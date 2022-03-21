Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Several noteworthy brands are pivoting into new retail categories. Skims, Kim Kardashian’s loungewear and shapewear brand, just announced its first-ever swimwear line, available to shop since March 18. The collection includes one-piece swimsuits, two-piece swimsuits and coverups in sizes XXS-4X. Skims makes one of our favorite face masks. And Abercrombie also just launched a new activewear line called Your Personal Best (YPB) featuring men’s and women’s workout gear in sizes XXS to XXL. If you’re looking to upgrade your activewear or swimwear beyond these new launches, check out our recommendations for sports bras, workout leggings and affordable bikinis.

In other undergarment news, Hanky Panky recently launched its Comfort Guarantee program that allows first-time customers to try any lace thong risk-free: If you don’t like the thong for any reason, the brand will offer a free consultation with a trained fit expert to determine another silhouette that may be a better match and send it over free of charge. We recommended Hanky Panky in our guide to Valentine’s gifts to give yourself last year — and we stand by it.

If your wardrobe needs an update now that the weather is warming up in certain parts of the country, Shop TODAY rounded up some sundresses and blazers for spring. To help afford these upgrades to your wardrobe, we reviewed the Rakuten plug-in, which offers you cashback on online and in-store purchases. I personally use the shopping portal and love receiving my checks every quarter.

Peace Out Skincare recently released a new alcohol-free Dark Spots Serum that it says tackles issues like age spots, sun spots and hyperpigmentation. The serum is formulated with 10 percent AHAs to shed dead skin cells, as well as 2.5 percent Tranexamic Acid to handle dark spots, the brand says. Peace Out Skincare is behind some of our favorite pimple patches and blackhead treatments, too.

Sportneer recently introduced the Flywheel S1, which is the brand’s first exercise bike. According to the brand, both the seat and handlebars are adjustable, and you can track your heart rate, time, speed, distance, odometer and calories via the LCD display. Through the free Sportneer app, you can access free workouts and tutorials. We previously covered Sportneer in our guide to ankle weights.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Hyperice is hosting a Spring Sale, which includes a 20 percent discount on the Hypervolt Go, recommended in our guide to massage guns. The CLMBR Connected is $504 off through March 24 with free delivery and assembly — we recommended the original CLMBR in our guide to vertical climbers. Casper, which makes one of our favorite sunrise alarms and pillows, is offering up to $500 off new mattresses and 10 percent off everything else during its Daylight Saving Event.

