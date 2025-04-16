Certain products in your bathroom can make even a quick, utilitarian shower feel luxurious and pampering. For example, a nice-smelling shampoo can relax or invigorate you, while a great razor can leave your skin feeling silky and smooth. Another product that can enhance your get-clean experience? Body wash.

Like shampoos and conditioners, there are a ton of different body washes on the market, all purporting to have various benefits. While some have more of a gel-like consistency, others feel more like oil, which can be even more hydrating for your skin. Certain options, like L’Occitane’s Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil can double as shaving cream.

The popular body wash has been selling like crazy on Amazon. In fact, in the last month, over 10,000 people have purchased it. Given its popularity, we just had to give it a closer look.

Sweet almond oil is the star ingredient of this shower oil, which is used because it instantly softens the skin and is rich in nutrients, according to the brand. As you spread the formula over your body in the shower, it turns from an oil into a milky lather. The soft lather also makes it good for shaving and helps the razor glide over skin more easily.

The oil, which has a 4.4-star average rating from over 13,900 reviews on Amazon, comes in a recycled plastic bottle and is available in three sizes — 1-ounce, 8.4-ounces and 16.9-ounces. In addition to using it as a shower gel, L’Occitane recommends squirting a little into a warm bath to scent it and leave your skin soft and smooth when you emerge.

