Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means it’s time to break out the grilling supplies and sunscreen and gear up for summer. In the days leading up to the holiday — which falls on May 30 this year — many brands are hosting major sales on everything from mattresses and furniture to grills and TVs. For those looking to revamp their home this summer, the majority of deals will be on a range of big-ticket outdoor products, including patio furniture, grills and other summer essentials, said The Real Deal editor Kristin McGrath, who recommended looking out for deals on large appliances like refrigerators, as well as mattresses and baby items, including car seats, monitors and strollers.
SKIP AHEAD Best Memorial Day sales | What to shop during Memorial Day weekend
To help narrow down your search, we compiled a list of some Select reader favorite brands and retailers offering Memorial Day discounts on mattresses, furniture, appliances and more, and highlighted a few popular products currently on sale.
Best Memorial Day 2022 deals to consider
We rounded up the best Memorial Day deals on highly rated products we think readers should know about, using price tracking tools CamelCamelCamel and Honey to note the discount value against historical pricing wherever we could.
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.8-star average rating from over 10,700 reviews at Best Buy
- Up to 18 hours of battery life, powerful Apple-designed M1 chip and a fanless design
The MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop is thin and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds and measuring close to half an inch in height, according to Apple. It equips a Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and a longer battery life (up to 18 hours) compared to other MacBook Air models, the brand says.
Dyson V8 Animal Stick Vacuum
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from over 1,900 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Cord-free design that transforms into a handheld device, rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and a single-action dirt ejector to empty the dust bin
The cord-free Dyson V8 Animal vacuum uses firm nylon bristles to break apart any pet hair or dirt your pup might have dragged in from outside. Its powerful V8 motor then sucks up the dust and debris, according to the brand. This model, which can run for up to 40 minutes, works on all floor types, including carpet, hardwood, and linoleum. Tech and cleaning experts recommended Dyson vacuums’ cleaning capabilities in both our guides to vacuums and cordless vacuums.
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Best Buy
- 4K picture quality, anti-reflection and 3D sound
This 55-inch TV from Samsung — which makes some of our favorite smart TVs — offers bright visuals and ultra-dark details thanks to its 4K picture quality and high dynamic range (HDR) technology, according to the brand. It also features built-in voice controls using Amazon Alexa, Bixby or Google Assistant. This model comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches.
Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit
- Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from over 14,900 reviews on Amazon
- Connects to Wi-Fi via the Ring app and works with Alexa-enabled devices
This 8-piece security alarm kit from Ring can be a great option for one or two-bedroom homes with coverage of up to 2,000 square feet, according to the brand. The set includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender. You can arm, disarm and set your alarm on the Ring app, which also enables you to receive notifications when someone triggers the motion detectors, opens a window or sets off an alarm when you’re not home.
Shark Air Purifier 6
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon
- HEPA filter and digital control panel
The Shark Air Purifier 6 features six high-speed micro-fans that can evenly distribute purified air across a room up to 1,200 square feet, according to the brand. It also has the brand’s Clean Sense IQ, which Shark says tracks air quality and auto-adjusts the power to constantly maintain clean air in the room.
Char-Broil Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill
- Lowest price since October, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from over 3,200 reviews on Amazon
- 425 square inches of cooking space and rust-resistant grating
This propane gas grill from Char-Broil, which makes some of our favorite gas grills, is made of durable stainless steel and features four main burners, as well as a side burner with a lid that folds down when not in use, according to the brand. The grill also includes a 150 square inch warming rack as a secondary cooking area for sides or toasting buns, the brand says.
CHI Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Iron
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from over 180 reviews on Amazon
- Auto shut-off after one hour and digital LCD display
This expert-recommended flat iron takes 60 seconds to heat up to the maximum temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The CHI flat iron features 1-inch tourmaline-infused ceramic plates, which experts previously told us helps smooth the hair while protecting your hair from heat damage.
Garmin Forerunner 745
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from over 470 reviews on Amazon
- Performance-monitoring features like recovery time and aerobic and anaerobic training, built-in GPS and up to one week of battery life in smartwatch mode
One of our favorite fitness trackers, the Garmin Forerunner 745, lets you store music from streaming services like Spotify onto the device, allowing you to listen to your favorite playlists via Bluetooth headphones, according to the brand. It also has health-monitoring tools like wrist-based heart rate and sleep analysis and Garmin Pay for contactless payments on the go. Its built-in tracking and safety feature enable you to share your real-time location with emergency contacts.
Helix Midnight Mattress
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from over 4,700 reviews at Helix
- Medium-feel mattress, limited motion transfer and memory foam and polyfoam layers
Helix says this mattress, which offers pressure point relief, is a great option for side sleepers.For an additional cost, the brand also offers cooling tech as an add-o, perfect for hot sleepers looking to wick away heat.
Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR Wireless Earbuds
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.3-star average rating from over 100 reviews at Best Buy
- Active noise cancellation and customizable touch controls via the Soundcore app
These wireless noise-canceling headphones from Anker — which makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds — have up to 35 hours of playtime. It works with the Soundcore app to customize each earbuds’ touch controls and adjust the sound to your preferences.
