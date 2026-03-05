If you know anyone who owns anything from Le Creuset, then you know that they likely guard it with their life. That’s because Le Creuset Dutch ovens and skillets aren’t just for show — they’re an investment. And right now, Le Creuset’s Signature Dutch Oven is nearly 40 percent off at multiple retailers. The deep 6.5-quart cookware piece is on sale in several shades, including the recently launched Forêt (forest green) color.

Deal of the day

Le Creuset’s Dutch oven is perfect for making just about anything (pasta, bread, casseroles, side dishes), but it’s especially great for people who love preparing soups and stews. Since it’s made of durable cast iron and has an enamel coating, it distributes heat well, allowing food to cook evenly. It's also great for searing meat, like steaks and roasts, while giving them more flavor and keeping them tender.

The BPA-free Dutch oven is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and retains heat for hours, making sure your food stays warm after it’s done cooking. It has handles on the side that make transferring from the stove to the oven easy and, according to the brand, the lid helps redistribute moisture to food. Not to mention, it’s a beautiful piece of cookware, so even if you’re a kitchen klutz you can make that takeout look presentable when you have guests.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth it because Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens are known to be incredibly durable, making them great investments (shoppers even mention passing them down to their kids and grandkids). This deep oven is available in several shades that other brands don’t have. Plus, the pot is rarely up to 40 percent off.

You’ll spend $289.95 instead of $460

Big savings for people who collect Le Creuset pieces

It’s chip-, stain- and crack-resistant, so it’s made to last a lifetime (and then some!)

It’s easy to care for

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I’ve covered deals and sale events for more than two years. I also write about home and kitchen appliances from brands and retailers like Le Creuset, Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more. I’ve also worked as a food editor at several food magazines and have used Le Creuset products.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.