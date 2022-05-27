Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means it’s time to break out the grilling supplies and sunscreen and gear up for summer. In the days leading up to the holiday — which falls on May 30 this year — many brands are hosting major sales on everything from mattresses and furniture to grills and TVs. For those looking to revamp their home this summer, the majority of deals will be on a range of big-ticket outdoor products, including patio furniture, grills and other summer essentials, said The Real Deal editor Kristin McGrath, who recommended looking out for deals on large appliances like refrigerators, as well as mattresses and baby items, including car seats, monitors and strollers.

To help narrow down your search, we compiled a list of some Select reader favorite brands and retailers offering Memorial Day discounts on mattresses, furniture, appliances and more, and highlighted a few popular products currently on sale.

Best Memorial Day 2022 deals to consider

We rounded up the best Memorial Day deals on highly rated products we think readers should know about, using price tracking tools CamelCamelCamel and Honey to note the discount value against historical pricing wherever we could.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 10,700 reviews at Best Buy

Up to 18 hours of battery life, powerful Apple-designed M1 chip and a fanless design

The MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop is thin and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds and measuring close to half an inch in height, according to Apple. It equips a Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and a longer battery life (up to 18 hours) compared to other MacBook Air models, the brand says.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 1,900 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

Cord-free design that transforms into a handheld device, rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and a single-action dirt ejector to empty the dust bin

The cord-free Dyson V8 Animal vacuum uses firm nylon bristles to break apart any pet hair or dirt your pup might have dragged in from outside. Its powerful V8 motor then sucks up the dust and debris, according to the brand. This model, which can run for up to 40 minutes, works on all floor types, including carpet, hardwood, and linoleum. Tech and cleaning experts recommended Dyson vacuums’ cleaning capabilities in both our guides to vacuums and cordless vacuums.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Best Buy

4K picture quality, anti-reflection and 3D sound

This 55-inch TV from Samsung — which makes some of our favorite smart TVs — offers bright visuals and ultra-dark details thanks to its 4K picture quality and high dynamic range (HDR) technology, according to the brand. It also features built-in voice controls using Amazon Alexa, Bixby or Google Assistant. This model comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches.

Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 14,900 reviews on Amazon

Connects to Wi-Fi via the Ring app and works with Alexa-enabled devices

This 8-piece security alarm kit from Ring can be a great option for one or two-bedroom homes with coverage of up to 2,000 square feet, according to the brand. The set includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender. You can arm, disarm and set your alarm on the Ring app, which also enables you to receive notifications when someone triggers the motion detectors, opens a window or sets off an alarm when you’re not home.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon

HEPA filter and digital control panel

The Shark Air Purifier 6 features six high-speed micro-fans that can evenly distribute purified air across a room up to 1,200 square feet, according to the brand. It also has the brand’s Clean Sense IQ, which Shark says tracks air quality and auto-adjusts the power to constantly maintain clean air in the room.

Lowest price since October, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 3,200 reviews on Amazon

425 square inches of cooking space and rust-resistant grating

This propane gas grill from Char-Broil, which makes some of our favorite gas grills, is made of durable stainless steel and features four main burners, as well as a side burner with a lid that folds down when not in use, according to the brand. The grill also includes a 150 square inch warming rack as a secondary cooking area for sides or toasting buns, the brand says.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 180 reviews on Amazon

Auto shut-off after one hour and digital LCD display

This expert-recommended flat iron takes 60 seconds to heat up to the maximum temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The CHI flat iron features 1-inch tourmaline-infused ceramic plates, which experts previously told us helps smooth the hair while protecting your hair from heat damage.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 470 reviews on Amazon

Performance-monitoring features like recovery time and aerobic and anaerobic training, built-in GPS and up to one week of battery life in smartwatch mode

One of our favorite fitness trackers, the Garmin Forerunner 745, lets you store music from streaming services like Spotify onto the device, allowing you to listen to your favorite playlists via Bluetooth headphones, according to the brand. It also has health-monitoring tools like wrist-based heart rate and sleep analysis and Garmin Pay for contactless payments on the go. Its built-in tracking and safety feature enable you to share your real-time location with emergency contacts.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 4,700 reviews at Helix

Medium-feel mattress, limited motion transfer and memory foam and polyfoam layers

Helix says this mattress, which offers pressure point relief, is a great option for side sleepers.For an additional cost, the brand also offers cooling tech as an add-o, perfect for hot sleepers looking to wick away heat.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from over 100 reviews at Best Buy

Active noise cancellation and customizable touch controls via the Soundcore app

These wireless noise-canceling headphones from Anker — which makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds — have up to 35 hours of playtime. It works with the Soundcore app to customize each earbuds’ touch controls and adjust the sound to your preferences.

