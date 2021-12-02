New & Notable from Ray-Ban, PetSmart and Dansko

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

We are in the heat of the holiday season (just four days left to stock up on Hanukkah gelt) which means that gifts are top of mind for many. Not everyone plans on shelling out for presents this year, though: According to a survey from Deloitte, a record-high 11.5 percent of Americans aren’t planning to buy any gifts this holiday season.

If you do plan on doing some shopping, now is a good time to get it done: Many Cyber Monday sales have extended into Cyber Week, and with ongoing supply chain issues, experts have told us that you shouldn’t wait to buy what you need lest everything arrive after the holidays.

To help you with your holiday shopping and beyond, we’ve rounded up notable launches, deals and sales to help you find your bargains.

New launches from Ray-Ban, PetSmart and Dansko

Earlier this month, GlassesUSA.com announced that it had collaborated with Ray-Ban to launch a pair of the brand’s Clubmaster eyeglasses in an exclusive gray colorway. The color — called Pantone: Ultimate Grey — is inspired by Pantone’s 2021 color of the year and, according to the brand, only 1,000 pairs of the limited-edition glasses will be produced. Each pair of glasses will be shipped in a time capsule-shaped box, an ode to the ‘80s: The frames were popularized in the '80s and ‘90s thanks to movies like “Reservoir Dogs” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the theatrical debut of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” PetSmart collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a Harry Potter-inspired pet collection. Available exclusively at PetSmart, the collection includes toys, accessories and apparel for each of the four Hogwarts houses. Some of the toys available include a Sorting Hat Burrow Dog Toy, a Nimbus 2000 Rope Tug Toy and a HP Glasses Rope Tug Dog Toy.

Just in time for the chillier months, Dansko introduced a new indoor-outdoor mule called the Lucie. According to Dansko, the shoe features wool blend uppers and natural warming technology in the linings, as well as the brand’s Natural Arch technology for arch support. The Lucie is available in seven colors, including two new, bright, wool blends.

Ongoing Cyber Week sales to shop now

While some Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have been extended through the week, experts told us good deals may not last through the end of the week and recommended taking advantage of sales before brands and retailers run out of stock. Below you’ll find remaining Cyber Week sales that you can shop now.

