Labor Day is almost here and with the unofficial end to summer comes a ton of sales at various retailers — including Lowe’s. The home improvement store just kicked off its sale and is offering deals across categories, including items like gardening tools, grills, appliances and more. The sale runs through September 3 and you can find deals for as much as 40% off.

The sale is in stores and online, with many items available for same-day delivery. Below, we rounded up our favorite deals during Lowe’s Labor Day sale.

Deals to shop during Lowe’s Labor Day sale

An outdoor griddle can make cooking easier thanks to the sheer amount of space you have to cook on. This one offers 574 square inches of cooking surface and is fueled by propane. It also has a grease catcher for easy cleanup.

This Ring doorbell has motion detection, color night vision and two-way talk. You can view a live feed and change your settings in the Ring app, but features like video history and package alerts require a Ring subscription. It also comes with a push-pin mount so you can easily install it and remove it when it’s time to charge the battery.

Chill up to 130 cans of seltzer, soda or beer with this beverage fridge. It has a glass front so you can easily see what’s inside and the wire shelves you can arrange at different heights to accommodate different can sizes.

Dealing with ants? Or maybe you’ve spotted a roach in your kitchen. You can use this bug spray indoors to tackle insects you’ve already spotted or around the perimeter of your house to keep bugs out. It works on ants, roaches, spiders, fleas, ticks, scorpions, earwigs, silverfish and periodical cicadas, according to the brand. It also has a continuous spray wand that makes it easy to cover whatever area you need to.

Great for projects around the house, this 6-foot ladder reaches up to 10 feet in height (based on someone who is 5”7 with a 12-inch reach), according to the brand. It can hold up to 300 pounds and has wide, slip-resistant steps and the top and bottom steps are braced for extra security.

More Lowe’s Labor Day deals

