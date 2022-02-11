Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Samsung fans, rejoice: On Feb. 10, the electronics behemoth announced its latest line of smartphones: the Galaxy S22 series. It consists of three models: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, all of which are currently available for preorder and will start shipping on Feb. 25.

The people who have been able to get their hands on Galaxy S22 phones ahead of release have had generally good things to say about them, particularly pertaining to the cameras and displays. TechRadar noted that the Galaxy S22 Plus has an "expansive, colorful and responsive" screen and "impressive" photo capabilities. TechRadar reviewed the Galaxy S22 Ultra and said that the zoom qualities on the camera "blew [them] away," though they weren't as impressed with the S22, which they called an "iterative upgrade" from the Galaxy S21 with minor adjustments.

All of the S22 models are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which the company says supports superior camera quality and faster processing speeds compared to its previous 5G platforms. The phones also share the same refresh rate (up to 120Hz) — same as the Samsung S21 — and Dynamic AMOLED 2x displays with Vision Booster to automatically adjust the brightness depending on the amount of sunlight, according to the brand.

Samsung also says that the S22 line boasts new Nightography features — its name for hardware and software upgrades that make it easier to capture photos in low light — like Adaptive Pixel technology. In video mode, all of the phones also use a new feature called Auto Framing to instantly recognize and track up to 10 people concurrently.

The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all powered by a 4nm processor, which is a first for Galaxy smartphones. According to Samsung, this processor — which uses AI and machine learning processing — can monitor and detect app performance and direct more or less power to apps based on need.

What’s the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Each phone in the S22 lineup is slightly different — unsurprisingly, the most advanced of the three models — the S22 Ultra — is also the most expensive.

Both the S22 and S22 Plus are available with either 120GB or 256GB of storage. They are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can equip 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB or storage. It’s available in all the same colors as the S22 and S22 Plus, as well as in an exclusive Burgundy hue.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (preorder, ships Feb. 25)

The Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,300nits, higher than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s peak brightness of 1,200nits in HDR. Both the S22 and S22 Plus have a 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP front camera and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. According to Samsung, the 50MP sensor on the wide camera is 23 percent larger than that of the Galaxy S21 for clearer and more vivid photos.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (preorder, ships Feb. 25)

The Galaxy S22 Plus has a slightly larger and brighter screen than the S22: According to the brand, the display is 6.6 inches and the peak brightness is 1,750nits. Samsung says that the S22 Plus also has a slightly stronger battery than the S22: The S22 Plus has a 4,500mAh battery that should last more than a day on a single charge, Samsung said, while the S22 has a 3,700mAh battery that should last throughout the day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (preorder, ships Feb. 25)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the largest of all the phones in the S22 series with a 6.8-inch display. The phone comes with a built-in S Pen and, according to Samsung, the phone has a 70-percent lower latency compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The S22 Ultra has larger camera sensors than the other S22 devices with a 108MP wide camera and 40MP front camera. It also has a 2.4um pixel sensor, which Samsung says is the largest pixel sensor and the same one used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The S22 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery that, according to the brand, should last for more than a day on a single charge.

