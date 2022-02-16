New & Notable from Therabody, CASETiFY and HexClad

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With some estimates projecting the grocery delivery market will reach $145 billion by 2025, food delivery giants are upping the ante. Last month, popular grocery delivery service Instacart launched a ready-made meals hub on its app and released a co-branded credit card with Chase.

Meanwhile, Gopuff launched its first line of private label products ​​and plans to launch four private label brands this year with over 100 products, including water bottles and snacks. And meal delivery service Grubhub announced nationwide availability of its on-demand convenience channel, Grubhub Goods, in collaboration with 7-Eleven — the service will give users access to some of 7-Eleven’s products, from ice cream to personal care products. If you’re looking to test out the food delivery world, we’ve previously recommended the best meal delivery services to try this year and the best credit cards for food delivery.

Therabody, which makes some of our favorite massage guns, added three new products to the RecoveryAir collection: the RecoveryAir PRO, the RecoveryAir JetBoots and the RecoveryAir Prime. Launched last year, Therabody’s RecoveryAir collection is an array of pneumatic compression systems that the brand says can help boost circulation and reduce soreness after working out. The RecoveryAir PRO is an enhanced version of the current PRO system and equips more customizable features, Therabody says, including adjustable pressure and tailored settings. The JetBoots system is a portable RecoveryAir option, while the Prime system is more affordable and accessible features for those just starting out, according to the brand.

CASTEiFY’s latest addition to its range of smartphone accessories, the Bounce Case can withstand drops up to 13 feet and is the brand’s most protective phone case to date, according to CASETiFY. Compatible with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the case is MagSafe and wireless charging-compatible, made from shock absorbing material and includes rounded, corner bumpers the brand says will soften drops. In line with CASETiFY’s sustainability pledge, the brand notes the Bounce Case is made partially from upcycled phone cases as part of its Re/CASETiFY initiative.

HexClad, known for highly rated cookware we’ve recommended in past gift guides, released a line of Japanese Damascus Steel cutlery, the cookware brand’s first expansion into kitchenware. The knives — which the brand says have been in development for three years and tested by Chef Gordon Ramsay — are forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus Steel that make them durable and sharp for slicing, according to HexClad. They also feature the Damascus wave pattern on the blade and come with green pakkawood handles. The knives are available in a 4-piece and 6-piece set, which includes a chef’s knife, bread knife and santoku knife.

