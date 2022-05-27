Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day weekend is here, and if you’ve been thinking about getting a new mattress, now may be a good time to do so. In our guide to May sales, Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at coupon website Retail Me Not, told us that retailers offer deep discounts on mattresses during their Memorial Day sales. With significant savings taking place right now, we rounded up some of the best sales and deals on mattresses to help you score the biggest discounts.

To give you a sampling of Memorial Day mattress deals taking place right now, we rounded up a few highly rated mattresses on sale, including ones we’ve recommended in our shopping guides. To make sure you’re getting the best deal, we used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel where we could to ensure the discounts were high quality.

The foam base of the Purple Mattress is made of two layers — one softer and one firmer — to provide cushioned support, according to the brand. It's topped by two inches of the brand's GelFlex Grid, which Purple says is designed to alleviate pressure and promote airflow while you sleep.

This memory foam mattress from Zinus contains green tea in every layer of foam, which the brand says helps keep the product fresh. The mattress also includes activated charcoal particles “to block moisture-induced smells,” according to Zinus.

This mattress — designed in partnership with tennis star Venus Williams — includes the “Venus Cooling Cover,” which is made of 25% recycled plastic water bottles and has three layers of foam: gel memory foam with minerals, a bouncy latex-like layer and a high-density foam base. We’ve recommended the GhostBed Luxe mattress in our guide to cooling mattresses.

This 13-inch hybrid mattress contains four layers of foam and 7.5-inch pocketed coils. According to the brand, its gel-infused memory foam layer helps ease pressure points.

This mattress contains four layers of foam with a microfiber top layer encased in a jacquard fabric cover. The mattress is available in three levels of support: 8, 10 and 12 inches.

We recommended this Avocado mattress in our guide to eco-friendly mattresses. The Green Mattress contains organic cotton, organic latex and organic wool, as well as up to 1,414 pocketed coils, which the brand says helps improve motion isolation, back alignment and pressure points.

Recommended in our guide to firm mattresses, the Helix Dawn is designed for back and stomach sleepers, according to the brand. The 12-inch-thick mattress contains three foam layers as well as hundreds of pocketed coils. You can substitute the regular cover for the GlacioTex cooling cover for an extra fee ($200 for a Queen mattress).

This 8-inch-thick mattress has two foam layers: a 2-inch top comfort layer and a 6-inch dense base layer for support, according to the brand. The mattress uses open-cell foam which Sealy says helps provide breathability and cooling.

Best Memorial Day sales on mattresses and bedding

Here are some sales worth perusing from Select reader favorite retailers like Helix and Brooklyn Bedding.

