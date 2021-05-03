Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

May brings many joyous occasions — Mother’s Day, graduation festivities, Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month and Memorial Day — and several of these spring celebrations mean substantial sales at retailers. And while Memorial Day sales will mature later in the month, you’ll find deals and discounts on a variety of products throughout the month.

As we inch toward summer, many are exploring their vacation options and looking for deals on flights, hotels, and more. The demand for travel signifies a larger shift in spending away from goods and toward experiences, said Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at coupon website Retail Me Not. However, due to higher travel fares, increased fuel prices and staffing shortages, travel may be prohibitively expensive. McGrath instead recommends seeking out deals at local restaurants presented in a number of ways — “special summer menus, patio happy hours, brunch specials and even BOGO offers,” she highlighted. For those still set on getting away, here are the best credit cards for travel to help offset increased costs — the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers a welcome bonus that translates to about $1,000.

To give you an idea of the best sales and discounts during the month ahead, we consulted retail experts on what’s worth considering, as well as what’s not worth shopping for right now (if you can wait).

May sales to consider

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

May deals to consider

We rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown an interest in, and did our best to note the value of each discount against historical pricing.

This fry pan set from All Clad, a Select reader favorite brand, is on sale during the Williams Sonoma Spring Cookware sale through May 9. This set includes 8-, 10- and 12-inch pans which all feature a PFOA-free nonstick coating, according to the brand. All Clad says the pan's low-flare sides allow for food to be turned more easily with a spatula. The set is available for its lowest price in three months, according to price tracker Honey.

Ban.do, which makes some of our favorite planners and passport wallets, rarely has sales, so this 25 % discount is notable. This health and wellness-oriented planner comes in a hardcover, 3-ring binder with sections for relaxation, exercise, feelings and more. According to ban.do, the binder features advice from wellness experts and stickers to help you track your progress. You can download additional print pages for your binder for free through ban.do’s website. This planner has a 4.5-star rating from nearly 200 shoppers at ban.do and is at its lowest price in the last three months, according to Honey.

This raised garden bed comes with three planters that you can stack into tiered structure, or simply separate and layflat on the ground. The solid fir wood bed comes with all of the hardware needed for assembly and has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. This raised garden bed is available at one of its lowest prices since August 2021, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

What to buy in May

With Mother’s Day falling one week into the month, shoppers can find discounts on flowers and later, fine jewelry. According to McGrath, the flower sales will occur during the lead up to Mother’s Day on May 8, but fine jewelry deals will come right after the holiday. “If retailers don’t sell the sentimental pendants, sparkly earrings and engraved bracelets by May 8, they’ll mark them down to offload them, considering there won’t be any more major jewelry-gifting holidays until the holidays,” she said. McGrath advised shoppers to look at Kay’s, Macy’s and Kohl’s for these deals.

Historically, May has also been a good time to find deals and home and garden items, and McGrath says that trend will continue this year. McGrath said to keep an eye out for deals on home goods and outdoor furnishing needs from retailers like Wayfair and Overstock. These deals will be on a large swath of products, such as patio furniture, grills, fire pits and other summer needs. Additionally, McGrath said to look out for Memorial Day deals on big appliances — like refrigerators — and mattresses, as well as from baby retailers.Shoppers can expect to find deals on baby clothes, car seats, monitors, strollers and more.

What to skip in May

Historically, experts have told us to hold off on buying tech items like tablets or laptops in May, and that advice still holds true for May 2022. McGrath advised shoppers to wait specifically until Amazon Prime Day to snag the best deals.

“Many products will be featured at some of the most competitive prices of the year, often rivaling Black Friday-level deals,” McGrath said. “Another plus is that other retailers will also offer sales to compete with Prime Day, so shoppers have the added benefit of price comparison on specific products to get the absolute best deal available.”

Memorial Day sales coming this month

While the sales aren’t live yet, you can plan your shopping this month around these anticipated sales. Below, we chose the sales we think you’ll find interesting — they typically include multiple deals, though, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

