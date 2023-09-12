This story is part of Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Jabra makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds, and this latest addition to its active lineup is the most rugged yet. The earbuds have an ingress protection rating of IP68, meaning they are dust-tight and protected against continuous submersion in water up to 1.5 meters — the previous Elite 7 Active was rated a lesser IP57.

Between the earbuds and the charging case, the Elite 8 Active has 32 hours of battery life, two more than the Elite 7 Active. Other features are similar, like a wireless charging case, Siri or Google voice assistant, a Jabra Sound+ app for extra customization and three different size ear tips included in the box.

This personal blender is Nutribullet’s quietest and most powerful model yet, according to the brand. It has a 1200-watt motor and its blades are designed to last longer compared to those on the brand’s standard personal blender, according to Nutribullet. The blades also come with a 5-year limited warranty. You can choose from two blending modes: an automated 30-second cycle or a pulse function. The blender comes with three dishwasher-safe cups, all of which you can blend ingredients in and drink from. To-go lids are also included.

Rabinowitz has used the GoPro Hero 10 for over a year to capture smooth video while hiking, biking or doing anything involving lots of water. The GoPro Hero 12, while similar to the 11 and 10, has a few improvements that make it a notable upgrade. This Hero 12 has improved battery life and video stabilization compared to the Hero 11, according to the brand. It also has new features like a vertical shooting mode, where you can shoot vertical videos and photos even if you are holding the camera horizontally. The Hero 12 does remove one feature from previous modes — it does not track GPS or GPS data.

Bissell’s latest portable deep cleaner is designed to get rid of dirt and stains on multiple surfaces like carpet, upholstery, tile and grout. Similar to the brand’s Little Green Machine — a Select Pet Awards winner — the new appliance creates powerful steam from water and cleaning solution you add to its 64-ounce tank, and it uses suction to lift stains off surfaces. The Hydrosteam Pet offers three cleaning modes, allowing you to choose the one that best fits the mess you’re cleaning and what surface it’s on. It has a separate tank to hold dirty water and comes with a stain eliminator tool as well as a multi-surface tool.

Made with recycled, plant-based and entirely vegan materials, this running sneaker is Saucony’s most eco-friendly model yet, according to the brand. It meets Saucony’s new Run For Good (RFG) sustainability standard, which aims to reduce the brand’s environmental footprint. The shoe’s cushioning is made in part from a corn-based foam, its cotton upper gets its color from plant-based dyes and its outsole is made from natural rubber. The sneaker is available in men’s and women’s sizes.

5K resolution computer monitors are a rarity: the two most notable are Apple’s Studio Display and LG’s UltraFine series. This is Samsung’s first 5K monitor: a 27-inch screen with high color range, accuracy, brightness and pixel density. The screen has a matte finish that reduces glare compared toa standard display, according to the brand.

It comes with an ergonomic stand that is height, tilt, and pivot adjustable — you can pivot to a fully vertical orientation. Also in the box is a 4K resolution webcam that attaches to the top of the screen.

The shape of Peace Out Skincare’s new eye patches cover your under eyes and upper eyelids to target the skin in both areas. The patches are made with retinol to make skin appear smoother by softening the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and peptides to help make skin firmer over time, according to the brand. They’re also formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Peace Out recommends keeping the patches in your refrigerator so they feel cool upon application. Each pack comes with five pairs of patches.

Aarke’s Electric Kettle allows you to control the exact temperature of your hot water by choosing from one between 104 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit — the kettle also remembers the last temperature setting you picked. The appliance has a 5-cup capacity and it’s made from stainless steel with a double wall construction to retain heat, according to the brand. Water boils silently, according to Aarke, and the kettle’s spout helps you pour without dripping. The kettle is built with a removable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel filter. You can open it by pressing a button on its handle, and it sits on a swivel base.

Banza, the brand best known for its chickpea-based pasta, now makes chickpea-based waffles, its first new product category since 2020. They come frozen and are available in plain, blueberry and chocolate chip flavors. You can buy them individually and in a variety pack. Waffles are gluten-free and contain 10 grams of protein. Boxes come with six waffles, which you can cook in a pan, toaster or air fryer.

Banza sent me its new waffles to try and I couldn’t tell they were made with chickpeas. I found their texture and flavor largely mimic other frozen waffles I’ve had, and they became crunchy and crispy on the outside yet soft and fluffy on the inside when I toasted them. As someone who eats gluten-free, I’m especially excited to have a delicious, frozen waffle option available that’s also packed with protein and keeps me full.

Tuft+Paw’s Cubby Litter Box is a smaller, simplified version of the brand’s Cove Litter Box. It’s made from durable, odor-resistant plastic, according to the brand, and it comes with 8-inch walls that have a corner entry cutout. The walls keep litter inside the box and are semi-transparent so cats can see through them. You can also remove the walls if your cat prefers. The litter box — which measures 21.2 inches long and 15.2 inches wide — has an open top and its feet lift the base above the floor.

Ultimate Ears makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers, and Epicboom is a new, more premium speaker from the brand. It’s designed to be used indoors, outdoors and for travel — it has an ingress protection (IP) rating of IP67, floats in water and can safely be submerged for up to 30 minutes. Battery life is similar to the brand’s other models at 17 hours, but unlike its other speakers, this one charges via USB-C. It can connect to two devices at once and has a 180-foot wireless range.

Halo’s latest GPS dog collar is built with new hardware and software that help it better determine your dog’s location using direct GPS satellite signals, disregarding false signals caused by transmissions that bounce off buildings, trees and more, according to the brand. The collar’s GPS antenna also provides stronger reception in areas with poor or obstructed coverage, and it has a 20% longer battery life compared to previous models. With universal-carrier connectivity, the GPS collar connects to any cellular plan automatically to continuously show dogs’ real-time location. A customizable strap comes with the collar so you can adjust its fit based on your dog’s size.

Illuminate your yard with this black steel torch from Solo Stove, which runs on any type of torch oil or fuel. It displays a large, bright flame and has a burn time of about five hours, according to the brand. You can adjust the torch’s height to be up to 52.75 inches, and when it’s time to extinguish the flame, you can use the detachable snuffer.

Instead of its typical matte finish, Great Jones’ Glossy Dutch Baby has a shiny finish, which is a first for the brand. The Glossy mini Dutch oven is available in three new colors — Plum (purple), Gorgonzola (blue) and Butternut (orange) — and is available for a limited time. As part of the launch, Great Jones is partnering with the Museum of Food and Drink and donating a portion of sales from the Dutch Babies to support their work in preserving the Ebony Magazine Test Kitchen, which was recently acquired by the Smithsonian.

Wahoo makes some of our favorite gear for cyclists, including indoor trainers that let you mount your bicycle onto a fixed flywheel so you can ride your bike indoors. The new Kickr Move is their most premium indoor trainer — it adds a forward and backward movement axis to the rear wheel, adding a dimension of ride feel that makes this model more engaging, comfortable and realistic, according to the brand. The moving feature can be disengaged with a lockout switch in the rear, making it easier to mount and dismount your bike to the trainer. Like the brand’s other trainers, the Kickr Move can connect to Wi-Fi, smart devices and bike GPS to display power, speed, distance, cadence, and automatically adjust resistance based on your planned route.

