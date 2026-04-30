With Mother’s Day only a couple of weeks away, you’d better start searching for the perfect gift. If your mom loves cooking or baking or hosting with pretty things, then Le Creuset is the best destination to find durable cookware that’s worth the price. Right now, the Le Creuset Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set is 30 percent off.

The stoneware baking dish set comes in multiple colors, including new Foret, Riviera and the re-launched Provence shade, which is inspired by the lavender fields grown in the region. Below, I talk more about the deal and why, as a home and kitchen editor, I believe it’s worth it.

Deal of the day

This baking dish set includes a 7.5-inch baking dish that holds 1.1 quarts, a 10-inch baking dish that holds 2.5 quarts and a 12.5-inch dish that holds 4 quarts. That gives you several options for cooking or baking different items. Each stoneware dish has a glaze and an enamel coating that is stain and scratch resistant and non-reactive (meaning it doesn’t have a reaction to acidic foods).

The bakeware is also oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and while the pieces are dishwasher safe, the brand recommends washing by hand with mild soap to prevent maintaining their appearance. They’re freezer and broiler safe, have handles on the sides and a 10-year warranty. But my favorite part about Le Creuset bakeware is how well it distributes heat; everything I’ve prepared with it is always completely and evenly cooked through.

Why this deal is worth it

Le Creuset’s bakeware is quite expensive, though high quality and long-lasting, but the set is less than $150 for three pieces. The set is also available in several colors, including ones that are often limited edition and/or seasonal.

$139.99 for three pieces

Great heat distribution; oven-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe set

Available in new and re-launched colors

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I write about sales at home and kitchen retailers, including Le Creuset, Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, Home Depot and more. I also have previously worked as a food editor at multiple national food magazines and I use Le Creuset cookware at home.

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