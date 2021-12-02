New & Notable from Ray-Ban, PetSmart and Dansko

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
We are in the heat of the holiday season (just four days left to stock up on Hanukkah gelt) which means that gifts are top of mind for many. Not everyone plans on shelling out for presents this year, though: According to a survey from Deloitte, a record-high 11.5 percent of Americans aren’t planning to buy any gifts this holiday season.
If you do plan on doing some shopping, now is a good time to get it done: Many Cyber Monday sales have extended into Cyber Week, and with ongoing supply chain issues, experts have told us that you shouldn’t wait to buy what you need lest everything arrive after the holidays.
To help you with your holiday shopping and beyond, we’ve rounded up notable launches, deals and sales to help you find your bargains.
New launches from Ray-Ban, PetSmart and Dansko
Ray-Ban releases Clubmaster in exclusive gray color at GlassesUSA.com
Earlier this month, GlassesUSA.com announced that it had collaborated with Ray-Ban to launch a pair of the brand’s Clubmaster eyeglasses in an exclusive gray colorway. The color — called Pantone: Ultimate Grey — is inspired by Pantone’s 2021 color of the year and, according to the brand, only 1,000 pairs of the limited-edition glasses will be produced. Each pair of glasses will be shipped in a time capsule-shaped box, an ode to the ‘80s: The frames were popularized in the '80s and ‘90s thanks to movies like “Reservoir Dogs” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
PetSmart launches first-ever Harry Potter pet collection
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the theatrical debut of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” PetSmart collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a Harry Potter-inspired pet collection. Available exclusively at PetSmart, the collection includes toys, accessories and apparel for each of the four Hogwarts houses. Some of the toys available include a Sorting Hat Burrow Dog Toy, a Nimbus 2000 Rope Tug Toy and a HP Glasses Rope Tug Dog Toy.
Dansko introduces new indoor/outdoor slipper
Just in time for the chillier months, Dansko introduced a new indoor-outdoor mule called the Lucie. According to Dansko, the shoe features wool blend uppers and natural warming technology in the linings, as well as the brand’s Natural Arch technology for arch support. The Lucie is available in seven colors, including two new, bright, wool blends.
Ongoing Cyber Week sales to shop now
While some Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have been extended through the week, experts told us good deals may not last through the end of the week and recommended taking advantage of sales before brands and retailers run out of stock. Below you’ll find remaining Cyber Week sales that you can shop now.
- SkinStore is offering up to 75 percent off select beauty brands using the code CYBER.
- Etsy is offering up to 60 percent off home decor and more through Dec. 1 during its Cyber Week Sales event.
- Headspace is offering 60 percent off a monthly subscription for up to 12 months through Dec. 6.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50 percent off clothing and up to 40 percent off home gym essentials and select outdoor gear through Dec. 1.
- ZAGG is offering up to 40 percent off sitewide through Dec. 6.
- Purple is offering up to $600 off mattresses and bundles through Dec. 7.
- Open Spaces is offering up to 20 percent off home storage products.
- OXO is offering 20 percent off the 8-Cup Coffee Maker through Dec. 5.
- Saatva is offering up to 10 percent off sitewide and 15 percent off orders over $2,750 through Dec. 6.
