also started slashing prices on summer essentials as the season winds down, including outdoor furniture, grills and summer clothing.

With several sales flooding in throughout the week, retail experts told us Labor Day weekend can be a good time to take advantage of discounts as prices soar due to inflation and people begin to worry about spending more around the upcoming holidays. “As we head into other major spending events like Halloween and the winter holiday season, we expect consumers will be paying even closer attention to finding the best deals and making every dollar count,” said Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation.

To help you narrow down the best Labor Day deals, we scoured the web and compiled some of the best sales on Select reader favorite categories like home goods, grills, kitchen appliances, back-to-school clothing and more. We also highlighted competitive deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

The best Labor Day deals in 2022

To recommend the best Labor Day deals below, we evaluated highly rated options using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel — everything below is at its lowest price in at least the last three months.

Our Place’s Always Pan is a Select staff favorite: Select writer Kala Herh said she threw out her other cookware after investing in one, and I’ve gifted the Always Pan to several family members after purchasing (and loving) my own. The brand says its nonstick, ceramic-coated pan is designed to replace eight popular kitchen items, including a sauté pan, steamer, skillet and spoon rest. It comes in a variety of colors, including Heat (red), Sage and Blue Salt.

Tribit, which makes one of our favorite Bluetooth portable speakers, unveiled its first-ever sport-focused earbuds, the MoveBuds H1, earlier this year. These wireless earbuds offer 15 hours of playback time on a single charge and an additional 40 hours of battery life with the included charging case, according to the brand. They have an IPX8 water-resistance rating, which means they are sweat-proof and can be submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

One of our favorite camping tents, this lightweight backpacking tent from Big Agnes weighs just under 3 pounds and is easy to pitch with reflective guylines and color-coded webbing, according to the brand. It’s made from solution-dyed fabric that the brand says can hold color longer and resist fading from UV rays. Big Agnes labels this as a three-season tent — its ripstop nylon and polyester mesh fabric won’t necessarily hold up in winter weather, but it’s still a durable option to take on hikes and overnight backpacking trips.

This wood pellet grill from Traeger — which makes some of our favorite smokers and grilling accessories — equips all-terrain wheels for portability and durable porcelain-coated grill grates that prevent food from sticking, according to the brand. It also has a digital controller that lets you set the temperature you want within 15 degrees and dual meat probes that monitor the temperature of your meats without having to lift the lid, Traeger says.

This 65-inch smart TV from Samsung boasts OLED 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology and built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This model can also automatically adjust the amount of blue light it emits at night to mitigate how much you’re exposed to before bed, which experts previously told us can help you fall asleep easier. The TV is available and on sale in multiple sizes ranging from a 50-inch to an 85-inch screen size.

The Blink Mini is a plug-in indoor security camera that can be controlled using its proprietary app, which the brand says allows you to see, hear, talk and receive alerts when movement and sound is detected in your home. The camera boasts HD resolution and is compatible with other Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to help you create a smart home security system, Amazon says.

This oven-style air fryer from Cuisinart offers seven cooking functions, including convection bake, broil, warm and toast. Rather than using a digital screen like most air fryers, this option has four knobs to set the 60-minute timer, temperature, function and toaster. It also comes with an oven rack, baking pan and air fryer basket to make cooking easier, according to the brand.

This lightweight cordless vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes before needing to recharge, and it can operate in low mode, mid mode or max mode to save on battery life, according to the brand. The vacuum comes with five versatile attachments, including a floor brush, a metal hose, two crevice tools and a miniature motorized brush.

One of our favorite weighted blankets, the Gravity Blanket is offered in three weights — 15 pounds, 20 pounds and 35 pounds — and comes with a machine-washable micro-plush duvet cover. It contains an inner weighted piece that’s filled with glass beads and has gridded stitching to ensure the beads are uniformly distributed and don’t shift around as you use the blanket, according to the brand.

​The best Labor Day sales in 2022

Below, we rounded up sales across reader favorite categories to shop this holiday weekend.

Best Labor Day sales from Select reader favorite retailers

Best Labor Day mattress and bedding sales

Sleep Number : Up to 50% off smart beds through Sept. 5

: Up to 50% off smart beds through Sept. 5 Bear Mattress : Up to 30% off sitewide using code LD30 through Sept. 5

: Up to 30% off sitewide using code LD30 through Sept. 5 Brooklyn Bedding : Up to 25% off sitewide using code LABORDAY25

: Up to 25% off sitewide using code LABORDAY25 Cozy Earth : Up to 25% sitewide

: Up to 25% sitewide Allswell : Up to 20% off sitewide using code LABORDAY20 through Sept. 7

: Up to 20% off sitewide using code LABORDAY20 through Sept. 7 Tuft & Needle : Up to 20% off mattresses and mattress toppers through Sept. 5

: Up to 20% off mattresses and mattress toppers through Sept. 5 Avocado : Up to 10% off certified organic mattresses using code LABORDAY

: Up to 10% off certified organic mattresses using code LABORDAY Nolah Sleep : Up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows through Sept. 6

: Up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows through Sept. 6 Casper : Up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select items through Sept. 13

: Up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select items through Sept. 13 Tempur-Pedic : Up to $500 off mattresses through Sept. 13.

