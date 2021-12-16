New & Notable from Great Jones, JBL and CASETiFY

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is in full swing, and though ‘tis the season to be merry and bright, shipping delays and supply chain woes have customers feeling more tension than jubilation about gift shopping. According to a survey conducted by customer communications platform Intercom, 77 percent of shoppers are anxious about buying gifts online this year.

Still, if you haven’t completed your holiday shopping yet, not all hope is lost: Many popular stores still haven’t reached their shipping cutoff date, including Harry & David, Kate Spade, lululemon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Old Navy, Walmart and Macy’s.

New from Great Jones, JBL and CASETiFY

To spark some gifting inspiration (or help you treat yourself), we’ve selected a few recent launches we think you’ll be interested in based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.

For customers looking to elevate their kitchen cookware, Great Jones recently launched The Cast Iron Family bundle. It includes three of the brand’s most popular cast iron products: the Dutchess (a 6.75-quart Dutch oven), the King Sear (a cast iron skillet) and the recently released Dutch Baby (a smaller 3.5-quart Dutch oven). All of the cookware included in the set is dishwasher- and oven-safe, according to the brand, and it’s sold in three colors: Broccoli, Blueberry and Mustard. Great Jones says that the set will be 35 percent off through the end of the year.

JBL ambassador and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo worked with the audio equipment company to design two sets of headphones that pay homage to his Greek heritage. Dubbed the Freak Edition headphone series — a nod to his nickname “Greek Freak” — the line includes a special pair of the JBL Tour One headphones as well as the Endurance Peak II headphones, both of which feature a map of Europe highlighting Greece. The headphones will be sold in limited quantities exclusively on StockX starting on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. EST.

If you follow Olivia Rodrigo on any one of her social media accounts, you’ve likely seen her hinting at her new collaboration with CASETiFY. Yesterday, that collaboration went live — titled the Hardened Hearts collection, it features cases inspired by Rodrigo’s album “Sour” and the singer’s passion for punk rock, according to the brand. Certain cases in the collection can be customized with names, monograms and other fun add-ons.

Ongoing sales to consider

We rounded up these ongoing sales to shop for the holidays and the end of the year. You can also check out our guide to December sales for more solid deals.

Old Navy is offering up to 60 percent off storewide.

is offering up to storewide. Reformation is offering up to 50 percent off select styles.

is offering up to select styles. Adidas is offering up to 40 percent off select styles through Dec. 31.

is offering up to select styles through Dec. 31. Madewell is offering 40 percent off holiday favorites and 25 percent off almost everything else.

is offering holiday favorites and almost everything else. Gravity Blankets is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide through Dec. 19.

is offering up to sitewide through Dec. 19. Kate Spade is offering an extra 30 percent off sale styles with code EXTRA30.

is offering an extra sale styles with code EXTRA30. Saks OFF Fifth is offering 25 percent off purchases of $150 or more (excluding clearance items) with code TAKE25 through Dec. 16.

is offering purchases of $150 or more (excluding clearance items) with code TAKE25 through Dec. 16. Sephora is hosting its Fragrance for All Event and offering 20 percent off full-size fragrances with code FRAGRANCE20 as well as free same-day delivery with code SAMEDAY. The promotions end on Dec. 24.

is hosting its Fragrance for All Event and offering full-size fragrances with code FRAGRANCE20 as well as free same-day delivery with code SAMEDAY. The promotions end on Dec. 24. Dyson is offering up to $100 off select devices through Dec. 18.

