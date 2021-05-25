Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day weekend is nearly upon us, which means big sales on mattresses and bedding. In our guide to May sales, Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at coupon website Retail Me Not, told us that in addition to mattresses, Memorial Day sales typically offer deals on home and garden goods. With significant savings on well-known mattress brands taking place right now, we rounded up some of the best sales and deals to help you score the biggest discounts on a new mattress and bedding.

Best Memorial Day Mattress deals

To give you a sampling of Memorial Day mattress deals taking place right now, we rounded up a few highly rated mattresses on sale. To make sure you’re getting the best deal, we used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure the following products are at their lowest price since January (at least).

This mattress has a dual-layered foam base topped with a layer of the brand’s Purple GelFlex Grid, which the brand says can provide pressure relief. Purple says the mattress has over 1,400 air channels built in to encourage airflow for a cooler sleep.

This memory foam mattress from affordable mattress brand Zinus contains green tea in every layer of foam. The mattress also includes activated charcoal particles “to block moisture-induced smells every night and day,” the brand says. The mattress uses CertiPUR-US certified foams.

Tennis star Venus Williams teamed up with GhostBed to release the Venus Williams Legend mattress. The mattress includes the “Venus Cooling Cover,” made of 25% recycled plastic water bottles and three layers of foam: gel memory foam with minerals, a bouncy latex-like layer and a high-density base foam layer. We’ve recommended the GhostBed Luxe mattress in our guide to cooling mattresses.

This affordable, hybrid mattress contains multiple layers of foam and 7.5-inch pocketed coils. According to the brand, its gel-infused memory foam layer helps ease pressure points. Overall, the mattress is 13 inches thick.

This mattress contains four layers of CertiPUR-US certified foam with a microfiber top layer encased in a jacquard fabric cover. The mattress is available in three levels of support: 8, 10 and 12 inches.

We recommended this Avocado mattress in our guide to eco-friendly mattresses. The Green Mattress contains organic cotton, organic latex and organic wool, as well as up to 1,414 zoned pocketed coils. You can use code SAVE10 to get this lower price.

Best Memorial Day sales on mattresses and bedding

Here are some sales worth perusing from Select reader favorite retailers like Helix and Brooklyn Bedding.

