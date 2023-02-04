This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week we've highlighted Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event and new beauty products from Kitsch and Olaplex.

“My dermatologist recommended Seabuckthorn oil to help moisturize and balance my skin. I love this option from Livinglibations. The smell is so rich and luxurious and I put it on top of my moisturizer at night for an extra hydration boost. It’s amazing.” - Jennifer Birkhofer, VP of Commerce

“I also just got this pack of Sticky Hands with Valentine’s Day cards for my daughters to give to their class. We got these sticky hands in party favor bag in the fall and the girls thought they were the best thing to ever come their way, providing hours of entertainment. Parents have different rules with candy these days, so I thought sticky hands and slinkies were cute instead.” Jennifer Birkhofer, VP of Commerce

“My just got an Apple Watch Series 8 and I absolutely love it. I typically bring my phone everywhere (photo shoots, the office, around the house with my son on one arm) and now I don’t have to. I also love the watch’s health tracking, which helps me track my progress at my Orange Theory classes.” - Becca Delman, senior photo editor

“I have been getting into meal prepping and got a set of these Weck Tulip glass jars for making overnight oats and pickling my own veggies. What can I say, I’m very excited about glass jars!” - Eva Castillo, TODAY Commerce

“This Faux Fur Electric Throw Blanket from Target’s Threshold line has upped the cozy time game in my apartment. Heated blankets have always freaked me out a bit, but this one turns off automatically after awhile, which makes me feel safer. Plus, it’s perfect for the dips in temperature this week and my cat is also obsessed with it!” - Vivian Le, junior designer

