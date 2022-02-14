Nintendo Switch Sports is coming this spring — here's what to know

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you played Wii Sports as a kid (or as an adult), then the release of Nintendo’s Switch Sports will be sure to have you hitting the (virtual) field, court or lanes — currently on preoder, here's what to know about the new video game.

The popular Japanese gaming company announced the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports last week, with badminton, bowling, soccer, tennis, volleyball and chambara — or sword fighting — included. The game is currently available for preorder and will be available starting April 29. The company said that golf will be added automatically in an update in the fall.

Similar to Wii Sports, you can use the Joy-Con controllers to mimic the motions of playing the games in real life — there’s even a Leg Strap accessory to use for soccer. Unlike with Wii Sports, though, you will be able to play online against players all over the world and even qualify for the professional league, if you’re a real expert.

Some other interesting features include:

1-on-1 gameplay and 2-on-2 gameplay

Free-for-all modes — your group of Switch bowlers can bowl at the same time

Items for your Mii are available for purchase with points you accrue in online gameplay

Nintendo Switch Online members can also register for a play test session this Friday, Feb. 18, Saturday, Feb. 19, or Sunday, Feb. 20.

