The Fitbit Charge 6 was featured in our roundup of best fitness trackers, with many NBC Select staffers saying they love how lightweight and easy it is to use. The Charge 6 tracks and showcases heart rate, daily steps, distance traveled, fitness activities, calories burned and nightly sleep. One thing to note: Some data like sleep insights and a daily readiness score are only available with a Fitbit Premium subscription, which costs $10 monthly. This device also has Google Wallet, Google Maps and YouTube Music available through its controls.

NBC Select’s associate updates editor, Zoe Malin, learned about these cooling towels from fellow runners during a 10K that was particularly grueling. “They are thin and lightweight so they don’t distract me while I’m running,” she says, noting that she also uses them during hot yoga classes. These machine-washable cooling towels, which are long enough to tie into a headband or gaiter, have UPF 50 protection and stay cool for up to three hours, according to the brand. Each towel comes in a reusable plastic carrying pouch with a carabiner clip so you can attach it to bags or backpacks.

This water bottle topped our list of best reusable water bottles. The brand sent a few samples of its bottles to the NBC Select staff to try, including the FreeSip water bottle, which comes in 21 bright and neutral colorways. NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider turned into a big fan after trying it “It has a dual-sipping system that I really like,” she says. “You can sip through the straw or throw your head back and sip like you would out of a glass, so it’s really versatile.” The bottle is available in a range of sizes and color combinations. Plus, according to the brand, the bottle’s dual-wall insulation helps keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours at a time.

If you’re working out when the sun is in full gear, a sun hat can help keep you protected. Dr. Todd Minars, a board-certified dermatologist at Minard Dermatology and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Miami School of Medicine, told us that Sunday Afternoons is highly recommended as one of the best UPF hat manufacturers. He has had this style for over eight years. “It folds in half, is super packable, is water-friendly, UPF 50+ and [is] just a tank for hard outdoor use,” he says. “I’ve left it on shorelines, swam with it, worked in it all day, etc., and it just keeps going with no signs of compromise.”

Listening to music or a podcast can make your workout go by much more quickly and this pair of earbuds earned a spot on our list of the best workout earbuds of 2024. “For $30, I was surprised by the quality of these earbuds, especially for running outdoors,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. “They have a large ear hook design that wraps around the back of your ears, which has a very secure fit, in my experience. I found the fit to be tight and comfortable, but not so snug that I couldn’t hear traffic noise and other runners around me.” Like most other earbuds at this price point, they do not have noise cancellation, transparency, or wireless charging.

At the gym, you have a locker to stash your stuff, but when you workout outside, you need somewhere to stash your stuff. Your pockets are a slightly risky option, as things fall out as you run. Instead, try this slim workout belt. It fits firmly across your waist so it doesn’t bother you as you move and can fit all your basic needs. The adjustable belt fits waists from 25- to 38-inches and has a singular stretchy, zippered pocket to fit your items. “It looks small but fits a surprising amount of items,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “It holds my phone, two gels, keys and headphones.”

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two podiatrists.