BioBidet BB-600 Ultimate Bidet Seat
- Lowest price since September 2021, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from over 3,600 reviews on Amazon
- Features side-panel controls and a slow-closing seat and lid
BioBidet is offering up to 25% off select bidets this month and that includes the BB-600 Ultimate Bidet, which features adjustable water pressure, dual nozzles, adjustable nozzle positions, a heated seat and a heated air dryer.
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.9-star average rating from over 3,600 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Durable steel construction, wood burning and free-standing design
At 20 pounds, this fire pit from Solo Stove is lighter than other smokeless options and should be easier to maneuver around your backyard, campsite or any other outdoor areas. According to the brand, its double-walled design and airflow technology pulls rising hot air through vent holes at the bottom of the fire pit, adding an extra boost of oxygen to help the fire burn hotter and faster, and reduce smoke and ash.
ENO DoubleNest Print Hammock
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from over 730 reviews at REI
- Triple-stitched seam construction to prevent rips and tears, internal stash pocket and compresses for easy packing
Backyard loungers and campers might love this 9.5-foot hammock from ENO. It’s made from the brand’s FreeWave fabric that’s soft, breathable and quick-drying, according to the brand. The hammock has a 400-pound weight capacity and at 1 pound, can compress down to the size of a grapefruit for easy packing, the brand says.
Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from over 100 reviews on Tuft & Needle
- Moisture-wicking material and oversized dimensions
Intentionally oversized and filled with humanely-sourced down feathers, the Full/Queen Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert’s Oeko-TEX-certified cambric cotton shell is breathable, the brand says. The machine-washable duvet insert comes in two warmth options — light-weight and medium-weight — both of which are on sale, though the medium-weight duvet insert costs $60 more. The insert is also available in additional sizes (all of which are on sale), including Twin/Twin XL and King/Cal King.
Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam
- Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 3.9-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews on Amazon
- Built-in Amazon Alexa, suction mounting and night vision
One of our favorite dash cams, this one can either record in 1080p and 1080p or in 1440p for the front camera and 720p for the rear camera. The Nextbase 422GW and rear camera combo uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to automatically sync files to your smartphone, while also being able to play music, make calls and more, the brand says. It also features a GPS emergency-response feature that can alert personnel to your location and request assistance on your behalf, according to the brand.
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker
- Lowest price in three months, according to Honey
- 4.3-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews at REI
- Up to 12 hours of playtime and can link to two or more speakers to create a sound system
The JBL Flip 5, one of our favorite bluetooth speakers, has an IPX7 waterproof construction and can be immersed in water down to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. It comes in various color options and has the ability to pair with other JBL products for a multi-speaker setup.
Anker PowerCore Fusion III
- Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from over 900 reviews on Amazon
- Features a 2-in-1 design and can charge devices in less than 3.5 hours
The compact Anker PowerCore Fusion III is one of our picks for the best portable chargers — it combines both a dual-port wall charger and a portable charger to take on-the-go. The brand says the device can fully recharge in under three hours and equips both a 12W USB-A port and an 18W USB-C port.
Best Memorial Day 2022 sales
Here are the best early Memorial Day sales across Select reader favorite categories and brands that are live right now — we'll also be posting articles throughout the week on major reader favorite categories like mattresses, furniture, TVs and grills.
Best Memorial Day 2022 sales at Select reader favorite retailers
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off outdoor furniture, area rugs, bedding and more
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off kitchen essentials, vacuums, bedding and more
- Lowe’s: Up to 50% off select patio furniture, up to 40% off select grills and accessories, up to $750 off select appliances and more
- Walmart: Up to 50% off tech, appliances, furniture and more
- Sephora: Up to 50% off beauty favorites and free shipping using code FREESHIP through May 30
- Home Depot: Up to 40% off select mattresses, up to 35% off select furniture and home decor, up to 30% off select appliances and up to $200 off select patio furniture
- Target: Up to 40% off patio furniture and up to 35% off kitchen items through May 30
- Parade: Up to 40% off sitewide through May 31
- REI: Up to 30% off sitewide through May 30 during the Anniversary Sale
- Dermstore: Up to 25% off select skin care products using code SUN
- Etsy: Up to 20% off on home and living items through June 2 during its All Things Home Sales Event
- Parachute: 20% off home goods, bedding, furniture and more through May 30
- Brooklinen: Up to 15% off sitewide using code SAVE15 through June 2
- Best Buy: Up to $1,000 off select appliances, up to $500 off select TVs and more
- Casper: Up to $800 off mattresses through June 7
Best Memorial Day 2022 mattress and bedding sales
- Mattress Firm: Up to 60% off select mattress through May 30
- The Company Store: Up to 40% off sitewide using code MDW22 through May 30
