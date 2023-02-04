This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
New this week
This week we’ve highlighted Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event and new beauty products from Kitsch and Olaplex.
This week Samsung held its half-yearly Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Book3 laptop line. The latest lineup of new Galaxy Smartphones, including the standard S23 ($799), the slightly more expensive S23+ ($1,000) and the top-of-the-line model the S23 Ultra ($1,200). The Galaxy S23 Ultra may be the highlight of the event. Its camera features a 200-megapixel “adaptive pixel” sensor that combines 16 pixels into one larger pixel for brighter, more detailed photos in darker settings, says Samsung.
Target’s second edition of Future Collective line in partnership with Vogue stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, launched in stores this week. The collection includes nearly 100 items including outerwear, matching sets, denim and dresses, inspired by Karefa-Johnson’s personal style. The collection will be available in an inclusive size range of XXS-4X and 00-30 – with most items under $35.
Kitsch, a Latinx-owned, female-founded beauty brand has launched a Razor collection, including their Perfect Glide Safety Razor and Solid Shave Butter Bar. The company hopes their razor will be a one-time purchase $29) to replace all the disposable plastic razors that end up in landfills each year. The 100% metal razor includes five blade refills and a razor cap. Post purchase, 10-piece razor blades cost $5.
Olaplex, a hair care brand, has launched their first ever dry shampoo. Their OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology, No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo absorbs oil, odor, and sweat between washes, and also detoxifies the scalp without clogging pores or leaving behind residue, says the brand.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
Clinique is offering 25% off sitewide through Valentine’s Day, excluding gift sets and items under $15.
GAP is offering up to 50% off select items and an additional 30% off sale items with code MORE.
MAC Cosmetics is offering 30% off select lip products through Valentine’s Day.
Patagonia’s Winter Sale is offering 40% off outdoor clothing and gear through Feb 8.
Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off all sale and clearance.
What we bought this week
livinglibations Seabuckthorn Facial Cleansing Oil + Moisturizer
“My dermatologist recommended Seabuckthorn oil to help moisturize and balance my skin. I love this option from Livinglibations. The smell is so rich and luxurious and I put it on top of my moisturizer at night for an extra hydration boost. It’s amazing.” - Jennifer Birkhofer, VP of Commerce
Joyin Sticky Hands with Valentine's Day cards
“I also just got this pack of Sticky Hands with Valentine’s Day cards for my daughters to give to their class. We got these sticky hands in party favor bag in the fall and the girls thought they were the best thing to ever come their way, providing hours of entertainment. Parents have different rules with candy these days, so I thought sticky hands and slinkies were cute instead.” Jennifer Birkhofer, VP of Commerce
Apple Watch Series 8
“My just got an Apple Watch Series 8 and I absolutely love it. I typically bring my phone everywhere (photo shoots, the office, around the house with my son on one arm) and now I don’t have to. I also love the watch’s health tracking, which helps me track my progress at my Orange Theory classes.” - Becca Delman, senior photo editor
Weck Tulip Glass Jars
“I have been getting into meal prepping and got a set of these Weck Tulip glass jars for making overnight oats and pickling my own veggies. What can I say, I’m very excited about glass jars!” - Eva Castillo, TODAY Commerce
Faux Fur Electric Throw Blanket
“This Faux Fur Electric Throw Blanket from Target’s Threshold line has upped the cozy time game in my apartment. Heated blankets have always freaked me out a bit, but this one turns off automatically after awhile, which makes me feel safer. Plus, it’s perfect for the dips in temperature this week and my cat is also obsessed with it!” - Vivian Le, junior designer
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.