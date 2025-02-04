When it comes to cookware, Le Creuset is a brand that needs no introduction. Famous for its cast iron cookware, the brand makes some of our favorite Dutch ovens, serving dishes and more. This Valentine’s season, Le Creuset is opening its vault and relaunching its berry colorway, an ombré fusion of light, blush pink and bright rose that’s been unavailable for almost six years.

Below, I gathered the three Le Creuset styles that are in stock and sport the iconic color (the berry heart cocotte is currently out of stock). Keep in mind that the berry colorway is only available for as long as supplies last, and pieces are selling fast, so be sure to snag yours while you still can.

You can now grab the brand’s most popular products, the Signature Round Dutch Oven, in the limited-edition Berry color. Le Creuset’s Signature Dutch Ovens are made from enameled cast iron that evenly distributes and retains heat, according to the brand. It’s resistant to dulling, stains, chipping and cracking, and comes with a lid that’s designed to help circulate steam, according to Le Creuset. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown loves the brand’s Dutch ovens because of how well they’ve held up over the years and how easy they are to clean. You can either hand wash it or put it in the dishwasher.

Similarly to the round oven, this oven from Le Creuset is perfect for slow cooking, roasting, baking and more. The porcelain-enamel interior makes it easy to clean and minimizes sticking, plus it’s lightweight and easy to carry, according to Le Creuset. The oval shape is also especially great for cooking larger cuts of meats or baking loaves of bread.

This braiser is also made from the brand’s signature enameled cast iron and has a wide base that lets you add plenty of ingredients without overcrowding. The wide shape makes it great for cooking one-pot meals, shallow frying and even serving. It includes a domed lid that helps to lock in steam and moisture, plus the braiser is dishwasher-safe.

