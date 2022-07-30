Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’re highlighting the launch of a modern lunch box inspired by the Japanese bento box, a tween clothing line from one of our favorite shopping services and a makeup line from a popular singer.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Macy's is offering up to 65% off home products and luggage through August 14. Champion is offering up to 25% off sitewide until August 2. Avocado is offering 10% off sitewide with code AVODAY through August 1.

Shopping news: Partnerships, sustainability programs and accessible collections

What we bought this week

Morgan Greenwald started reading "The Measure," a mystery novel about what it means to live with an expiration date. Courtesy Morgan Greenwald

I haven't found myself engulfed in a book in a while, but "The Measure" by Nicki Erlick immediately sucked me in. If you're a fan of "The Midnight Library" or "The Immortalists" (both of which I also recommend), then you'll probably enjoy this fantastical read that centers around mysterious boxes that predict the life spans of every adult on the planet. Within this mystery, there are touching stories about love, loss, friendship and what it means to live with an expiration date. — Morgan Greenwald, senior editor

Zoe Malin bought this cord wrapper in her quest to better organize her kitchen. Courtesy Zoe Mail

Opening a kitchen cabinet and seeing tangled cords dangling from small appliances drives me crazy. In my quest to organize better, I found these ZYP cord wrappers. You can stick them onto appliances like blenders, toasters and coffee makers and wrap the cord around the center piece, or the “cord keeper.” (I find them so useful that — even though they’re marketed for us in the kitchen — I use them in my living room, too.) Despite being so small, these cord wrappers really tidy up my apartment. — Zoe Malin, editorial intern

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend scalp sunscreens, we spoke to dermatologists and plastic surgeons about how to best protect exposed scalp skin and why it’s important. To recommend oscillating fans to cool your home this summer, we founded up some of the highest-rated options from Amazon, Target and more. To recommend beach towels, we looked into different features to consider while shopping — from absorbency to fabric type — and highlighted towels that met our experts’ guidance. Select editor Morgan Greenwald recommended the Apple Watch Series 7 because its features help her monitor her health. Select editor Justin Krajeski said that his Midea U Air conditioner may be expensive, but that the smartphone-compatible unit is worth it. Select production coordinator Gabriella DePinho explained her love for the Instax brand of instant-print cameras and highlighted a couple different models available to try.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.