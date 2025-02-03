With the winter weather in full swing and spring peeking over the horizon, this is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for both seasons. Luckily, Patagonia has you covered: For a limited time, you can get up to 50% off bestselling jackets, sweaters, joggers, duffels and more.

Below, I rounded up some of the winter sale’s best deals, including items our NBC Select editors love. Things are selling quickly, so I recommend shopping as soon as you can, especially if you’re looking to grab a Valentine’s Day gift for the outdoor lover in your life.

SKIP AHEAD Best Patagonia winter sale deals | More Patagonia sales | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best deals from the Patagonia winter sale

This pullover is a favorite of NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider, who has had it for almost a decade and says she still buys it when it's on sale. It’s made from a warm and soft fleece material that’s designed to wick away moisture and dry quickly, according to the brand. “It’s easy to clean and generally pretty versatile to wear,” says Schneider. For an extra cozy feel, she recommends sizing up.

This duffel bag is an NBC Select Travel Award winner due to its large size and durable material. Great for shorter trips, the bag has removable shoulder straps, a padded bottom, and a zippered side pocket that’s accessible both inside and outside of the bag. The pocket also works as a self-contained storage when the bag is empty — you can stuff it inside of the pocket for easy, compact storage, according to the brand. The duffel also meets carry-on requirements for most airlines and trains, according to the brand.

NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman has had a couple pairs of these shorts for the past five years now, and says they’re a must for spring and summer. They’re made from a quick-drying recycled nylon that you can use both in and out of water, and have a mesh liner and a 5-inch inseam, according to Patagonia. The shorts also have a drawstring waistband for a customizable fit, and pockets on both sides.

NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says this windbreaker “is worth its weight in gold,” in his experience. “I’ve used it for cold-weather running and biking for years. Despite its thin material, it is an excellent shell over any base and mid layer,” he says. He also likes that it’s easily packable, and says he can hold it in his hand or store it in his bike frame’s bag with no issues. The jacket is made from 100% recycled, weather-resistant nylon, and also comes with an adjustable hood and a reflective logo for better visibility in harsh weather, according to the brand.

Rabinowitz says this is one of Patagonia’s lightest fleeces, and says it’s great for active uses like biking. “I bought it on sale last year, and have worn it on a few relaxed but very cold biking trips — it keeps me warm but not sweaty,” says Rabinowitz. The jacket is made from a recycled fleece fabric that’s designed to be breathable and easy to layer and compress, according to Patagonia. “Plus, it has a deep zip-neck that’s great for venting heating when I’m exerting myself hard,” says Rabinowitz.

These mid-rise joggers are made from Patagonia’s lightest weight recycled polyester, and have a 4.6-star rating from 90 reviews at Patagonia. The joggers have an elastic waistband for a cozy, customizable fit, along with side pockets and an elastic bottom hem to protect your legs from any cold gusts of air, according to Patagonia.

This vest is made from 100% polyester and has a wind-resistant mesh backer to keep you warm even in cold, windy conditions, according to Patagonia. It has a 4.4-star rating from 163 reviews on the brand’s website, and includes a left-chest pocket and two lined, hand warmer pockets on the side. The vest’s zipper also has a wind flap to keep chilly air from getting inside.

If you’re looking for a bag to wear on the go, consider this sling pack, which has a 4.4-star average rating from over 200 reviews at Patagonia. The interior is divided into compartments to help you stay organized, and the zippered front pocket offers extra storage. It has a single-strap harness and front storage straps that you can tuck away when you’re not using them.

This jacket is lightweight, wind-resistant and insulated, according to Patagonia. It has two hand-warmer pockets with invisible zippers, and a chest pocket that converts into a stuffable sack with a clip-in loop. The jacket has a 4.1 star rating from 371 reviews at Patagonia, and comes with a repair patch for quick fixes.

More Patagonia deals to shop now

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a year. To find the best deals from the Patagonia winter sale, I rounded up highly rated, on-sale Patagonia products, as well as items our NBC Select editors love.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.