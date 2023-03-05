This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
New this week
This week, we have a new Aritzia capsule collection to celebrate International Women’s Day and Fruity Pebbles-themed headphones to celebrate National Cereal Day this month.
To celebrate International Women’s Day, has launched a limited-edition collection, Women to the Power of Women — WomenWomen. The Canadian fashion retailer partnered with three lettering artists, D’Ara Nazaryan, Huyen Dinh and Carmi Grau to create a t-shirt, sweatshirt and hoodie with different lettering that all say “Women to the Power of Women.” Aritzia says 100% of the proceeds from the capsule collection will be donated to the partner organizations that support women and girls.
National Cereal Day is on March 7. To celebrate, audio company JLab has partnered with Fruity Pebbles on two Fruity Pebbles-themed versions of their GO Air Pop earbuds for adults and JBuddies Studio headphones for kids, which are volume-safe for kids ages six and older. The limited-time partnership coincides with the recent launch of the new Pebbles CRUNCH’d cereal. The earbuds will be available online on March 7.
Canada Goose has launched a limited-edition collection in partnership with Italian multimedia artist Paolo Pivi, who is known for her whimsical, feathered baby polar bear sculptures. The polar-bear themed line of outwear like sweaters, bucket hats, fleece jackets and more was launched in tandem with Polar Bears International, a nonprofit polar bear conservation organization.
Soccer (or football) fans, rejoice. Major League Soccer, which began its 2023 last week, is now available for streaming on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. The subscription includes every game and playoffs, with no regional blackouts.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
Aerie is offering 3-50% off all swim, tops and leggings through March 8.
Fresh is offering 25% off sitewide and free shipping through March 12.
Reebok will offer 50% off winter apparel with code RETAILTHERAPY through March 7.
REI is offering 50% off clearance while supplies last.
What we bought this week
I have the tendency to microwave food like butter and soup for too long, resulting in mini explosions and big messes. I finally bought a heat-resistant universal lid from Amazon to put over plates and bowls, which acts like a splash guard. It sounds small, but using it has made reheating food much easier since I don’t worry about splattering stuff everywhere. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor
I recently started playing Hi-Fi Rush through my Xbox Game Pass subscription and am obsessed. You play as Chai, a wannabe rockstar going up against an evil megacorporation out to capture him. It’s a beat-em-up action rhythm game where the whole world is synced up to a steady rock beat. The characters are charming and quippy, the villains over-the-top, the action big and spectacular. If you love Edgar Wright films (which the game creators noted as inspiration), you’ll love the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World"-esque vibe of this game. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter
What we’ve recommended this week
It’s Gaming Week. Our team spoke to tech experts and avid gamers to recommend the best games on Xbox GamePass, the best gaming consoles, the best VR headsets and more.
To celebrate Black History Month this past month, we rounded up 150+ Black-owned businesses, including coffee companies, beauty brands and more.
To recommend the best lip masks to heal dry lips and the best products for treating rosacea and redness, we spoke to board-certified dermatologists.
