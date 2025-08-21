Labor Day is (almost) here, and with it comes a number of sales at big retailers. Many brands are even starting sales well in advance of the holiday weekend, allowing you to really maximize your savings. One such store? Home Depot. The retailer is offering up to 50% off area rugs, tools, appliances and more for its Labor Day sale.

The sale is in stores and online, with many items being available for free delivery. Below, we rounded up our favorite deals during Home Depot’s sale.

Deals to shop during Home Depot’s Labor Day sale

Pre for fall with this cordless leaf blower. It reaches full throttle in under a second and has a relatively quiet noise level of 54dB(A), according to the brand. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t get tired too quickly if you’re using it for an extended period of time.

This cordless drill has four speeds and LED worklights that allow you to see whatever you’re drilling more clearly. It comes with a rechargeable battery that is compatible with all other Ryobi One+ tools, and there is a three-year warranty on this item.

These pillows are 55% off right now. The set of two queen-sized pillows is stuffed with gel-infused fibers that keep you cool, according to the brand. The pillows medium firmness and the covers are made from 100% cotton. The set has a 4.8-star average rating from over 1,254 reviews at Home Depot.

This area rug, which is currently 46% off, is 7x9 and can be thrown into the washing machine. One thing to note: There is no backing on it, so you’ll want to use a rug pad with it. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

This security camera has a pair of floodlights attached to it that can be set to turn on when the camera detects motion. It also features two-way communication, and you can set it so you receive alerts on your phone when the camera is activated. This is a hard-wired model, so you will need a pro to help install.

More Home Depot Super Savings deals