- Tempur-Pedic: Up to 40% off select mattresses, toppers, bedding and more
- Bear Mattress: 30% off sitewide using code MD30 through May 31
- Brooklyn Bedding: Up to 30% off sitewide through May 30 using code MEMORIAL30
- Allswell: 30% off The Allswell mattress and 20% off the Luxe, Brick and Supreme mattresses through May 31 using code MEMDAY
- Nest Bedding: Up to 25% off select mattresses and 10% off certified organic mattresses
- Baloo Living: Up to 15% off all weighted blankets using code SUMMER15
- My Green Mattress: 15% off your order using code REMEMBER through May 31
- Avocado: Up to 10% off sitewide through June 6 using code SAVE10
- Serta: Up to $1,000 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets through June 14
- Sleep Number: Up to $1,000 off select mattresses and up to 40% off select bedding
- Leesa: Up to $700 off mattresses
- Purple: Up to $500 off an Ascent Adjustable Base and up to $300 off premium mattresses
- Tuft & Needle: Up to $500 off mattresses
- Helix: Up to $400 off mattresses and two free pillows with any mattress purchase
Best Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales
- Overstock: Up to 70% off rugs, patio furniture, living room furniture and more
- Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off select furniture, bedding, outdoor essentials and more
- Lovesac: Up to 25% off sacs, up to 10% off sactionals and more
- Allform: Up to 20% off sitewide using code MDSALE20
- Joss & Main: 20% off select furniture using code TAKE20
- Modloft: Up to 20% off sitewide using code REFRESH22
- Kaiyo: 15% off orders over $2,500 with code STARS
- Ashley Furniture: Up to $1,500 off select furniture, rugs, curtains and more
- Burrow: Up to $1,000 off select furniture using code MDS22 through May 31
- Article: Up to $500 off select furniture through May 30
- Castlery: Up to $550 off select furniture
Best Memorial Day 2022 home and appliances sales
- BBQGuys: Up to 60% select grills and accessories through June 6
- Blueair: 60% off Classic, 40% off Pro, and 25% off Pure Fan and Pure Fan Auto through May 31
- Solo: Up to 45% off fire pits and bundles, up to 35% off fire pit accessories, up to 30% off camp stoves and more through May 30
- Cleancult: Up to 30% off all refill products through May 30 using code MEMORIALDAY
- The Sill: Up to 30% off select plants and planters through May 30 using code BIRTHDAY
- APT2B: Up to 25% off sitewide through May 31
- BioBidet: Up to 25% off select bidets
- Great Jones: Up to 25% off using code MDW25 through May 30
- Rifle Paper Co.: Up to 25% off sitewide using code BLOSSOM through May 31
- SodaStream: 20% off on the Terra machine through May 30 using code USA20
- TUSHY: 20% off the TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet and the TUSHY System
- Levoit: Up to 15% off sitewide through May 30 using code LMD2022
- Papier: Up to 15% off stationery through June 5
- Ruggable: 15% off select rugs using code STRIPES15 through May 31
- LG: Up to 10% off select appliances
- Samsung: Up to $1,550 off select refrigerators, up to $420 off select ranges and more
- OUTER: Up to $1,000 off select furniture, grills, fire pits and more using code MEMDAY22
- Dyson: Up to $120 off select Dyson technology through June 4
Best Memorial Day 2022 tech sales
- Lenovo: Up to 60% off select laptops, monitors, accessories and more
- HP: Up to 70% off on select laptops, desktops, printers and more
- Samsung: Up to 30% off phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
- BioLite: Up to 25% off sitewide through May 30
- Ring: Up to 25% off select security devices through May 30
- GoalZero: Up to 20% off Yeti power stations, solar panels, solar generators and more
- Apple: Up to $700 in trade-in credits toward the purchase of a new Apple device
- Microsoft: Up to $500 select PCs, laptops, gaming PCs and more
- B&H Photo: $199 off the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo, $100 off the GoPro HERO10 and $35 off the Google Nest Thermostat with Nest Hub
- Google: Up to $100 off Nest Wi-Fi routers and up to $50 off Nest Hub Max
What to shop for during Memorial Day 2022 — and what to avoid
Retailers are relying on sales to lighten their inventories after months of dealing with congested ports and delays, according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor of consumer data company The NPD Group. “Sales are something retailers are needing right now to manage to get their inventories back in line — the late deliveries from the dock backups and shipping dilemma are clogging retail stores and the arrival of new receipts,” he said.
When looking for good deals to shop during Memorial Day, the key to finding discounts is to look for summer essentials, which McGrath said includes home and garden items, as well as home goods and outdoor furnishing from retailers like Wayfair and Overstock. Cohen added that home improvement categories and garden centers will also have deep discounts “as spring was late to arrive in many areas in the country.”
“This end-of-May sale is also a great time to research furniture sales as many of the larger furniture-focused retailers will offer deep discounting on bedroom sets, dining room sets, sofas and loveseats, and entertainment setups,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at cashback browser extension Smarty. But he recommended doing your research: “40% off bargain furniture, mattresses and appliances is not the same as 25% off quality name-brand items in the same category.”
However, Porwal noted that shoppers should wait on purchasing computers and mobile devices until later in the summer when back-to-school sales will likely offer deeper discounts on laptop, smartphones, tablets and other tech accessories. And while big-ticket devices like TVs will see several sales during Memorial Day weekend, you’ll likely see better discounts during Prime Day and “Christmas in July” type of summer sales, according to Porwal.