: Up to $500 off mattresses through Sept. 13. Purple : Up to $300 off mattresses through Sept. 14

: Up to $300 off mattresses through Sept. 14 Nectar: Up to $200 off mattresses through Sept. 6

Best Labor Day home and kitchen sales

BBQGuys : up to 50% off backyard staples like grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more through Sept. 7

: up to 50% off backyard staples like grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more through Sept. 7 Ashley Furniture : Up to 40% off sitewide using code LDSAVINGS

: Up to 40% off sitewide using code LDSAVINGS Solo Stove : Up to 40% off fire pits, up to 30% off camp stoves, up to 35% off fire pit accessories and more through Sept. 5

: Up to 40% off fire pits, up to 30% off camp stoves, up to 35% off fire pit accessories and more through Sept. 5 Anthropologie : Up to 30% off select home products and an extra 50% off sale items through Sept. 5

: Up to 30% off select home products and an extra 50% off sale items through Sept. 5 Hurom : Up to 30% off on all slow juicers through Sept. 5

: Up to 30% off on all slow juicers through Sept. 5 Rifle Paper Co : Up to 25% off sitewide using code TAKE25 through Sept. 6

: Up to 25% off sitewide using code TAKE25 through Sept. 6 BioBidet : Up to 25% off select bidets through Sept. 6

: Up to 25% off select bidets through Sept. 6 Molekule : Up to 20% on air purifiers through Sept. 8

: Up to 20% on air purifiers through Sept. 8 SodaStream : Up to 20% off sparkling water makers using code Labor20 through Sept. 5

: Up to 20% off sparkling water makers using code Labor20 through Sept. 5 Burrow: Up to 10% off up to $1,599 using code LDS22 through Sept. 6

Best Labor Day tech sales

HP : Up to 75% off select tech, plus an extra 10% off select products using code LABORDAY10HP

: Up to 75% off select tech, plus an extra 10% off select products using code LABORDAY10HP Lenovo : Up to 70% off laptops, PCs, tech accessories and more

: Up to 70% off laptops, PCs, tech accessories and more Tribit : Up to 30% off wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and more through Sept. 6

: Up to 30% off wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and more through Sept. 6 Ring : Up to 25% off select security devices through Sept. 7

: Up to 25% off select security devices through Sept. 7 Dell: Up to $200 off laptops, desktops, monitors and more

Best Labor Day wellness and apparel sales

American Eagle : Up to 70% off sitewide through Sept. 5

: Up to 70% off sitewide through Sept. 5 Everlane : Up to 60% off summer sale styles and 30% off on all denim products during its Long Weekend Sale through Sept. 5

: Up to 60% off summer sale styles and 30% off on all denim products during its Long Weekend Sale through Sept. 5 GlassesUSA : Up to 60% off frames using code USA60 through Sept. 5

: Up to 60% off frames using code USA60 through Sept. 5 Outdoor Voices : Up to 50% off select styles through Sept. 5

: Up to 50% off select styles through Sept. 5 Allbirds : Up to 40% off sitewide through Sept. 6

: Up to 40% off sitewide through Sept. 6 Reebok : Up to 35% off sitewide using code BTS through Sept. 6

: Up to 35% off sitewide using code BTS through Sept. 6 Bala : Up to 20% off sitewide for orders of $75 or more

: Up to 20% off sitewide for orders of $75 or more Therabody: up to $100 on devices through Sept. 6

What to buy during Labor Day 2022

While you’ll see sales and deals across many different categories during Labor Day, you’ll find the strongest deals on large appliances and big-ticket home purchases at retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s and JCPenney, according to Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae, a blog that offers shopping and saving tips. “Think mattresses, appliances and furniture — shoppers can expect sales, promo codes and bundle deals [on those items],” added Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

And since Labor Day also marks the end of the summer, Bodge noted summer clearance sales are always a reliable category to shop. “You can expect sales on any summer-related categories, like patio furniture, fire pits, warmer weather clothing and footwear,” she said. Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at Smarty, noted that brands and retailers offering summer clothing and accessories “will have huge discounts as they want to sell as much of that inventory as possible to make room for oncoming fall fashion.” However, he warned that you should shop sooner than later, as “the popular brands, colors and sizes get swooped up quickly.”

Though Bodge doesn’t expect inflation to affect the kinds of discounts available this holiday weekend, she said we’ll likely see a higher manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), which means that even discounted items will be more expensive. “I’m also seeing that consumers are pulling back a bit on purchases, so I expect spending to be more modest this year,” she said, adding that because everything is more expensive overall, “it’s more important than ever to look for ways to save on top of retailer sales.”

With that in mind, Porwal recommended taking the time to compare prices and sign up for cash back rewards websites like Rakuten and CouponCabin.com to earn some money back during holiday sales purchases. Bodge also suggested saving on your purchases by using the right credit card: Some cash-back cards can offer as much as 5% back on specific product categories or extra rewards on certain purchases.

What should you avoid buying this Labor Day?

While you might see some tempting tech deals during Labor Day, McGrath said that “waiting until the holiday sales will give you a lot more options and even deeper discounts.” Retailers hosted plenty of worthwhile tech deals in July during Amazon Prime Day and adjacent sales, so “don’t expect to see big tech and electronics savings until Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” Bodge added.

Both Bodge and Porwal also recommended avoiding sales on fall and cold weather apparel — especially jeans and denim. ”[Most styles will] still be full price and discounting won’t begin until later in September and into October,” Bodge said.