Lowest price since September 2021, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from over 3,600 reviews on Amazon

Features side-panel controls and a slow-closing seat and lid

BioBidet is offering up to 25% off select bidets this month and that includes the BB-600 Ultimate Bidet, which features adjustable water pressure, dual nozzles, adjustable nozzle positions, a heated seat and a heated air dryer.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from over 3,600 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

Durable steel construction, wood burning and free-standing design

At 20 pounds, this fire pit from Solo Stove is lighter than other smokeless options and should be easier to maneuver around your backyard, campsite or any other outdoor areas. According to the brand, its double-walled design and airflow technology pulls rising hot air through vent holes at the bottom of the fire pit, adding an extra boost of oxygen to help the fire burn hotter and faster, and reduce smoke and ash.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 730 reviews at REI

Triple-stitched seam construction to prevent rips and tears, internal stash pocket and compresses for easy packing

Backyard loungers and campers might love this 9.5-foot hammock from ENO. It’s made from the brand’s FreeWave fabric that’s soft, breathable and quick-drying, according to the brand. The hammock has a 400-pound weight capacity and at 1 pound, can compress down to the size of a grapefruit for easy packing, the brand says.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 100 reviews on Tuft & Needle

Moisture-wicking material and oversized dimensions

Intentionally oversized and filled with humanely-sourced down feathers, the Full/Queen Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert’s Oeko-TEX-certified cambric cotton shell is breathable, the brand says. The machine-washable duvet insert comes in two warmth options — light-weight and medium-weight — both of which are on sale, though the medium-weight duvet insert costs $60 more. The insert is also available in additional sizes (all of which are on sale), including Twin/Twin XL and King/Cal King.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

3.9-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews on Amazon

Built-in Amazon Alexa, suction mounting and night vision

One of our favorite dash cams, this one can either record in 1080p and 1080p or in 1440p for the front camera and 720p for the rear camera. The Nextbase 422GW and rear camera combo uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to automatically sync files to your smartphone, while also being able to play music, make calls and more, the brand says. It also features a GPS emergency-response feature that can alert personnel to your location and request assistance on your behalf, according to the brand.

Lowest price in three months, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews at REI

Up to 12 hours of playtime and can link to two or more speakers to create a sound system

The JBL Flip 5, one of our favorite bluetooth speakers, has an IPX7 waterproof construction and can be immersed in water down to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. It comes in various color options and has the ability to pair with other JBL products for a multi-speaker setup.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 900 reviews on Amazon

Features a 2-in-1 design and can charge devices in less than 3.5 hours

The compact Anker PowerCore Fusion III is one of our picks for the best portable chargers — it combines both a dual-port wall charger and a portable charger to take on-the-go. The brand says the device can fully recharge in under three hours and equips both a 12W USB-A port and an 18W USB-C port.

Best Memorial Day 2022 sales

Here are the best early Memorial Day sales across Select reader favorite categories and brands that are live right now — we'll also be posting articles throughout the week on major reader favorite categories like mattresses, furniture, TVs and grills.

What to shop for during Memorial Day 2022 — and what to avoid

Retailers are relying on sales to lighten their inventories after months of dealing with congested ports and delays, according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor of consumer data company The NPD Group. “Sales are something retailers are needing right now to manage to get their inventories back in line — the late deliveries from the dock backups and shipping dilemma are clogging retail stores and the arrival of new receipts,” he said.

When looking for good deals to shop during Memorial Day, the key to finding discounts is to look for summer essentials, which McGrath said includes home and garden items, as well as home goods and outdoor furnishing from retailers like Wayfair and Overstock. Cohen added that home improvement categories and garden centers will also have deep discounts “as spring was late to arrive in many areas in the country.”

“This end-of-May sale is also a great time to research furniture sales as many of the larger furniture-focused retailers will offer deep discounting on bedroom sets, dining room sets, sofas and loveseats, and entertainment setups,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at cashback browser extension Smarty. But he recommended doing your research: “40% off bargain furniture, mattresses and appliances is not the same as 25% off quality name-brand items in the same category.”

However, Porwal noted that shoppers should wait on purchasing computers and mobile devices until later in the summer when back-to-school sales will likely offer deeper discounts on laptop, smartphones, tablets and other tech accessories. And while big-ticket devices like TVs will see several sales during Memorial Day weekend, you’ll likely see better discounts during Prime Day and “Christmas in July” type of summer sales, according to Porwal.