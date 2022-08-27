Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got a multi-styling hair tool from Shark (that’s less than half the price of the Dyson Airwrap), kitchenware from Caraway, shoes from Reebok and more. In addition to the releases below, a handful of other brands introduced products you may want to know about — Billie launched its first Wax Kit, for instance, Marlow added a Cooling Pillow Protector to its collection and Parachute expanded its home decor line with Fair Trade Rugs.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Amazon Explore is offering 50% off select livestreaming experiences through Sept. 11. REI is offering up to 50% off select items and up to 75% off select items for REI Co-op Members through Sept. 5, as well as an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item for Co-op Members with code LABOR22. Our Place is offering 25% off select products during its Goodbye Summer sale through Sept. 7. Bala is offering 20% off sitewide on orders over $75 through Sept. 5. DashPass for Students is offering new and existing members two free cups of coffee up to $5 each through Aug. 31.

Shopping news: Peloton products are now available through Amazon

Peloton is now selling its bikes and apparel through Amazon. Peloton products have historically only been available through the brand (its website and showrooms), so this marks the first time its bikes and apparel are being sold through another retailer. If you buy a bike through Amazon, you can choose to assemble it yourself, an option Peloton has not offered in the past. Self-assembly will only be offered through Amazon. You can also choose to have an expert assemble the bike for you — delivery and assembly are available at no extra cost. Molekule launched Extended Air History, a feature available on the brand’s app that shows you indoor air quality measurements going back as far as four weeks. Anyone who owns a Molekule Air Pro can pair it device with the app to use this feature. Kohl’s introduced Sonoma Community, a collection under its Sonoma Goods for Life brand, which the retailer said “celebrates diversity and inclusion,” as well as “cultural moments” like Hispanic Heritage Month, Veteran’s Day, Pride Month, Black History Month and more. Leading up to and during Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15, Sonoma Community is highlighting a curated collection of clothing and homeware. It’s also supporting the Hispanic Scholarship Fund by investing $100,000 to the program. Dyson launched its Airwrap multi-styler in a new special gift edition color: Vinca Blue and Rosé.

What we bought this week

When I give a gift card, I like to make sure the person I’m gifting will use it. My sister and I both love finding secondhand items when possible, and I recently turned my sister on to ThredUp, an online consignment and thrift store. As a belated birthday gift, I'm giving her a gift card to the store. Sure, I know her style, but instead of buying from a fast fashion brand, I'd rather give her a gift card to help her make a smart secondhand purchase.

— Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator

I first found the Ilia Skin Tint when I was pregnant and looking for clean beauty. I read that it was amazing and had a woman in Sephora show me how to apply it and find the right tone for my skin. I absolutely love it. It's like a facial in a jar! You smooth it on and it gives you a dewy, tinted glow. It covers up any blemishes and really makes your skin look radiant. I love that it has SPF as well. It has made my morning routine about 3 minutes long!

— Jennifer Birkhofer, VP of commerce

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend Covid-19 tests, we spoke to medical experts about FDA-authorized options and when to use them. To recommend blackhead treatments, we spoke to dermatologists about how well options like pore strips, charcoal masks and pore vacuums work. To recommend Turkish beach towels, we spoke to experts about what makes them unique and what to look for when shopping.

