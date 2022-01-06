Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This week, the tech world is abuzz with news of new offerings from CES, the annual trade show in Las Vegas that runs this year from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7. Notable releases announced thus far include the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, 2022 Samsung Neo QLED TVs, LG’s first-ever gaming laptop and the iO10 smart toothbrushes from Oral-B. Due to the new omicron variant, though, several companies opted to present remotely instead of in-person this year, including Lenovo, Google and Microsoft and Intel.

But as many doors open, another is closing: On Jan. 4, BlackBerry stopped running support for its devices that aren’t using Android software. The company announced their decision in September 2020, noting that it wanted to focus on providing “intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.” The good news? You can play the popular Blackberry game BrickBreaker on your iPhone.

New products from Charlotte Tilbury, Youth to the People and Tempo

Today, beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury launched a new Beautiful Skin Foundation designed to simultaneously hydrate and cover blemishes on the skin, according to the brand. Available in 30 shades to accommodate various skin tones, the foundation contains hyaluronic acid to moisturize the skin, Bix Activ to shrink pores and rose complex to reduce the appearance of dark circles, the brand says.

In December 2021, Select reader favorite brand Youth to the People launched the Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum, which it says is designed to hydrate every layer of the skin. According to the brand, it contains four types of hyaluronic acid for hydration and firming, as well as peptides to smooth fine lines and cactus stem to help retain moisture.

Tempo, the brand behind one of our favorite home gym systems, recently launched the Tempo Move, a more compact home gym option that can be used with just a TV and iPhone. According to the brand, it uses 3D Tempo Vision to count your reps and give you feedback as you work out. The system comes with much of what you’ll need to work out, including a set of 7.5-pound dumbbells, smart weight plates in several weights and weight collars to hold everything in place.

Ongoing January sales

As we move into the new year, check out these deals we’ve gathered on clothing, furniture and more.

prAna is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Jan. 16.

select styles through Jan. 16. Alo Yoga is offering 50 percent off an annual membership to Alo Moves in January.

an annual membership to Alo Moves in January. Rove Concepts is offering up to 50 percent off new arrivals and 20 percent off sitewide for members.

new arrivals and sitewide for members. Snow Peak is offering 30 percent off select styles through Jan. 31.

select styles through Jan. 31. Tory Burch is offering an extra 25 percent off styles on sale with the code EXTRA through Jan. 9.

styles on sale with the code EXTRA through Jan. 9. The Container Store is offering 20 percent off Elfa orders of $500 or more through Feb. 13.

Elfa orders of $500 or more through Feb. 13. EveryPlate is charging $1.79 per meal, as well as taking 20 percent off another two boxes with the code EPNewYear2022 during January.

another two boxes with the code EPNewYear2022 during January. Nest Bedding is offering 10 percent off mattresses, toppers, comforters and more through Jan. 10.

mattresses, toppers, comforters and more through Jan. 10. Green Chef is offering $130 off plus free shipping with the code GCNewYear in January.

plus free shipping with the code GCNewYear in January. Factor is offering $120 off your first five boxes with the code FactorNewYear this January.

your first five boxes with the code FactorNewYear this January. HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals and free shipping with the code HFNewYear during January.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.